Australian Open 2021 LIVE updates: Naomi Osaka up against Serena Williams for place in final

Australian Open 2021 1st Semi finals: Novak Djokovic will look to stay on track for an 18th Grand Slam title, while Serena Williams has the formidable figure of Naomi Osaka blocking her path to a record-equalling 24th when the Australian Open semi-finals begin on Thursday.

Auto refresh feeds

We're down to our final four competitors in the men's and women's singles, and today promises to be an exciting one. To kick things off, Naomi Osaka will take on Serena Williams in a battle for a spot in the final, while the other semi-final sees Karolina Muchova up against Jennifer Brady! We also have a men's singles semi-final in store for us, as Novak Djokovic takes on Russia's Aslan Karatsev. Stay tuned as we bring you the live score and all the latest updates!

Hello and welcome to Firstpost.com's coverage of the Australian Open!

Naomi Osaka gets us underway with the serve, and she wins the first point with ease before a backhand winner from Serena levels it at 15-15. First sign of nerves from Osaka as she double faults to make it 15-30, before hitting a shot wide to give Serena two early break points. Serena hits a return long, and now she's down to one break point. And she converts it into a break, what a start for the American!

We're down to our final four competitors in the men's and women's singles, and today promises to be an exciting one. To kick things off, Naomi Osaka will take on Serena Williams in a battle for a spot in the final, while the other semi-final sees Karolina Muchova up against Jennifer Brady! We also have a men's singles semi-final in store for us, as Novak Djokovic takes on Russia's Aslan Karatsev. Stay tuned as we bring you the live score and all the latest updates!

Hello and welcome to Firstpost.com's coverage of the Australian Open!

Who are your picks for the women's singles semi-finals?

Serena Williams will become the second-oldest Grand Slam women's singles semi-finalist of all time when she walks onto the court today. Talk about longevity!

The players are out onto the court and we're just about ready to go!

Naomi Osaka gets us underway with the serve, and she wins the first point with ease before a backhand winner from Serena levels it at 15-15. First sign of nerves from Osaka as she double faults to make it 15-30, before hitting a shot wide to give Serena two early break points. Serena hits a return long, and now she's down to one break point. And she converts it into a break, what a start for the American!

Preview: Novak Djokovic will look to stay on track for an 18th Grand Slam title, while Serena Williams has the formidable figure of Naomi Osaka blocking her path to a record-equalling 24th when the Australian Open semi-finals begin on Thursday.

Around 7,500 fans will be back on a reduced capacity Rod Laver Arena, after a five-day state coronavirus lockdown, but Djokovic will be in unknown territory in the night match against Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev, who he has never played before.

The world number one, who has been hampered by an abdominal injury, confessed he had not seen much of the tournament's surprise semi-finalist -- who has already seen off three seeds -- but that he wouldn't take the world number 114 lightly.

"He's impressed a lot of people with his movement and firepower from the baseline," said Djokovic of Karatsev.

"He doesn't have anything to lose, really. He's motivated."

Karatsev, who is guaranteed to rise into the world's top 50, is the first man in the Open era to reach a semi-final on his Grand Slam debut, and just the second qualifier to do so at the Australian Open after Bob Giltinan in 1977.

Earlier Williams, the 10th seed, opens proceedings on Rod Laver against Osaka aiming to keep alive her dream of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown, wary of again falling victim to the Japanese superstar who beat her in the 2018 US Open final.

The winner will play for the championship on Saturday against either Czech 25th seed Karolina Muchova or American 22nd seed Jennifer Brady, who clash in the second semi-final on Melbourne Park's main show court.

'Bring my A-game'

Williams, 39, sits one behind Margaret Court's elusive all-time mark of 24 majors after losing four Slam finals since her 2017 victory at Melbourne Park while pregnant.

One of those was the controversial 2018 US Open final defeat to Osaka, where the American star was docked a point and a game after losing her temper when warned about coaching.

Osaka was booed by some fans and was in tears during the awards ceremony, later calling what should have been her moment of glory "a little bittersweet".

Williams said both players had reached "closure" on the painful moment, which has seen them inextricably linked ever since.

They have played each other just once since that New York meeting, in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Rogers Cup in Toronto which Williams won in straight sets.

Brady will face Muchova in the other semi-final, with a maiden Slam final guaranteed for one of them.

Muchova, fresh from her upset of top-ranked Ashleigh Barty on Wednesday, said she had noted Brady's "very big strokes" in their one previous meeting, when she beat the American in Prague in 2019.

"So definitely going to be a tough battle," she said of Brady, who toppled compatriot Jessica Pegula to make her second major semi-final after last year's US Open.

"I think I will have to bring my A-game to play with her because she is really playing amazing matches, having a good season."

With inputs from AFP.