Australian Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev hopes his victory in final will bring 'great success' to Russia
Russian players are riding high in tennis, after three reached the Melbourne quarter-finals. Medvedev is on a 20-match unbeaten streak, including four wins during Russia's victorious ATP Cup campaign.
Melbourne: Tennis star Daniil Medvedev on Friday said he was hoping to land a "great success" for Russia in the Australian Open final at a time when the country's flag and anthem is banned from international sport.
Medvedev, 25, who will play eight-time winner Novak Djokovic in Sunday's decider, said he didn't understand why the Russian flag will not be flown at this year's Olympics.
But he said he wanted to show children that Russia can be a "great tennis country".
Russia's flag and anthem is barred from international events until December 2022 -- including the Tokyo Olympics, Beijing Winter Olympics and football World Cup in Qatar – as punishment for severe doping violations.
"Hopefully it's going to be a great success for the country, again for tennis, because that's what we are trying to do as tennis players," said Medvedev, after trouncing Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 in the semi-finals.
"We want kids to play tennis. We want kids to know that Russia can be a great tennis country, and that's the most important. That's the most enjoyable part of success we are in."
Russian players are riding high in tennis, after three reached the Melbourne quarter-finals. Medvedev is on a 20-match unbeaten streak, including four wins during Russia's victorious ATP Cup campaign.
"When we talk about tennis, we don't have all these restrictions," Medvedev said of the flag ban.
"Tennis is such an individual sport... We all have our individual teams, so we are not (competing on behalf of the) Russian Federation.
"When we are going to go, for example, in the Olympics, as tennis players we're not really going to understand why we cannot say 'Russia', why we cannot see our flag.
"I'm Russian. Why can't I say it? It's politics. I don't go into that."
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Australian Open 2021: Two semi-finalists assured, Russian resurgence gets a shot in the arm in Melbourne
Russia's men have dominated the fledgling 2021 season, winning the ATP Cup, and will provide two of the semi-finalists at the Australian Open after qualifier Aslan Karatsev, ranked 114, continued his fairytale run by beating Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday.
Australian Open 2021: Red-hot Andrey Rublev ready to go the distance in Melbourne
Rublev, 23, one of the hottest players on tour since last year's US Open, came through the match 6-3, 6-3, 6-4
Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic says he felt 'at his best' in demolition of Aslan Karatsev
After beating qualifier Aslan Karatsev, Djokovic, showing no ill-effects from an abdomen injury sustained in the third round, said, "This is the best I've felt in the entire tournament. I could swing through the ball. No pain. The best match so far."