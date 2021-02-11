Australian Open 2021: Italians Fabio Fognini, Salvatore Caruso involved in heated argument during five-set second round thriller
Rather than the traditional polite congratulations, the pair started arguing furiously in Italian, while gesturing and pointing.
Melbourne: Fabio Fognini and Salvatore Caruso had to be separated by an official during a furious argument after their five-set classic at the Australian Open Thursday.
Fognini, the 16th seed prevailed 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (14/12) in nearly four hours after a fierce battle on John Cain Arena.
Eventually the court supervisor had to step between the pair and tell them to cool off.
"I'm tired," Fognini told an on-court interview immediately afterwards, without discussing the argument.
"Salvatore was fighting every point ... It was up and down, I was lucky.
"That kind of match especially against someone from your own country, are always tough. He gave his all till the end," he added.
The angry ending capped a compelling and seesawing second-round match, with Fognini's reward a clash with Australian 21st seed Alex De Minaur.
