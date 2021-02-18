Australian Open 2021: Aslan Karatsev fairytale has happy ending as qualifier takes home points, confidence, and prize money
Qualifier Aslan Karatsev, who had never before qualified for a Grand Slam, will soar from 114 to 42 in the rankings and collects $658,000 in prize money, more than doubling his career earnings.
Melbourne: Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev said he now felt he could play anyone after his sensational Australian Open run was finally halted by top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals on Thursday.
After knocking out three seeds on his Grand Slam debut, it took eight-time champion Djokovic to stop Karatsev and prevent him from creating more history by reaching the final.
"That I can play with everyone," he said, when asked what he had learned from the Melbourne tournament.
"To be there and to compete with everyone. I think it'll help me a lot during my career... It gives me more experience, more confidence."
Thursday's defeat ended a tennis fairytale, after Karatsev became the first man in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam semi on debut.
He was also the lowest-ranked player to reach a major semi-final since Goran Ivanisevic, then the World No 125, at Wimbledon in 2001.
His charmed campaign included wins over eighth seed Diego Schwartzmann, 20th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and injury-hit 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov.
Djokovic, however, was a different matter.
"There is a huge level, the difference is really big," said the Vladikavkaz native.
"He doesn't give you free points. On my serve it's like every point you have to take, you have to play the rally.
"On my service games there's always rallies, rallies. He served well all the match. Yeah, you're under pressure."
