Australian Open 2021: 'Brilliant work under pressure,' Twitterati react to Novak Djokovic's ninth title in Melbourne

Here's how Twitter reacted to Novak Djokovic's win over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open men's singles final.

FP Sports February 21, 2021 17:52:20 IST
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to win his ninth Australian Open championship and 18th Grand Slam title.

The No 1-seeded Djokovic has now won the trophy three years in a row at Melbourne Park.

The No 4-seeded Medvedev was trying to collect his first Grand Slam title Sunday.

But Djokovic used superb serving and his usual baseline excellence to end the Russian’s 20-match winning streak.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the win:

With inputs from AP.

Updated Date: February 21, 2021 17:58:09 IST

