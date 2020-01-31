Australian Open 2020, Semifinal, Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev, Highlights: Thiem wins in four sets to set up final vs Djokovic

Dominic Thiem in on-court interview: "Australian Open final is absolutely unreal and what a start to the year."

"It is not easy to come from Nadal after that intense match. It wasn't easy to recover. I had trouble in the first set, both of us were nervous. It was a tough start for me."

"In a grand slam semifinal, there will be many key chances, many key moments."

"I like the song 'Sweet Caroline' During the holidays that's the song they play all the time!"

"I was diving on the hard court. It isn't easy doing that because it is really painful. But that's how much we both want it"

"I started very well in the tiebreaks against Nadal and today. 2-0, 3-0 but they get closer as it went on"

"I was feeling nerves as the match went on. In tough matches, it happens but it's all good."

"It's not easy to get the serves back when he's barely missing. In the tiebreaker, he had two first serves! It wasn't funny!"