Australian Open 2020, Semifinals, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Highlights: Djokovic beats Federer in straight sets; Kenin vs Muguruza in women's final

Australia Open Thursday action preview: Defending champion Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will be playing each other for the 50th time when they meet in the semifinals at Melbourne Park. It's a blockbuster matchup between two men with a combined 36 Grand Slam trophies (Federer has a record 20, Djokovic 16), 13 Australian Open championships (Federer has six, Djokovic a record seven) 180 singles titles overall (Federer has 103, Djokovic 77) and 10 year-end No. 1 finishes in the ATP rankings (five apiece).
Djokovic leads the head-to-head series 26-23, with five in a row in matches at the majors, including their most recent meeting — in last year's Wimbledon final, where he saved two match points to beat Federer in a fifth-set tiebreaker.
So why hasn't Federer managed to win a Grand Slam match against Djokovic in eight years? Djokovic himself said he wasn't sure. "I know that whenever we get a chance to play each other, we understand it takes a big effort and it's required from us to come up with the best game in order to win against each other," Djokovic said. "Roger is Roger. You know that he's always going to play on such a high level, regardless of the surface. He loves to play these kind of matches, big rivalries, semis, finals of Grand Slams."
One key this time could be how Federer feels after dealing with a painful groin muscle while saving seven match points during a five-set quarterfinal win. While the other men's semifinal is not until Friday, both women's semis are Thursday: No. 1 Ash Barty vs. No. 14 Sofia Kenin, and No. 4 Simona Halep vs. unseeded Garbine Muguruza.
Updated Date: Jan 30, 2020 16:56:00 IST
Novak Djokovic beats Federer to reach Australian Open final
GAME, SET, MATCH. The defending champion beats Federer 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3 in the first men's singles final. Federer made incredible comebacks in the last two matches but this was always going to be a big ask. Federer was hurting already still fought hard but Djokovic was too good on the night. He has always been good at Melbourne.
3rd set: Djokovic 7-6(1), 6-4, 4-2 Federer* (* denotes server)
Djokovic breaks! This is a big game win for the Serbian. And he won the game with a beautiful looping forehand that was kept wide from Federer as the veteran gasped.
Djokovic wins the second set
Federer's was serving to stay in the set but Djokovic had the last laugh as he broke the service and took the set 6-4. 30-all, deuce, Federer kept fighting but Djokovic produced a brilliant return winner for set point. Two sets to love now.
First set goes to Djokovic
Djokovic takes the first set 7-6(1). Can you believe it? Federer was up 4-1, 4-0 and yet has lost the first set in 62 minutes.
1st set: Federer 6-6 Djokovic* (* denotes server)
A beautiful backhand shot which hugged the line from Federer for 15-15 but the next cross court shot is long as Djokovic goes 30-15 up. Federer pulls one point back but two back-to-back aces from Djokovic means we will have tie-break.
1st set: Federer* 5-4 Djokovic (* denotes server)
Djokovic breaks! He has found his rhythm, making Federer run across the court with wide range of shots. The Serbian races to three break points and then wins the game.
1st set: Federer 3-1 Djokovic* (* denotes server)
Another poor serving game for Djokovic. He raced to 40-15 lead but Federer gets to deuce, finds the break point. Djokovic survives but could not resist for long as Federer makes it 3-1 in his favour.
Djokovic vs Federer next!
Half an hour to go before the 50th installment of Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic and fifth at Australian Open. Novak leads 26-23 on overall head-to-head and 3-1 at Melbourne Park with all three wins coming in the semi-finals.
Garbine Muguruza into the final
Garbine Muguruza beats Simona Halep 7-6 (8), 7-5 in two hours and five minutes to set up final with Sofia Kenin. Whoever wins, we'd get a first time Australian Open winner. Two first-time finalists as well at Melbourne Park.
Halep 6-7, 3-2 *Muguruza (* denotes server)
Couple of missed forehands from Muguruza and Halep has two break points to once again take the advantage. One is saved with a 153 kmph ace and the second by a 161 kmph serve. It is followed by a double fault on deuce to give Halep a third break point chance. And another saved with another ace. This one even bigger: 167 kmph. Muguruza with little wrong on the rally but Halep is incredible on the run and sends a winner even with the intervention of the net. Muguruza had a chance to prolong the game but the backhand sails long and that's break for Halep. Again.
Halep 6-7, 2-1 *Muguruza (* denotes server)
BREAK! The elusive break comes to Simona Halep finally. Muguruza saved one of the two with a forehand winner but sends the backhand on the next into the net. Halep now a miserable 2/9 on break points.
Garbine Muguruza wins opening set 7-6 (8)
The first set goes Garbine Muguruza's way 7-6 (8) in an hour and seven minutes. The Spaniard served for the set at 5-4 and squandered two set point opportunities while saving four before closing it out in the end
Halep* 3-4 Muguruza (* denotes server)
Muguruza looks to be out of the point but she not only stays in it but she turns the low ball into a winning opportunity. A slice forehand down the line to see Halep scramble but be unable to do much with the backhand. It brings up break point and Muguruza gets the first break with a backhand drive volley winner. BREAK!
Simona Halep serves first
At the coin toss, Garbine Muguruza got the right prediction and chose to receive serve while staying on what looks to be a shadier side of the court.
Head-to-head: Muguruza 3-2
Muguruza holds a 3-2 career head-to-head record against Halep. Their last meeting was at the French Open in 2018, when the Romanian won en route to the title. The Spaniard holds a perfect 3-0 record over Halep on hard courts.
Halep vs Muguruza
The Romanian has a best showing of final at the Australian Open in 2018. She then lost to Caroline Wozniacki who was also seeking her first major title at the time. The Spaniard hasn't progressed beyond the quarters in Melbourne. She lost in 2017 to CoCo Vandeweghe in the last-eight
Halep vs Muguruza in second semifinal
We shift our focus to Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza in the second semi-final. Both former World No. 1s and both two-time grand slam winners. Both have a French Open and Wimbledon titles in the bag.
Sofia Kenin is the youngest Australian Open finalist since Ana Ivanovic in 2008.
Sofia Kenin is into the final
American 21-year-old Sofia Kenin is into the Australian Open final having beaten Ashleigh Barty 7-6, 7-5 in an hour and 45 minutes. Unbelievable! Two set points saved in first set and again in the second to win.
Barty* 6-7, 5-5 Kenin (* denotes server)
Ashleigh Barty serving for the second set. Kenin with two forehand errors at the start of the service game. Has one point back with a smash. Barty with a big forehand and Kenin is unable to get the ball back. That gives the Aussie two set points. The 21-year-old American with another drop shot with Barty in the back and closes the point with a comfortable volley winner. Another chance for Ash and this one is saved as well with Barty sending her forehand long after a 10 shot rally. Suddenly, Kenin has a break point with a forehand missed from Ash. The break point, first for Kenin, opportunity is quickly shut with a missed backhand. She brings up one more with a forehand cross court passing shot past Barty. A hapless lob from Kenin to just the keep the ball in play and Barty has missed the simple drive volley. She would make it nine times out of 10! BREAK BACK!
Barty 6-7, 2-1 *Kenin (* denotes server)
Barty with a forehand winner to bring the game to 30-30 and an opportunity to open the door. And she has opened the door even more with a sublime backhand slider that rushes on to Kenin and the American is unable to react in time. Break point chance and Kenin with a backhand error. BREAK!
First set: Sofia Kenin 7-6 (6)
Sofia Kenin is one set away from her maiden grand slam final after saving three break points earlier in the set and then two set points in the tiebreak. A 59 minute set and Barty would rue the opportunities lost including the 21 unforced errors.
Ready, play!
Ashleigh Barty starts to serve after a moment's display as the crowd roars in support of the Queenslander who is hoping to end their wait for a home winner (52 years) or at least a home finalist (15 years).
Barty to serve first
Both players on court. Sofia Kenin is followed by Ashleigh Barty. The Aussie has won the toss and chosen to serve first. Nice bit of touch from the World No. 1: telling the little girl with the coin toss for a job well done. Gotta love players who are nice and polite to the ball kids!
Head-to-head
Barty holds a 4-1 career head-to-head record over Sofia Kenin, including victory in their last meeting (Wuhan)
Kenin's only win over Barty has come on a hard court: in Toronto last year. Yet, Barty holds a 2-1 advantage on hard courts
That's all from our side for today! The day began with Sofia Kenin shocking Ash Barty. The young America defied her age to blossom under pressure, break Australian hearts, and reach women's final. She will face Garbine Muguruza, who defeated Simona Halep. In the biggest match of the day, Novak Djokovic registered a straight-set win over legendary Roger Federer. He will find out his next opponent, for the final, tomorrow. Dominic Thiem will take on Alexander Zverev in the second men's final. We will bring that game live to you. So join us tomorrow. Good bye.
Djokovic: Roger was obviously hurt and credit to him for coming out and playing so well. At the start I was looking more at what he was doing than what I was doing but I managed to dig myself back into it. It was very important to do that. I knew he'd try to mix it up and come to the net but I tried to stay with him in the rallies and move him around instead.
Novak Djokovic beats Federer to reach Australian Open final
GAME, SET, MATCH. The defending champion beats Federer 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3 in the first men's singles final. Federer made incredible comebacks in the last two matches but this was always going to be a big ask. Federer was hurting already still fought hard but Djokovic was too good on the night. He has always been good at Melbourne.
3rd set: Djokovic 7-6(1), 6-4, 5-3 Federer* (* denotes server)
Federer comes out aggressively in the game, attacking by coming forward to the net and holds to 30. Still, Djokovic is just one game away from the win.
3rd set: Djokovic* 7-6(1), 6-4, 5-2 Federer (* denotes server)
Federer fought hard. The veteran used the surprise trick of sneaking to the net to attack and won two points but that was it as Djokovic kept his composure to hold to 30. The serbian is now just one game away from win.
3rd set: Djokovic 7-6(1), 6-4, 4-2 Federer* (* denotes server)
Djokovic breaks! This is a big game win for the Serbian. And he won the game with a beautiful looping forehand that was kept wide from Federer as the veteran gasped.
3rd set: Djokovic* 7-6(1), 6-4, 3-2 Federer (* denotes server)
The Serbian holds again. Both the players have been very good on their serve, Djokovic lost the first point on his serve but then accumulated four straight ones to hold.
3rd set: Djokovic 7-6(1), 6-4, 2-2 Federer* (* denotes server)
3rd set: Djokovic* 7-6(1), 6-4, 2-1 Federer (* denotes server)
Djokovic holds to 30. He starts off well and takes two points before Federer makes a comeback but he couldn't continue as an ace does the job for Serbian.
3rd set: Djokovic 7-6(1), 6-4, 1-1 Federer* (* denotes server)
Djokovic's tempo has dipped a bit but he still makes it 30-all with Federer making a double fault but then Federer holds on to the serve with two quick points.
3rd set: Djokovic* 7-6(1), 6-4, 1-0 Federer (* denotes server)
The Serbian is serving for the match and holds to the first one.
Djokovic wins the second set
Federer's was serving to stay in the set but Djokovic had the last laugh as he broke the service and took the set 6-4. 30-all, deuce, Federer kept fighting but Djokovic produced a brilliant return winner for set point. Two sets to love now.
2nd set: Djokovic* 7-6(1), 5-4 Federer (* denotes server)
Federer has been playing a risky game by attacking a lot but now he has multiplied it by standing much higher up to face the serves. Still that was not much of an issue for Djokovic as he holds his serve to 15.
2nd set: Djokovic 7-6(1), 4-4 Federer* (* denotes server)
Almost a perfect game for Federer as he holds and that is his greatness. Even though he is not at his best he continues to fight on. He holds to love with aces and by forcing Djokovic to make errors.
2nd set: Djokovic* 7-6(1), 4-3 Federer (* denotes server)
The Serbian holds again! Federer made a good start by taking a point on his opponents' serve but Djokovic then collects all the points quickly to hold his serve.
2nd set: Djokovic 7-6(1), 3-3 Federer* (* denotes server)
Federer holds! It looked unlikely after Djokovic earned the break point with Swiss also making a double fault in the game but the Serbian squanders the advantage with a long shot and Federer holds.
2nd set: Djokovic* 7-6(1), 3-2 Federer (* denotes server)
Unforced errors on forehand and backhand by Federer helps Djokovic race to 30-0 lead but then the Swiss brings out a lovely forehand winner with Djokovic going for the backhand line. Djokovic holds with an ace as Federer pushes the last shot long.
2nd set: Djokovic 7-6(1), 2-2 Federer* (* denotes server)
Federer starts off well with two back-to-back aces to go 30-0 up, another sneak attack to net forces Djokovic to go wide for 15-40. The Swiss holds with a strong one-two punch. Good game this for Federer.
2nd set: Djokovic* 7-6(1), 2-1 Federer (* denotes server)
Smash, smash, smash and Djokovic holds his serve to love. The pressure is back on Federer as the Serbian continues his onslaught.
2nd set: Djokovic 7-6(1), 1-1 Federer* (* denotes server)
2nd set: Djokovic* 7-6(1), 1-0 Federer (* denotes server)
Djokovic gets the second set underway! He holds very quickly with Federer committing a lot of backhand errors. The Serbian finishes the game with a wide forehand.
Okay, Federer is back on the court and he is welcomed with loud cheer from the crowd. It's time for the second set.
15:24 (IST)
Federer has taken a medical time out. He has gone off the court to seek medical attention as Djokovic sits back and savours his first set win.
First set goes to Djokovic
Djokovic takes the first set 7-6(1). Can you believe it? Federer was up 4-1, 4-0 and yet has lost the first set in 62 minutes.
Tie-break
Federer* 6-6 (1-6) Djokovic
Federer hit a powerful winner to get his first point but that was it for him as Djokovic forces him to net and takes a point on serve
15:16 (IST)
Tie-break
Federer* 6-6 (0-3) Djokovic
Federer misses the down the line volley from Djokovic after the Serbian hits a beautiful backhand winner
1st set: Federer 6-6 Djokovic* (* denotes server)
A beautiful backhand shot which hugged the line from Federer for 15-15 but the next cross court shot is long as Djokovic goes 30-15 up. Federer pulls one point back but two back-to-back aces from Djokovic means we will have tie-break.
1st set: Federer* 6-5 Djokovic (* denotes server)
Federer holds! He was behind, giving away two break points to Djokovic but to his credit Federer cameback thanks to his excellent backhand shots. One of them was dropped gently in front of Djokovic.
1st set: Federer 5-5 Djokovic* (* denotes server)
Djokovic holds now to make it 5-5. Federer is making a lot of unforced errors and the Serbian takes full advantage of it. He has won three straight games now.
1st set: Federer* 5-4 Djokovic (* denotes server)
Djokovic breaks! He has found his rhythm, making Federer run across the court with wide range of shots. The Serbian races to three break points and then wins the game.
1st set: Federer 5-3 Djokovic* (* denotes server)
Good effort by Djokovic to stay with Federer as the Serbian holds. He was serving with new balls but Federer went up early before Djokovic pulled back, went to deuce and then converted the advantage.
1st set: Federer* 5-2 Djokovic (* denotes server)
A love hold for Federer. He is hitting aces for fun, seven so far in this match, Djokovic now needs to hold to stop Swiss from winning the set.
1st set: Federer 4-2 Djokovic* (* denotes server)
Double fault for Djokovic to start off before unforced errors gave Federer three break points. The Serbian makes a return from there. A good serve forces Federer to play long followed by an ace and one more point taking Djokovic to deuce. Advantage for Federer who surrenders it and Djokovic pounces on the next one to hold.
1st set: Federer* 4-1 Djokovic (* denotes server)
Djokovic makes a good start on Federer's serve but then two big serves helps the Swiss take 30-15 lead. Federer messes up his next shot but closes out the game with an ace.
1st set: Federer 3-1 Djokovic* (* denotes server)
Another poor serving game for Djokovic. He raced to 40-15 lead but Federer gets to deuce, finds the break point. Djokovic survives but could not resist for long as Federer makes it 3-1 in his favour.
1st set: Federer* 2-1 Djokovic (* denotes server)
Djokovic hits straight back! Breaks Federer to 30 immediately and it was very important for him to find his footing soon in the match. Although him breaking Federer did not excite the crowd. Federer way too much popular.
1st set: Federer 2-0 Djokovic* (* denotes server)
Poor start for Djokovic. He committed a couple of unforced errors and that gave a 40-15 lead to Federer who closes out the game with a a brilliant backhand winner from a tight angle when Djokovic had the court covered.
1st set: Federer* 1-0 Djokovic (* denotes server)
Federer was slow to start with his serve, netting one and committing an unforced error as Djokovic made it 40-15 but the Swiss was quick to find his rhythm. Did a good one-two punch to get to deuce followed by a see-saw battle of advantage and deuce. He finally holds after six minutes. Federer is running well so for now we don't need to worry about his groin.
Federer to serve first
Djokovic had his fan Connor flipping the coin but the tennis star made the wrong call and that means Federer will get the proceedings underway
14:05 (IST)
Alright, we are just moments away from the big semi-final - Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer. Djokovic has a superior record against Federer and has not lost to the Swiss at Slams since 2012 but lost to him last Novemeber in ATP World Tour Finals.
Djokovic vs Federer next!
Half an hour to go before the 50th installment of Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic and fifth at Australian Open. Novak leads 26-23 on overall head-to-head and 3-1 at Melbourne Park with all three wins coming in the semi-finals.
