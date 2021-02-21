Australian Open 2021: 'Brilliant work under pressure,' Twitterati react to Novak Djokovic's ninth title in Melbourne
Here's how Twitter reacted to Novak Djokovic's win over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open men's singles final.
Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to win his ninth Australian Open championship and 18th Grand Slam title.
The No 1-seeded Djokovic has now won the trophy three years in a row at Melbourne Park.
The No 4-seeded Medvedev was trying to collect his first Grand Slam title Sunday.
But Djokovic used superb serving and his usual baseline excellence to end the Russian’s 20-match winning streak.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the win:
Not the match I wanted. All respect to @DjokerNole. Proud of my Aussie summer and can’t wait to be back next year🙏 #workinprogress @AustralianOpen #AustralianOpen2021 pic.twitter.com/lSaM7na2cq
— Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) February 21, 2021
Congratulations @DjokerNole on another incredible victory. #AusOpen Men’s Singles Champion 2021. Bad luck tonight @DaniilMedwed - I wish you both a successful year. pic.twitter.com/1utYULOtJV
— Craig Tiley (@CraigTiley) February 21, 2021
Brilliant work on another Australian title @DjokerNole , under so much pressure in such difficult times. You continue to show the world what a great champion you are. There was no doubt in your mind tonight - Daniil felt the full force of your will. Sublime 9! 🚀
— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) February 21, 2021
👑 King of Australia for the 9th time! 🎾
Applausi per @DjokerNole, vincitore del suo nono #AusOpen 🏆👏 https://t.co/ogmyjrZusH
— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 21, 2021
Congratulations to @DjokerNole on his 9th #AusOpen Men’s Singles title! https://t.co/gnF8aM5x1k
— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 21, 2021
Ace! @DjokerNole marches on. 9th Aus Open title is extraordinary achievement by any reckoning
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 21, 2021
djokovic has now won the #AusOpen more often than federer has won wimbledon
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 21, 2021
With inputs from AP.
