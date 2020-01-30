Australian Open 2020, Semifinals, Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza, LIVE Score: Muguruza takes break lead for 5-4

Australia Open Thursday action preview: Defending champion Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will be playing each other for the 50th time when they meet in the semifinals at Melbourne Park. It's a blockbuster matchup between two men with a combined 36 Grand Slam trophies (Federer has a record 20, Djokovic 16), 13 Australian Open championships (Federer has six, Djokovic a record seven) 180 singles titles overall (Federer has 103, Djokovic 77) and 10 year-end No. 1 finishes in the ATP rankings (five apiece).
Djokovic leads the head-to-head series 26-23, with five in a row in matches at the majors, including their most recent meeting — in last year's Wimbledon final, where he saved two match points to beat Federer in a fifth-set tiebreaker.
So why hasn't Federer managed to win a Grand Slam match against Djokovic in eight years? Djokovic himself said he wasn't sure. "I know that whenever we get a chance to play each other, we understand it takes a big effort and it's required from us to come up with the best game in order to win against each other," Djokovic said. "Roger is Roger. You know that he's always going to play on such a high level, regardless of the surface. He loves to play these kind of matches, big rivalries, semis, finals of Grand Slams."
One key this time could be how Federer feels after dealing with a painful groin muscle while saving seven match points during a five-set quarterfinal win. While the other men's semifinal is not until Friday, both women's semis are Thursday: No. 1 Ash Barty vs. No. 14 Sofia Kenin, and No. 4 Simona Halep vs. unseeded Garbine Muguruza.
With AP inputs
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Jan 30, 2020 11:35:32 IST
Highlights
Halep* 3-4 Muguruza (* denotes server)
Muguruza looks to be out of the point but she not only stays in it but she turns the low ball into a winning opportunity. A slice forehand down the line to see Halep scramble but be unable to do much with the backhand. It brings up break point and Muguruza gets the first break with a backhand drive volley winner. BREAK!
Simona Halep serves first
At the coin toss, Garbine Muguruza got the right prediction and chose to receive serve while staying on what looks to be a shadier side of the court.
Head-to-head: Muguruza 3-2
Muguruza holds a 3-2 career head-to-head record against Halep. Their last meeting was at the French Open in 2018, when the Romanian won en route to the title. The Spaniard holds a perfect 3-0 record over Halep on hard courts.
Halep vs Muguruza
The Romanian has a best showing of final at the Australian Open in 2018. She then lost to Caroline Wozniacki who was also seeking her first major title at the time. The Spaniard hasn't progressed beyond the quarters in Melbourne. She lost in 2017 to CoCo Vandeweghe in the last-eight
Halep vs Muguruza in second semifinal
We shift our focus to Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza in the second semi-final. Both former World No. 1s and both two-time grand slam winners. Both have a French Open and Wimbledon titles in the bag.
Stat attack!
Sofia Kenin is the youngest Australian Open finalist since Ana Ivanovic in 2008.
Sofia Kenin is into the final
American 21-year-old Sofia Kenin is into the Australian Open final having beaten Ashleigh Barty 7-6, 7-5 in an hour and 45 minutes. Unbelievable! Two set points saved in first set and again in the second to win.
Barty* 6-7, 5-5 Kenin (* denotes server)
Ashleigh Barty serving for the second set. Kenin with two forehand errors at the start of the service game. Has one point back with a smash. Barty with a big forehand and Kenin is unable to get the ball back. That gives the Aussie two set points. The 21-year-old American with another drop shot with Barty in the back and closes the point with a comfortable volley winner. Another chance for Ash and this one is saved as well with Barty sending her forehand long after a 10 shot rally. Suddenly, Kenin has a break point with a forehand missed from Ash. The break point, first for Kenin, opportunity is quickly shut with a missed backhand. She brings up one more with a forehand cross court passing shot past Barty. A hapless lob from Kenin to just the keep the ball in play and Barty has missed the simple drive volley. She would make it nine times out of 10! BREAK BACK!
Barty 6-7, 2-1 *Kenin (* denotes server)
Barty with a forehand winner to bring the game to 30-30 and an opportunity to open the door. And she has opened the door even more with a sublime backhand slider that rushes on to Kenin and the American is unable to react in time. Break point chance and Kenin with a backhand error. BREAK!
First set: Sofia Kenin 7-6 (6)
Sofia Kenin is one set away from her maiden grand slam final after saving three break points earlier in the set and then two set points in the tiebreak. A 59 minute set and Barty would rue the opportunities lost including the 21 unforced errors.
Ready, play!
Ashleigh Barty starts to serve after a moment's display as the crowd roars in support of the Queenslander who is hoping to end their wait for a home winner (52 years) or at least a home finalist (15 years).
Barty to serve first
Both players on court. Sofia Kenin is followed by Ashleigh Barty. The Aussie has won the toss and chosen to serve first. Nice bit of touch from the World No. 1: telling the little girl with the coin toss for a job well done. Gotta love players who are nice and polite to the ball kids!
Head-to-head
Barty holds a 4-1 career head-to-head record over Sofia Kenin, including victory in their last meeting (Wuhan)
Kenin's only win over Barty has come on a hard court: in Toronto last year. Yet, Barty holds a 2-1 advantage on hard courts
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
11:35 (IST)
Halep* 4-5 Muguruza (* denotes server)
A love hold from Simona Halep as Muguruza makes mistakes on backhand and then is unable to get the serve back. Opportunity now for Garbine to close things out.
11:32 (IST)
Halep 3-5 *Muguruza (* denotes server)
Muguruza goes from 30-15 up to 30-40 down and seeing another challenge to her serve. But that window of opportunity is swiftly shut with a forehand winner. On comes a backhand winner on game point and Muguruza consolidates the break
11:26 (IST)
Halep* 3-4 Muguruza (* denotes server)
Muguruza looks to be out of the point but she not only stays in it but she turns the low ball into a winning opportunity. A slice forehand down the line to see Halep scramble but be unable to do much with the backhand. It brings up break point and Muguruza gets the first break with a backhand drive volley winner. BREAK!
11:23 (IST)
Halep 3-3 *Muguruza (* denotes server)
Garbine Muguruza with another hold and she lets slip two points again. Almost like a theme to her serve now. Credit to Halep though for always pushing the Spaniard what with both players not the biggest servers
11:17 (IST)
Halep* 3-2 Muguruza (* denotes server)
Winners on both wings from Muguruza brings up two break points now for the Spaniard. One is saved by Halep with a forehand winner and the second sees Muguruza almost rush herself into going for too much and sending the forehand long. A couple of mistakes on deuce and Halep holds. First set remains on serve with Halep now saving two break points
11:14 (IST)
Halep 2-2 *Muguruza (* denotes server)
Muguruza with another tough hold having dropped two points on serve. But this time she doesn't have to endure the challenge of break point(s). Stays even in the first set
11:10 (IST)
Meanwhile, Roger Federer will take court in the semifinal against Novak Djokovic, says host broadcaster. The Swiss, 20-time grand slam winner, is struggling with a groin injury having been pushed by Sandgren and Millman with his on court time reading over 12 hours!
11:08 (IST)
Halep* 2-1 Muguruza (* denotes server)
A rapidfire game from Simona Halep. Almost moving from one side of the court to serve to the next as Muguruza struggles to get the ball back. Love hold for the Romanian
11:05 (IST)
Halep 1-1 *Muguruza (* denotes server)
Muguruza overcooks her backhand and it lands wide to give Simona a break point chance in the first game itself. And it is squandered. A second serve and there for Halep to attack but she sends the backhand flush into the net. At deuce, she takes the ball early and rides into the backhand to find the outside of the line for a winner. Another break point comes and goes in a flash. Muguruza with a thundering serve and couple of shots to bring the game back to deuce. Back-to-back forehand winners from Muguruza to hold serve having saved two break points there.
11:01 (IST)
Halep* 1-0 Muguruza (* denotes server)
Bit of a hiccup for Simona Halep in the opening service game but she holds in the end after two minutes.
10:59 (IST)
On we go then!
10:57 (IST)
Simona Halep serves first
At the coin toss, Garbine Muguruza got the right prediction and chose to receive serve while staying on what looks to be a shadier side of the court.
10:54 (IST)
Head-to-head: Muguruza 3-2
Muguruza holds a 3-2 career head-to-head record against Halep. Their last meeting was at the French Open in 2018, when the Romanian won en route to the title. The Spaniard holds a perfect 3-0 record over Halep on hard courts.
10:52 (IST)
Halep vs Muguruza
The Romanian has a best showing of final at the Australian Open in 2018. She then lost to Caroline Wozniacki who was also seeking her first major title at the time. The Spaniard hasn't progressed beyond the quarters in Melbourne. She lost in 2017 to CoCo Vandeweghe in the last-eight
10:50 (IST)
Halep vs Muguruza in second semifinal
We shift our focus to Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza in the second semi-final. Both former World No. 1s and both two-time grand slam winners. Both have a French Open and Wimbledon titles in the bag.
10:45 (IST)
Australia's wait continues...
1978 was the last time Australia witnessed one of their own lift the trophy in Melbourne. Chris O'Neil lifted the men's title at the Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club. That wait gets longer and will have to wait for 2021....
10:42 (IST)
Sofia Kenin carries the American flag into the final
10:39 (IST)
Sofia Kenin upon saving two set points in the second, breaking Barty and then converting her second match point opportunity for a place in the final.
10:36 (IST)
Stat attack!
Sofia Kenin is the youngest Australian Open finalist since Ana Ivanovic in 2008.
10:35 (IST)
Kenin: "Thank you everyone for this moment. I know it wasn't easy and she doesn't make it easy either. Honestly I'm speechless and thankful for this. I've worked hard, thank you to everyone here and to everyone back home. She came up with some big shots and I knew she wasn't going to give it easy. No wonder she's the World No. 1!"
Sofia is reminded of partnering Jim Courier, the host on court, when she was just 7. Says, "I think we won. I was a feisty little kid!"
10:32 (IST)
Sofia Kenin is into the final
American 21-year-old Sofia Kenin is into the Australian Open final having beaten Ashleigh Barty 7-6, 7-5 in an hour and 45 minutes. Unbelievable! Two set points saved in first set and again in the second to win.
10:30 (IST)
Barty* 6-7, 5-7 Kenin (* denotes server)
Ashleigh Barty is serving to stay in the match. She starts with a double fault - the first of her match. And then a forehand error after being pushed all the way by Kenin. 0-30 and the crowd gets even more silent. They jump back up right away with a forehand winner coming from the Australian's racket. And now another missed forehand gives Kenin two match points. Barty with a sublime and almost casual forehand winner cross court winner after 17 shots. One more opportunity still for Sofia. Kenin pushes Barty into a corner and forces an error. GAME, SET, MATCH SOFIA KENIN!
10:26 (IST)
Barty 6-7, 5-6 *Kenin (* denotes server)
Once again Kenin highlights she is great in the big leagues already. A love hold follows that nervous break in the previous game that came moments after saving two set points. Staggeringly calm!
10:24 (IST)
Barty* 6-7, 5-5 Kenin (* denotes server)
Ashleigh Barty serving for the second set. Kenin with two forehand errors at the start of the service game. Has one point back with a smash. Barty with a big forehand and Kenin is unable to get the ball back. That gives the Aussie two set points. The 21-year-old American with another drop shot with Barty in the back and closes the point with a comfortable volley winner. Another chance for Ash and this one is saved as well with Barty sending her forehand long after a 10 shot rally. Suddenly, Kenin has a break point with a forehand missed from Ash. The break point, first for Kenin, opportunity is quickly shut with a missed backhand. She brings up one more with a forehand cross court passing shot past Barty. A hapless lob from Kenin to just the keep the ball in play and Barty has missed the simple drive volley. She would make it nine times out of 10! BREAK BACK!
10:16 (IST)
Barty 6-7, 5-4 *Kenin (* denotes server)
Sofia with a backhand error and it is 30-30 from 30-0. Chance for Ash to get the job done in this game itself. Once again, a drop shot follows fierce hitting from the back and Barty is unable to keep the ball in play. The American has done really well with those drop shots and the accuracy has been pretty incredible too. Barty with a missed backhand and Kenin bounces to her chair. She is not going to give anything away.
10:12 (IST)
Barty* 6-7, 5-3 Kenin (* denotes server)
Another straightforward hold for Ashleigh Barty. She holds at 40-15 following a Kenin error on the backhand with Barty forcing it. On to Kenin to serve and prolong this set then...
10:11 (IST)
How bloody good is that from Ashleigh Barty?
10:08 (IST)
Barty 6-7, 4-3 *Kenin (* denotes server)
Barty continues the onslaught into the receiving game and the crowd roars alongside. Just when it looked like Barty has the momentum and could well run away with things from now, Kenin comes back with confident shots to hold her serve and to hush the crowd once again
10:07 (IST)
Barty* 6-7, 4-2 Kenin (* denotes server)
Ash with two absolutely gorgeous and HOW-DID-YOU-DO-THAT backhan slices which land in out of absolute nowhere. Nothing Kenin could do to get them back. Such effortlessly played and Kenin can only look and see the ball land in. Has a look at her father and coach in sheer helplessness.
10:01 (IST)
Barty 6-7, 3-2 *Kenin (* denotes server)
Lovely backhand drop shot from Kenin catches Barty off guard. The Aussie, usually swift on her feet, is unable to get it back. She reaches out to it but the angle across is too much to work with. A hold for Sofia.
09:58 (IST)
Barty* 6-7, 3-1 Kenin (* denotes server)
Barty looked to have a comfortable hold to follow the break but suddenly it doesn't look all that easy. Ash pushed with two consecutive mistakes but a big serve gets her out of the cage.
09:55 (IST)
Barty 6-7, 2-1 *Kenin (* denotes server)
Barty with a forehand winner to bring the game to 30-30 and an opportunity to open the door. And she has opened the door even more with a sublime backhand slider that rushes on to Kenin and the American is unable to react in time. Break point chance and Kenin with a backhand error. BREAK!
09:51 (IST)
Barty* 6-7, 1-1 Kenin (* denotes server)
Ashleigh with her own big, quick service effort. Just the one point lost and she goes about moving to the deuce court to face the Kenin serve.
09:50 (IST)
Barty 6-7, 0-1 *Kenin (* denotes server)
Kenin gets the ball rolling in the second set and does a good job of it once again. Withstands an exquisite top spin laden lob winner from Barty as the solitary point lost before holding serve
09:46 (IST)
First set: Sofia Kenin!
09:45 (IST)
First set: Sofia Kenin 7-6 (6)
Sofia Kenin is one set away from her maiden grand slam final after saving three break points earlier in the set and then two set points in the tiebreak. A 59 minute set and Barty would rue the opportunities lost including the 21 unforced errors.
09:44 (IST)
First set tiebreak
Kenin keeps her head to pick up a drop shot, move back and take the lob with a drive volley. Clenches her first for what is her first set point chance. Barty once again bounces into place to attack the second serve but this time the forehand is into the net. First set, Kenin 7-6 (6)!
09:41 (IST)
First set tiebreak
Barty with bit of a hasty forehand and it is into the bottom of the net. And then she misses another forehand to throw away the advantage. Had the court open for her to take command but sends it well long. 4-4 quickly becomes 5-4 for Barty with a forehand winner this time. A very fluctuating effort on the groundstrokes from the Aussie. Make that back-to-back forehand winners. Jumps around, gets in place for the jump serve and spanks a cross court forehand winner. 6-4 now and set points chances. Barty with a backhand slice into the net and that's one saved from Kenin. Second set point is saved as well. Big service return and then an equally impressive forehand winner by going behind Barty. 6-6 at the change
09:37 (IST)
First set tiebreak
Couple of mini-breaks to get things going in the first set tiebreak. Kenin with smart, smart play to push Barty into the corner, bring out a slider backhand and then moves in for the kill at the net. Staying on serve so far with Kenin 2-1 ahead in the tiebreak. An ace and then a big first serve by Barty to make it 3-2. Barty with a forehand winner down the line for the mini break at change of ends. The Aussie 4-2 ahead with her 20th winner of the match.
09:34 (IST)
Barty 6-6 *Kenin (* denotes server)
At 30-30, a Kenin forehand looks to have landed long but players play on. Barty almost considered stopping and challenging but she played on and lost the point. Had she challenged, inform the commentators, it would have landed long. However, as things progress, a hold for Kenin to force a tiebreak.
09:29 (IST)
Barty* 6-5 Kenin (* denotes server)
Barty with forehand misses back-to-back. First time in the match that Ash has lost the opening point of her serve and then the second. Kenin beats herself up with a forehand missed and that brings it to 15-30. A decent serve sees Kenin's attempt land wide. A challenge follows but it is out and the American is now out of challenges. Barty with a forehand winner into open court to bring up game point. On the second serve, Kenin attacks and forces Barty into a mistake. Deuce. Big point! Barty with a really strong serve out wide and Kenin has no answer. Another forehand missed by Barty even with the court gaping and Kenin left in no position to get it back. A miss on the serve on the deuce side has Ash with another chance to hold but the door is shut once again with a running forehand down the line winner. At deuce, Barty with an inside out forehand winner. Crowd stands and applauds! ACE! Barty finally holds.
09:23 (IST)
Barty 5-5 *Kenin (* denotes server)
Barty with a little shake of the head as her forehand lands just wide. Didn't get the timing quite right on that one and Kenin with a hold without being pushed for much.
09:18 (IST)
Barty* 5-4 Kenin (* denotes server)
At 40-0, a shanked forehand by Barty - totally getting the timing wrong and it lands well wide. Why is that important? That's the first point she's lost on her first serve. She's now 11/12 on first serve points won. Kenin misses a forehand and that's a hold for Barty
09:15 (IST)
Barty 4-4 *Kenin (* denotes server)
Bit of a silent end to Kenin's service hold as Barty is unable to get the ball back. Falls short at her feet at the baseline. Disappointing though that the crowd doesn't applaud and acknowledge the effort of a non-Aussie player...
09:12 (IST)
Barty and Aussie fans out in full force despite the heat.
09:10 (IST)
Barty* 4-3 Kenin (* denotes server)
Kenin with her head in her hands and as does her corner. She lets go of the racket and falls to her feet. A point that was there for the American for the taking and it has been squandered. Perfectly disguised drop shot has Barty at the net and then rushing back, the Aussie gets the lob going and then gets two shots back - a smash and then a straightforward volley for Kenin to put into open court but it is hit into the net. A love hold in the end for Barty
09:06 (IST)
Barty 3-3 *Kenin (* denotes server)
Slim margins on display in the Kenin serve. She missed a second serve for a double by a small, small point. And then sends her backhand wide narrowly as well. Two break points for Barty. Both saved with the Aussie continuing to make mistakes on the backhand side. Going for her sliced backhand to keep the ball low and hitting the net on both instances. The plan from Kenin is clear now and Barty has to get that backhand more in play to make a dent. Barty with a flat backhand winner to bring up a third break point. And it is saved once again with a backhand error. Kenin has the chance to hold but she makes a mistake of her own. A lovely, side spin heavy backhand has Barty scrambling but unable to get the ball back. And Kenin gets the job done by pushing Barty into an error. Pump of the fist from Kenin.
09:00 (IST)
Barty* 3-2 Kenin (* denotes server)
ACE, ACE, ACE! Ash takes her tally of aces to six after just three service games. 155 kmph, 175 kmph and 154 kmph. Barty has made 7 errors on the backhand side but is bridging that gap with impressive serves.
08:57 (IST)
Barty 2-2 *Kenin (* denotes server)
A love hold for Kenin as well. Nerves? Pressure? What nerves? What pressure? A gorgeous backhand lob over Barty and then an ace down the tee to hold serve. So far so good for the American.
08:54 (IST)
Barty* 2-1 Kenin (* denotes server)
An extremely solid service game from Barty. 179 and 173 kmph serve aces to go 30-0 up followed by a serve out wide to then send a winner. A love hold for Barty after Kenin is unable to get the serve back