Australian Open 2020: US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, Richard Gasquet pull out of first grand slam of the season

Melbourne: Australian Open organisers said Saturday that US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, Juan Martin del Potro and Richard Gasquet have withdrawn due to knee injuries.

"The Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year," Andreescu said. "It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body."

Hey guys, just wanted to give you a little update on my knee rehab after I got injured at the WTA finals in Shenzhen. My rehab is going well, I feel better and stronger every day but after discussing it with my team and following the recommendation of the doctors, the Australian — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) January 11, 2020

Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year. It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body. I can't wait to come back to Aus soon x — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) January 11, 2020

Tournament officials said on Twitter that Gasquet had withdrawn with a knee injury while del Potro was also recovering from a knee ailment.

Richard Gasquet has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2020 with a knee injury. Get well soon @richardgasquet1 - hope to see you back at the Australian Open in 2021 pic.twitter.com/3K59DjoNJD — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 11, 2020

The tournament begins 20 January in Melbourne.

