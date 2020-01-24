Australian Open 2020: Wozniacki bids farewell with a smile, knowing she had played her heart out

Serena Williams said it, so did Naomi Osaka. As did every single player who was asked about Caroline Wozniacki. She is a ‘fighter.’ And the 29-year-old, with a perpetual smile on her face, came up with another feisty performance as she closed out her career with a 5-7, 6-3, 5-7 defeat to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the third round of the Australian Open.

“Only fitting that my last match was a three-setter, a grinder, and I finished my career with a forehand error,” said the Dane even as she teared up. “Those are the things I’ve been working on my whole career. Guess this is just how it was meant to be.”

Having announced that the 2020 Australian Open would be her last pro tournament, Wozniacki came into the third round contest equipped with paper tissues. Just in case. She had already cheated defeat in the second round, bouncing back from 1-5 down in the first set to beat 23-seed Dayana Yastremska 7-5, 7-5. But the hard-hitting Jabeur, who cracked 43 winners on the day, ultimately proved too strong for the battling Wozniacki.

The Dane was on collision course with one of the best friends on the tour, Serena Williams, for the fourth round. But within half an hour of Wozniacki departing the stage, Williams, one of the bridesmaids at Wozniacki’s wedding and chasing Grand Slam No 24, made a shocking exit to China’s Qiang Wang.

“I usually don’t cry,” she said. “I have special memories that I will cherish, it’s been a great ride. But I am ready for the next chapter, ready for what’s to come.”

One of the most liked players on the tour, Wozniacki was also one of the most consistent. Her work-rate was one of the reasons she climbed to the top of the rankings at the age of 20, and stayed there for 71 weeks. Often slighted for staying so long at No 1 without winning a Slam, the Dane took it all in her stride and marched on. After more than a decade on the tour, she finally ended the Grand Slam drought, beating Simona Halep, in three exhausting sets, in the final of the 2018 Australian Open final.

But later that year the Dane was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, an auto-immune disease that causes joint pain. Wozniacki, though, did not cite that as the reason when she announced that she would be retiring from the game in 2020 at 29. She got married to basketball player David Lee in 2019 and was keen on starting a family.

It was apt that the Dane chose the site of her greatest achievement to bid farewell. Interestingly, it was in Melbourne when she had made her first major final as a junior as well, in 2006.

Despite the undercurrent of emotion and impending retirement, Wozniacki managed to keep her nerves in check in the first two rounds.

Jabeur, a fearless shot-maker from Tunisia, though was always going to be a tough prospect for Wozniacki, who has slipped to 36 in the world. The Tunisian’s pace and variety meant that she would be the one calling the shots. Though she has never made it past the first round at the Australian Open, Jabeur is starting to put the puzzle together and her improved play saw her make the third round of the 2019 US Open.

After an erroneous start, Jabuer found her range and wiped out a 0-3 deficit, winning a tense sixth game with a forceful forehand winner and an ace to level the set 3-3. The first set saw five breaks of serve, but the Tunisian, who had failed to serve it out at 5-4, clinched it 7-5.

In the second, Wozniacki started slowing things down, and making Jabuer play on her terms and tempo. The Dane improved her first serve percentage to 77 (from 66 in the first set) and buckled down for a battle. Though Jabuer’s slice and spin kept her guessing, Wozniacki tracked down almost everything, shifting the onus back on the Tunisian. Making only two unforced errors through the set, Wozniacki got the crucial, and only break of serve, in the eighth game to take it 6-3.

In a match of constantly shifting momentum, it was Wozniacki’s turn to fight back from 0-3 down in the decider. The Dane saved three break points in the sixth game, which lasted seven minutes, to finally level it at 3-3. Every time it looked like Jabeur was forcing ahead, the 2018 Australian Open champion stalled her with some gritty play.

But the Tunisian stepped up a level in the last two games. After testing and teasing Wozniacki with wicked slices and drop shots on her serve in the 11th game, Jabeur attacked the Wozniacki serve in the 12th. The Tunisian started the game with an emphatic backhand cross court winner and kept up the pressure on her opponent. At 15-30, the Dane stopped the point and challenged a line call. Hawk-eye ruled that a Jabuer backhand had brushed the side line and the Tunisian was now staring at a match-point. Woznicaki could not dig a deep return from Jabeur, sending a forehand long to bring an end to her 15-year career.

The Tunisian, who entered a Grand Slam fourth round for the first time, led the farewell procession, calling Wozniacki “an inspiration.” There were tributes from her fellow players, which played out on the big screen, and by the Australian Open before her family came on to the court to share the moment.

The strains of ‘Sweet Caroline’, and the fans’ goodbye cheers, rang around the stadium as the popular Dane took a final lap around the Melbourne Arena. Then, Wozniacki exited the tennis court one last time, with a dazzling smile and knowing she had played her heart out.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.