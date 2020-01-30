Australian Open 2020, Semifinals, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic, LIVE Score: Federer takes 4-1 lead after Djokovic gets broken

Australia Open Thursday action preview: Defending champion Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will be playing each other for the 50th time when they meet in the semifinals at Melbourne Park. It's a blockbuster matchup between two men with a combined 36 Grand Slam trophies (Federer has a record 20, Djokovic 16), 13 Australian Open championships (Federer has six, Djokovic a record seven) 180 singles titles overall (Federer has 103, Djokovic 77) and 10 year-end No. 1 finishes in the ATP rankings (five apiece).
Djokovic leads the head-to-head series 26-23, with five in a row in matches at the majors, including their most recent meeting — in last year's Wimbledon final, where he saved two match points to beat Federer in a fifth-set tiebreaker.
So why hasn't Federer managed to win a Grand Slam match against Djokovic in eight years? Djokovic himself said he wasn't sure. "I know that whenever we get a chance to play each other, we understand it takes a big effort and it's required from us to come up with the best game in order to win against each other," Djokovic said. "Roger is Roger. You know that he's always going to play on such a high level, regardless of the surface. He loves to play these kind of matches, big rivalries, semis, finals of Grand Slams."
One key this time could be how Federer feels after dealing with a painful groin muscle while saving seven match points during a five-set quarterfinal win. While the other men's semifinal is not until Friday, both women's semis are Thursday: No. 1 Ash Barty vs. No. 14 Sofia Kenin, and No. 4 Simona Halep vs. unseeded Garbine Muguruza.
With AP inputs
Updated Date: Jan 30, 2020 14:41:12 IST
Garbine Muguruza into the final
Garbine Muguruza beats Simona Halep 7-6 (8), 7-5 in two hours and five minutes to set up final with Sofia Kenin. Whoever wins, we'd get a first time Australian Open winner. Two first-time finalists as well at Melbourne Park.
Halep 6-7, 3-2 *Muguruza (* denotes server)
Couple of missed forehands from Muguruza and Halep has two break points to once again take the advantage. One is saved with a 153 kmph ace and the second by a 161 kmph serve. It is followed by a double fault on deuce to give Halep a third break point chance. And another saved with another ace. This one even bigger: 167 kmph. Muguruza with little wrong on the rally but Halep is incredible on the run and sends a winner even with the intervention of the net. Muguruza had a chance to prolong the game but the backhand sails long and that's break for Halep. Again.
Halep 6-7, 2-1 *Muguruza (* denotes server)
BREAK! The elusive break comes to Simona Halep finally. Muguruza saved one of the two with a forehand winner but sends the backhand on the next into the net. Halep now a miserable 2/9 on break points.
Garbine Muguruza wins opening set 7-6 (8)
The first set goes Garbine Muguruza's way 7-6 (8) in an hour and seven minutes. The Spaniard served for the set at 5-4 and squandered two set point opportunities while saving four before closing it out in the end
Halep* 3-4 Muguruza (* denotes server)
Muguruza looks to be out of the point but she not only stays in it but she turns the low ball into a winning opportunity. A slice forehand down the line to see Halep scramble but be unable to do much with the backhand. It brings up break point and Muguruza gets the first break with a backhand drive volley winner. BREAK!
Simona Halep serves first
At the coin toss, Garbine Muguruza got the right prediction and chose to receive serve while staying on what looks to be a shadier side of the court.
Head-to-head: Muguruza 3-2
Muguruza holds a 3-2 career head-to-head record against Halep. Their last meeting was at the French Open in 2018, when the Romanian won en route to the title. The Spaniard holds a perfect 3-0 record over Halep on hard courts.
Halep vs Muguruza
The Romanian has a best showing of final at the Australian Open in 2018. She then lost to Caroline Wozniacki who was also seeking her first major title at the time. The Spaniard hasn't progressed beyond the quarters in Melbourne. She lost in 2017 to CoCo Vandeweghe in the last-eight
Halep vs Muguruza in second semifinal
We shift our focus to Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza in the second semi-final. Both former World No. 1s and both two-time grand slam winners. Both have a French Open and Wimbledon titles in the bag.
Stat attack!
Sofia Kenin is the youngest Australian Open finalist since Ana Ivanovic in 2008.
Sofia Kenin is into the final
American 21-year-old Sofia Kenin is into the Australian Open final having beaten Ashleigh Barty 7-6, 7-5 in an hour and 45 minutes. Unbelievable! Two set points saved in first set and again in the second to win.
Barty* 6-7, 5-5 Kenin (* denotes server)
Ashleigh Barty serving for the second set. Kenin with two forehand errors at the start of the service game. Has one point back with a smash. Barty with a big forehand and Kenin is unable to get the ball back. That gives the Aussie two set points. The 21-year-old American with another drop shot with Barty in the back and closes the point with a comfortable volley winner. Another chance for Ash and this one is saved as well with Barty sending her forehand long after a 10 shot rally. Suddenly, Kenin has a break point with a forehand missed from Ash. The break point, first for Kenin, opportunity is quickly shut with a missed backhand. She brings up one more with a forehand cross court passing shot past Barty. A hapless lob from Kenin to just the keep the ball in play and Barty has missed the simple drive volley. She would make it nine times out of 10! BREAK BACK!
Barty 6-7, 2-1 *Kenin (* denotes server)
Barty with a forehand winner to bring the game to 30-30 and an opportunity to open the door. And she has opened the door even more with a sublime backhand slider that rushes on to Kenin and the American is unable to react in time. Break point chance and Kenin with a backhand error. BREAK!
First set: Sofia Kenin 7-6 (6)
Sofia Kenin is one set away from her maiden grand slam final after saving three break points earlier in the set and then two set points in the tiebreak. A 59 minute set and Barty would rue the opportunities lost including the 21 unforced errors.
Ready, play!
Ashleigh Barty starts to serve after a moment's display as the crowd roars in support of the Queenslander who is hoping to end their wait for a home winner (52 years) or at least a home finalist (15 years).
Barty to serve first
Both players on court. Sofia Kenin is followed by Ashleigh Barty. The Aussie has won the toss and chosen to serve first. Nice bit of touch from the World No. 1: telling the little girl with the coin toss for a job well done. Gotta love players who are nice and polite to the ball kids!
Head-to-head
Barty holds a 4-1 career head-to-head record over Sofia Kenin, including victory in their last meeting (Wuhan)
Kenin's only win over Barty has come on a hard court: in Toronto last year. Yet, Barty holds a 2-1 advantage on hard courts
14:41 (IST)
1st set: Federer 3-1 Djokovic* (* denotes server)
Another poor serving game for Djokovic. He raced to 40-15 lead but Federer got to deuce, finds the break point. Djokovic survives but could not resist for long as Federer makes it 3-1 in his favour.
14:30 (IST)
1st set: Federer* 2-1 Djokovic (* denotes server)
Djokovic hits straight back! Breaks Federer to 30 immediately and it was very important for him to find his footing soon in the match. Although him breaking Federer did not excite the crowd. Federer way too much popular.
14:28 (IST)
1st set: Federer 2-0 Djokovic* (* denotes server)
Poor start for Djokovic. He committed a couple of unforced errors and that gave a 40-15 lead to Federer who closes out the game with a a brilliant backhand winner from a tight angle when Djokovic had the court covered.
14:24 (IST)
1st set: Federer* 1-0 Djokovic (* denotes server)
Federer was slow to start with his serve, netting one and committing an unforced error as Djokovic made it 40-15 but the Swiss was quick to find his rhythm. Did a good one-two punch to get to deuce followed by a see-saw battle of advantage and deuce. He finally holds after six minutes. Federer is running well so for now we don't need to worry about his groin.
14:12 (IST)
Federer to serve first
Djokovic had his fan Connor flipping the coin but the tennis star made the wrong call and that means Federer will get the proceedings underway
14:09 (IST)
Yes, more of this is what we all need!
14:05 (IST)
Alright, we are just moments away from the big semi-final - Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer. Djokovic has a superior record against Federer and has not lost to the Swiss at Slams since 2012 but lost to him last Novemeber in ATP World Tour Finals.
13:50 (IST)
MEN'S DOUBLES: Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram have won their men’s doubles semi-final. They defeated Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and will face Luke Saville and Max Purcell in final.
13:33 (IST)
Djokovic vs Federer next!
Half an hour to go before the 50th installment of Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic and fifth at Australian Open. Novak leads 26-23 on overall head-to-head and 3-1 at Melbourne Park with all three wins coming in the semi-finals.
13:12 (IST)
Spaniards unite!
13:11 (IST)
Job is not over yet, says Muguruza
13:09 (IST)
A great job well done for the Muguruza team
13:08 (IST)
Contrasting starts and weeks for both
Simona Halep had come into the semifinal at Australian Open without dropping a set and on the other side, Garbine Muguruza had lost her first set 0-6 in the first round!
13:05 (IST)
Muguruza: "You start day by day. Each match had its time. Final is always a long way to go and I have one more match on Saturday."
"I was never thinking I was down. I knew I was going to have a hard match against Simona Halep."
"I have 48 hours to recover for the final. We work week in week out to prepare and be ready for this moment, to be ready for these courts and these crowds."
13:03 (IST)
Garbine Muguruza into the final
Garbine Muguruza beats Simona Halep 7-6 (8), 7-5 in two hours and five minutes to set up final with Sofia Kenin. Whoever wins, we'd get a first time Australian Open winner. Two first-time finalists as well at Melbourne Park.
13:01 (IST)
Halep* 6-7, 5-7 Muguruza (* denotes server)
Simona Halep serving to stay in the semi-final. A forehand error and Muguruza goes one step closer. Make that another step closer with a big forehand reply on the serve and then a kill volley. 0-30. Tries to go for too much on the next forehand and it goes long. Halep dominates the point, moving Muguruza from side to side on the baseline, and then a drop shot is not good enough. Garbine moves up and sens the drop for an angled drop winner of her own. Two match points for Muguruza. The Spaniard with superb depth to her groundstrokes but equally powerful is Halep who returns it with substance and saves one match point. Muguruza with lovely volleys and Halep blinks! GAME, SET, MATCH MUGURUZA!
12:58 (IST)
Halep 6-7, 5-6 *Muguruza (* denotes server)
If grunting were the parameter to judge the match, this match has been one hell of a battle. Both players moving all around the court. Halep with a backhand long and Muguruza holds serve after dropping just one point on serve.
12:53 (IST)
Halep* 6-7, 5-5 Muguruza (* denotes server)
A missed forehand and Muguruza has the chance to make it 5-5 and do a reverse of the first set. But Muguruza lets the chance go to bring it to deuce. A backhand error though has Muguruza with another chance. Halep shuts door on it once again with a sublime forehand winner down the line with Muguruza at the net. Halep sends the backhand long and Garbine has a third break point chance of this game. And once again it goes begging. Lucky from Halep as the ball trickles the net on its way but it was destined to be a winner either way. Halep with a missed forehand after incredible defensive work from Muguruza to keep the point going all the way. Fourth break point chance is converted as Halep sends forehand long.
12:47 (IST)
Halep 6-7, 5-4 *Muguruza (* denotes server)
A love hold for Muguruza and she puts the onus on Simona Halep to get the job done and force a third.
12:43 (IST)
Halep* 6-7, 5-3 Muguruza (* denotes server)
Incredible hitting by both players and maybe even more remarkably, very precise. Halep touching the paint on the baseline to go from 15-30 down to 30-30. Muguruza with misses on the forehand and Halep holds serve.
12:41 (IST)
Halep 6-7, 4-3 *Muguruza (* denotes server)
Now Muguruza with a rather comfortable hold. 'Comfortable' a very subjective term when these two are involved...
12:36 (IST)
Halep* 6-7, 4-2 Muguruza (* denotes server)
A short ball from Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza rides on it for a winner and brings up a break point at 30-40. A big serve is unreturned to bring the game to deuce. Another forehand winner brings up a second break point and once again Halep is equal to it. A strenuous point, 13 shots long from both, has both gasping for air. Eventually Halep gets the hold with a forehand winner. First hold of serve after three straight broken games.
12:29 (IST)
Halep 6-7, 3-2 *Muguruza (* denotes server)
Couple of missed forehands from Muguruza and Halep has two break points to once again take the advantage. One is saved with a 153 kmph ace and the second by a 161 kmph serve. It is followed by a double fault on deuce to give Halep a third break point chance. And another saved with another ace. This one even bigger: 167 kmph. Muguruza with little wrong on the rally but Halep is incredible on the run and sends a winner even with the intervention of the net. Muguruza had a chance to prolong the game but the backhand sails long and that's break for Halep. Again.
12:24 (IST)
Halep* 6-7, 2-2 Muguruza (* denotes server)
BREAK RIGHT BACK! The advantage doesn't last long and Simona Halep is broken immediately. A missed backhand presents Garbine with a chance to break and she doesn't take long in converting the opportunity with a forehand winner. Muguruza now 2/6 on break points
12:20 (IST)
Halep 6-7, 2-1 *Muguruza (* denotes server)
BREAK! The elusive break comes to Simona Halep finally. Muguruza saved one of the two with a forehand winner but sends the backhand on the next into the net. Halep now a miserable 2/9 on break points.
12:15 (IST)
Halep* 6-7, 1-1 Muguruza (* denotes server)
Hold by both players at the start of the second set. Muguruza doing it with rather ease but Halep found trouble. She navigated around two break points, sudden drop in confidence before holding things and make it one game all.
12:11 (IST)
Highlights of first set in Halep vs Muguruza
- Muguruza led 5-3 at one stage
- Halep won three straight games and had two set points at 6-5
- Muguruza led 3-0 in the tiebreak
- Halep won four straight points to make it 4-3
- Muguruza won three straight points and had two set points at 6-4
- Halep had a set point, and her third, at 7-6
- Muguruza prevails and saves another set point at 7-8
- Muguruza eventually wins the set at 7-6 (10-8)
12:08 (IST)
Halep was clearly frustrated after the first set didn't go her way
12:06 (IST)
Garbine Muguruza wins opening set 7-6 (8)
The first set goes Garbine Muguruza's way 7-6 (8) in an hour and seven minutes. The Spaniard served for the set at 5-4 and squandered two set point opportunities while saving four before closing it out in the end
12:04 (IST)
First set tiebreak
Halep sees Muguruza's backhand go long and now, all of a sudden, Simona has a set point. Muguruza with an exceptional wide serve and Halep gets the racket to it but the ball hits the net. 7-7 now. Double fault at the worst possible time! First by Muguruza today. Simona Halep with a fourth set point chance. 20 shot rally with serious venom on each and it ends with Halep missing a forehand cross court. Just a bit too much angle on it and Halep is frustrated and looks back at Cahill. 8-8 suddenly becomes 9-8 for Muguruza. A third set point chance for the Spaniard now. Muguruza tries to go behind Halep but the Romanian keeps the ball in play before erring on the drop shot pickup. It hits the net and Muguruza takes the opening set 7-6 (8) with Halep angrily shaking her head.
11:59 (IST)
First set tiebreak
Muguruza's error count rises as Halep leads 4-3 now. The Spaniard ends the streak with a deep backhand return which Halep is unable to get back. Halep with a missed forehand gives Muguruza the crucial mini break. A big serve down the tee is not returned and Muguruza, at 6-4, has two set points. Muguruza with a forehand long after a six shot rally and that's one saved, one left. Halep with a forehand winner down the line and this one has kissed the sideline on the tramline side to go by for a winner. 6-6 at the change of ends. Two set points come and gone for Muguruza
11:54 (IST)
First set tiebreak
From 3-0 ahead, Garbine Muguruza throws away the advantage and lead to restore parity at change of ends. A backhand sails long and it is 3-3 at the change with Halep suddenly still in this tiebreak
11:50 (IST)
Halep 6-6 *Muguruza (* denotes server)
Muguruza comes from the brink to hold serve. From 0-30 down she saves two break and set points to fend off the surge from Halep. And then converts the first game point chance that comes her way to hold and force a tiebreak
11:43 (IST)
Halep* 6-5 Muguruza (* denotes server)
Simona Halep with clenched fist walks up to her chair after holding serve. The momentum is going her way and Muguruza has suddenly lost way of things. From serving for the set, she will now serve to stay in it.
11:40 (IST)
Halep 5-5 *Muguruza (* denotes server)
Halep breaks back! Simona Halep has three break point chances after a poor service game from Muguruza. And the break point highlights Simo's incredible fighting spirit. Twice, at least, she appears to have lost the point but keeps going. Forces Muguruza into a nervous drop shot attempt but it doesn't go over. Break back for Halep!
11:38 (IST)
Former Russian World No. 1 and Australian Open 2009 finalist Dinara Safina was there to greet Sofia Kenin after her win earlier today. Kenin was born in Moscow, Russia before moving to the US as a two-year-old.
11:35 (IST)
Halep* 4-5 Muguruza (* denotes server)
A love hold from Simona Halep as Muguruza makes mistakes on backhand and then is unable to get the serve back. Opportunity now for Garbine to close things out.
11:32 (IST)
Halep 3-5 *Muguruza (* denotes server)
Muguruza goes from 30-15 up to 30-40 down and seeing another challenge to her serve. But that window of opportunity is swiftly shut with a forehand winner. On comes a backhand winner on game point and Muguruza consolidates the break
11:26 (IST)
Halep* 3-4 Muguruza (* denotes server)
Muguruza looks to be out of the point but she not only stays in it but she turns the low ball into a winning opportunity. A slice forehand down the line to see Halep scramble but be unable to do much with the backhand. It brings up break point and Muguruza gets the first break with a backhand drive volley winner. BREAK!
11:23 (IST)
Halep 3-3 *Muguruza (* denotes server)
Garbine Muguruza with another hold and she lets slip two points again. Almost like a theme to her serve now. Credit to Halep though for always pushing the Spaniard what with both players not the biggest servers
11:17 (IST)
Halep* 3-2 Muguruza (* denotes server)
Winners on both wings from Muguruza brings up two break points now for the Spaniard. One is saved by Halep with a forehand winner and the second sees Muguruza almost rush herself into going for too much and sending the forehand long. A couple of mistakes on deuce and Halep holds. First set remains on serve with Halep now saving two break points
11:14 (IST)
Halep 2-2 *Muguruza (* denotes server)
Muguruza with another tough hold having dropped two points on serve. But this time she doesn't have to endure the challenge of break point(s). Stays even in the first set
11:10 (IST)
Meanwhile, Roger Federer will take court in the semifinal against Novak Djokovic, says host broadcaster. The Swiss, 20-time grand slam winner, is struggling with a groin injury having been pushed by Sandgren and Millman with his on court time reading over 12 hours!
11:08 (IST)
Halep* 2-1 Muguruza (* denotes server)
A rapidfire game from Simona Halep. Almost moving from one side of the court to serve to the next as Muguruza struggles to get the ball back. Love hold for the Romanian
11:05 (IST)
Halep 1-1 *Muguruza (* denotes server)
Muguruza overcooks her backhand and it lands wide to give Simona a break point chance in the first game itself. And it is squandered. A second serve and there for Halep to attack but she sends the backhand flush into the net. At deuce, she takes the ball early and rides into the backhand to find the outside of the line for a winner. Another break point comes and goes in a flash. Muguruza with a thundering serve and couple of shots to bring the game back to deuce. Back-to-back forehand winners from Muguruza to hold serve having saved two break points there.
11:01 (IST)
Halep* 1-0 Muguruza (* denotes server)
Bit of a hiccup for Simona Halep in the opening service game but she holds in the end after two minutes.
10:59 (IST)
On we go then!
10:57 (IST)
Simona Halep serves first
At the coin toss, Garbine Muguruza got the right prediction and chose to receive serve while staying on what looks to be a shadier side of the court.
10:54 (IST)
Head-to-head: Muguruza 3-2
Muguruza holds a 3-2 career head-to-head record against Halep. Their last meeting was at the French Open in 2018, when the Romanian won en route to the title. The Spaniard holds a perfect 3-0 record over Halep on hard courts.
10:52 (IST)
Halep vs Muguruza
The Romanian has a best showing of final at the Australian Open in 2018. She then lost to Caroline Wozniacki who was also seeking her first major title at the time. The Spaniard hasn't progressed beyond the quarters in Melbourne. She lost in 2017 to CoCo Vandeweghe in the last-eight