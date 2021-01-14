Australian Open 2021: Andy Murray tests positive for COVID-19 days before tournament, say reports

Murray, who has finished runner-up in Melbourne on five separate occasions, is currently isolating at home, and is still hopeful of competing in the tournament.

British tennis star Andy Murray has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, just days before he was scheduled to participate in the Australian Open.

Murray, who has finished runner-up in Melbourne on five separate occasions, is currently isolating at home, according to a report by Sky Sports, and is still hopeful of competing in the tournament.

A large number of the 1,200 players, coaches, entourage and officials are set to land in Australia on Thursday, having flown in on specially chartered flights. In accordance with tournament protocols that have been set by Australian authorities, all players were required to return negative COVID-19 tests before flying, and will be further tested on arrival, as well as on a daily basis during quarantine, which will last a fortnight.

American Tennys Sandgren was given special clearance to board one of the flights despite having tested positive for the coronavirus , implying that Australian authorities are willing to slightly bend the rules in special circumstances, meaning Murray could potentially fly in at a later date.

Former world number one Murray accepted a wildcard into the Delray Beach Open earlier this month but decided the trip is too risky and pulled out citing COVID-19 concerns.

"After much deliberation with my team I've decided not to travel to play in Delray Beach," said Murray at the time.

"Given the increase in Covid rates and the transatlantic flights involved, I want to minimise the risks ahead of the Australian Open.

"I'm really thankful for the understanding of the tournament and I look forward to playing there soon."

With inputs from AFP.