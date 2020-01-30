Australian Open 2020, Semifinals, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic, LIVE Score: Federer takes 4-1 lead after Djokovic gets broken

Muguruza: "You start day by day. Each match had its time. Final is always a long way to go and I have one more match on Saturday."

"I was never thinking I was down. I knew I was going to have a hard match against Simona Halep."

"I have 48 hours to recover for the final. We work week in week out to prepare and be ready for this moment, to be ready for these courts and these crowds."