Australian Open 2021: Karolina Muchova stuns World No 1 Ashleigh Barty to book first Grand Slam semi-finals spot
Karolina Muchova's only other victory over a top-five was against No 3 Karolina Pliskova at Wimbledon in 2019.
Melbourne: Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty was upset Wednesday by No 25-seeded Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals at the Australian Open, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Muchova earned her first semifinal berth in a Grand Slam, and her comeback win ended Barty’s bid to become the first Australian woman to win the title in Melbourne since Chris O’Neil in 1978.
Muchova played poorly at the start of her second major quarter-final, and Barty raced to a 5-0 lead while losing only six points. After nine games, Muchova had one winner and 18 unforced errors.
Early in the second set, Muchova took an injury timeout that lasted nearly 10 minutes. Medical personnel took her pulse and temperature before she left the court, and when the Czech returned, she played much better.
Muchova’s opponent Thursday will be the winner of the last quarter-final, an all-American matchup between No 22-seeded Jennifer Brady and unseeded Jessica Pegula.
Comebacks have been a staple in the tournament for Muchova, who rallied in earlier matches to win sets after trailing 5-0 and 4-0.
Against Barty, she began moving into the court to hit her groundstrokes earlier. Barty, pushed behind the baseline, became indecisive and erratic.
During one stretch Muchova won eight of nine games. Barty finished with 37 unforced errors and lost serve four times in the final two sets.
Muchova's only other victory over a top-five was against No 3 Karolina Pliskova at Wimbledon in 2019.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Australian Open 2021: Fans empty stadiums once again but not before highlighting they're essential to tennis
Beyond the record attendances, the finances of the tournaments, it is real people spurring real athletes on to places they wouldn't think existed.
Australian Open 2021: Serena Williams withdraws from Ashleigh Barty semi-final in tuneup event
Serena Williams needed a match tiebreaker to beat fellow American Danielle Collins 6-2, 4-6, 10-6
Australian Open 2021: Ash Barty moves into quarters after beating Rogers; Rafael Nadal defeats Fognini
Jessica Pegula defeated Elina Svitolina to register her first victory over a Top 10 opponent. Among men, Nadal and Medvedev advanced to the quarter-finals.