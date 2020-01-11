You are here:
Australian Open 2020: US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, Richard Gasquet pull out of first grand slam of the season

Sports The Associated Press Jan 11, 2020 15:36:45 IST

  • Bianca Andreescu had picked up a knee injury at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen last year and hasn't played since

  • On the men's side, knee injuries have forced Richard Gasquet and Juan Martin del Potro out of Australian Open 2020 as well

  • Australian Open gets underway on 20 January in Melbourne

Melbourne: Australian Open organisers said Saturday that US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, Juan Martin del Potro and Richard Gasquet have withdrawn due to knee injuries.

"The Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year," Andreescu said. "It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body."

Tournament officials said on Twitter that Gasquet had withdrawn with a knee injury while del Potro was also recovering from a knee ailment.

The tournament begins 20 January in Melbourne.

