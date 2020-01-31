Australian Open 2020, Semifinal, Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev, Highlights: Thiem wins in four sets to set up final vs Djokovic

Australian Open Friday action preview: Alexander Zverev is 22, Dominic Thiem is 26, and one of them will get the chance to appear in the Australian Open final for the first time. Their semifinal is under the lights at night in the only singles match of Day 12 at Melbourne Park.
It's a matchup between two of the 20-somethings that folks have been expecting to break through the Grand Slam dominance of the Big Three: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer combined to win the past 12 major championships in a row.
While this is the first time in a major semifinal for the No. 7-seeded Zverev, it is the fifth for No. 5 Thiem, whose previous four all came at the French Open, where he lost in the past two finals to Nadal. Thiem eliminated 19-time major champion Nadal in a thriller in the quarterfinals Wednesday; Zverev got past three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka.
(With AP inputs)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Jan 31, 2020 18:16:01 IST
Highlights
Dominic Thiem wins 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6
Dominic Thiem is into the Australian Open final after beating Alexander Zverev in three hours and 42 minutes. He will face Novak Djokovic for the title. Austrian making his maiden Australian Open final appearance.
Thiem wins the third set 7-6 (3)
Dominic Thiem saved two set points to prolong the third set and is rewarded for his persistence in the tiebreak. He wins the third 7-6 (3) and is now two sets to one up. The Austrian could well have won the third set with ease but for a miserable service game. Can Sascha come back from here?
Thiem* 3-6, 6-4, 3-3 Zverev (* denotes server)
Zverev has the chance to break back and Massu has his head in his hands. A double fault hands Zverev two break point chances. One saved with a big serve down the tee. Under such pressure and Thiem goes for the break. It hasn't worked for him tonight. And this time, somehow, it crosses the net but Zverev is unable to get it back. Zverev goes down the line and puts the pressure on Thiem's usually reliable backhand but the slice is into the net. A third break point chance. And yet another backhand slice hits the top of the net. BREAK BACK!
Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 2-1 *Zverev (* denotes server)
Looks like the gap has affected Zverev's concentration more. Flurry of errors and drop in quality suddenly hands Thiem three break point chances. Zverev with a powerful backhand cross court and Thiem is unable to keep it in play. A well angled serve follows to cut the chances once more. Thiem with a thundering backhand winner past Zverev at the net and he has the BREAK!
Play halted
Alexander Zverev walks up to the chair umpire and complains about the baseline coming off? Is that it? It appears the lights behind the baseline have gone off.
Thiem wins second set 6-4
Dominic Thiem levels the match at 6-4 with the solitary break of serve. He got pushed all the way while serving for the set but got there in the end. Both players have 14 winners each but the error count is heavier on Thiem's side (18 to 14). One set all!
Thiem 3-6, 4-3 *Zverev (* denotes server)
Thiem with a remarkable backhand down the line attempt with Zverev at the net. Sascha reaches out but is unable to get it over the net. 0-30 and Thiem has an opportunity. Zverev follows it up with perfect groundstrokes and gets the point on the second smash. Not easy that smash with the ball well in the air. Luck of the net from Thiem's backhand and it gives Dominic two break points. A really attacking point from Thiem to force Zverev into a tame backhand slider and then punches it into open court. Zverev tries to get it back but it was always going to be a herculean job. BREAK BACK!
Thiem* 3-6, 3-3 Zverev (* denotes server)
Zverev with incredible returns in the game. A crross court winner on the serve, Thiem errors bring up break point for the German. He picks up a drop shot with rather ease and smashes away the desperate lob. BREAK!
Thiem 3-6, 2-1 *Zverev (* denotes server)
After barely making a mistake on the serve throughout the opening set, Zverev makes two back-to-back double faults. A forehand missed presents Thiem with two break point chances. One saved with an ace. But on the second, Zverev sends the forehand into the net. BREAK! Couple of missed serves and Zverev threw the game away.
Zverev wins the opening set 6-3
Alexander Zverev wins the first set 6-3 in 40 minutes. The duo traded early breaks but almost against the run of play, Zverev got the break again later. Thiem unable to course correct and has conceded the set. Credit to Sascha for taking the game away from Thiem.
Thiem* 3-4 Zverev (* denotes server)
Dominic Thiem goes for a drop shot but there's plenty of air on it and placement is missing and Zverev moves forward to hit a top-spin heavy winner. A double fault later, two break points for Zverev. Incredible depth on the German's backhand and Thiem is unable to get his body out of the way enough to get the angles right on the forehand. It lands wide and Zverev has the BREAK!
Thiem 1-1 *Zverev (* denotes server)
BREAK BACK! A little glimpse into the way this match could go. Thiem mixing things up very well: blistering, thundering groundstrokes which catch the baseline and sliding backhands which force Zverev into generating all the pace. An attack vs defence. Three break points for Thiem now and he converts the second with tiny bit of luck. Zverev goes for the lob with Thiem at the net but gets the angle wrong and it lands wide.
Thiem* 0-1 Zverev (* denotes server)
String of errors on both wings from Thiem to get the match going and immediately Zverev has three break points. One saved with a huge serve down the tee. Sascha with an error of his own, on the forehand, to bring it down to one break point. After a lengthy 16 shot rally, Thiem went for the line on the backhand and missed. BREAK!
Ready, play!
Alexander Zverev chose to receive at the coin toss so Dominic Thiem gets the ball rolling in the second men's singles semi-final. PLAY!
Roof remains open
It is 34 degrees in Melbourne with humidity at 32% at the moment. The roof is open at the start. There's chance of rain later in the match so bold decision. The matches on outside courts were halted earlier due to the heat. So strange that they're starting with the roof open. But understandable given it is an outside tournament.
Head-to-head
Thiem leads the career head-to-head 6-2 with the latest coming in the semi-finals at the ATP World Tour Finals in London. Their only prior outdoor hard meeting was in 2016 in Beijing where Zverev triumphed. But considering the heat conditions, there's a strong possibility of the match being played under the roof.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open! It is Day 12 and thanks to absurd scheduling by the organisers, we have just the one match to look forward to today. It also means one less day for these guys: Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev to recover before they face the energetic machinery that is Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
18:16 (IST)
Thank you for joining us in our coverage of the men's semi-final. Join us tomorrow for the women's final and the doubles final as well. But the focus will be on the Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza contest. Until then, it is goodbye!
18:12 (IST)
Melbourne or Vienna?
18:11 (IST)
Post match interview with John McEnroe
18:10 (IST)
Into the final he goes!
18:09 (IST)
Dominic Thiem: "Both of us could have won today. It is his first semifinal in a grand slam. Maybe it was experience, maybe it was something. He's only 22 so we won't have to wait too long for him to reach the final."
"I try to be patient! Twice I've been in the Roland Garros final and faced Nadal. Now I face King of Australia in Djokovic. I try my best, try my best to win."
18:07 (IST)
Dominic Thiem in on-court interview: "Australian Open final is absolutely unreal and what a start to the year."
"It is not easy to come from Nadal after that intense match. It wasn't easy to recover. I had trouble in the first set, both of us were nervous. It was a tough start for me."
"In a grand slam semifinal, there will be many key chances, many key moments."
"I like the song 'Sweet Caroline' During the holidays that's the song they play all the time!"
"I was diving on the hard court. It isn't easy doing that because it is really painful. But that's how much we both want it"
"I started very well in the tiebreaks against Nadal and today. 2-0, 3-0 but they get closer as it went on"
"I was feeling nerves as the match went on. In tough matches, it happens but it's all good."
"It's not easy to get the serves back when he's barely missing. In the tiebreaker, he had two first serves! It wasn't funny!"
18:00 (IST)
Dominic Thiem wins 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6
Dominic Thiem is into the Australian Open final after beating Alexander Zverev in three hours and 42 minutes. He will face Novak Djokovic for the title. Austrian making his maiden Australian Open final appearance.
17:59 (IST)
Fourth set tiebreak
4-3: Zverev with a well placed shot after a huge 213 kmph second serve. The lob from Thiem goes long
4-3: DRAMA! Zverev finds the baseline. On the money. It is called long by the linesman but the chair umpire overrules. And correct overrule it is.
5-3: Thiem is not deterred. He produces a strong serve and then a huge forehand goes behind Zverev. 164 kmph forehand winner!
6-3: Make that two HUGE forehands from Thiem back-to-back. This one catches the line.
6-4: Three match points for Thiem. One saved with a well placed serve. Zverev with a well played serve and it doesn't come back.
GAME, SET, MATCH THIEM! Dominic turns defence into offence in a flash. A lob pushes Zverev back and then the Thiem dictates terms before moving up for a gorgeous drop volley winner.
17:55 (IST)
Fourth set tiebreak
1-0: Serve out wide from Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev has a desperate go at it but not enough to get the ball to land in from around the net
2-0: Double fault from Zverev! His third of the match.
3-0: Zverev's backhand sits up and Thiem jumps up to the net. Zverev seems to have the passing shot on the line but its called wide. Challenges and it is wide! Two mini breaks now for Thiem.
3-1: One back! Thiem seems to have the point in his bag but Zverev keeps coming back, keeps getting the ball back and in the end Thiem goes for too much on the backhand. It goes well wide
3-2: That's both mini breaks back! Thiem looked to go for one-two punch. Got the serve right but did too much on the forehand. It went wide and Zverev stays alive
4-2: Or he doesn't? Zverev with a poor, poor smash! Shanked completely! Djokosmash making an appearance here. They swap ends.
17:49 (IST)
Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-6 *Zverev (* denotes server)
A service winner and then an ace to go 30-0 ahead. Zverev misses the volley then to cut the lead. Big serves follow and that's a very comfortable hold. Into the tiebreak!
17:41 (IST)
Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 5-5 *Zverev (* denotes server)
From 40-0 up, Zverev sees his gap reduced following a missed volley and then a backhand error. Now a forehand goes long and it is deuce. All of a sudden, immense pressure on the Zverev serve. He gets out with a 211 kmph ace! Closes the game out with a kick serve and volley. Not natural to him but does so effectively!
17:31 (IST)
Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 4-4 *Zverev (* denotes server)
Thiem goes for an outlandish backhand. Almost going for broke but it sails long. Fourth set remaining routine and on serve thus far. 4-4 now.
17:18 (IST)
Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 2-2 *Zverev (* denotes server)
A love hold from Zverev with Thiem erring on his backhand. So far, so good.
17:14 (IST)
Thiem* 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 2-1 Zverev (* denotes server)
Dominic Thiem with a comfortable hold and the third set remains on serve. Zverev's challenge now will be to stay in this mentally more than physically. He is starting to get jaded and upset by little things - such as the screen in the stadium - which is a sign of frustration creeping in.
17:02 (IST)
One more to go for Thiem!
17:01 (IST)
Thiem wins the third set 7-6 (3)
Dominic Thiem saved two set points to prolong the third set and is rewarded for his persistence in the tiebreak. He wins the third 7-6 (3) and is now two sets to one up. The Austrian could well have won the third set with ease but for a miserable service game. Can Sascha come back from here?
16:59 (IST)
Third set tiebreaker
Thiem gets the error on the serve after the changeover, Zverev is convinced it was a let serve but there is little he could do in this regard. The only thing he can do is try and keep himself in it. A big serve does just that. But Thiem shuts the door on him with a huge forehand winner down the line. He now leads 6-3 and has three set points. Needs just the one! A big serve and then a backhand cross court winner with Zverev scrambling to get the racket to it but to no avail! Third set goes to Thiem 7-6 (3)
16:56 (IST)
Third set tiebreaker
What a delightful start from Thiem! Opened up the court with a forehand and moved up. Picks up the half volley from the shoes with zero fuss! A 190 kmph ace serve to make it 2-0. Nice bit of serve on the forehand side of Zverev and it hits the net. Thiem now 3-0 ahead. Sascha gets on the board with a powerful serve down the tee. Make that two, this time for an ace, to make it 3-2. Thiem patient in his rally and finally the error arrives from Zverev's racket. 4-2 to Thiem at the chance of ends
16:52 (IST)
Thiem* 3-6, 6-4, 6-6 Zverev (* denotes server)
A love hold from Sascha and now it is once again on Thiem to keep the third set going. Starts off well. Sort of. A forehand winner but loses his balance after the follow through. No harm done. Few hiccups from Thiem but not much of an issue to hold serve and force a tiebreak.
16:43 (IST)
Thiem* 3-6, 6-4, 5-5 Zverev (* denotes server)
From 15-30 down, Thiem with some really impressive serves and very placed to keep himself in it. But then he throws away the work with a tame forehand error. A missed forehand brings up set point for Sascha. It is saved with a powerful backhand winner down the line. One-two punch! A backhand error thereafter gives Zverev a second set point. And this is saved as well. Thiem with a forehand to open up the court and eke a low ball and then another forehand for a winner with little room to play with. A big serve goes unreturned and Thiem has game point. He puts Zverev's backhand under pressure and forces a mistake. Hold! What a crucial hold. Thiem saves two set points to keep the third set going
16:35 (IST)
Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 4-5 *Zverev (* denotes server)
After Thiem held with ease, Zverev serve under pressure early on. Drops two points and then draws partiy as Thiem overcooks the forehand from well behind the baseline. At 30-30, Zverev goes down the tee and the first serve is given fault. He pleads with the chair umpire and Thiem that it was in. Doesn't have challenges remaining. The second serve, however, is an ace! Biggest second serve on the night from him (175 kmph) and he follows it up with a fiesty, foul mouthed message for his box. Gets a warning for it. He follows it up with an 183 kmph ace. HOLD! Big, big hold!
16:30 (IST)
Staying alive, staying alive!
16:26 (IST)
Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 3-4 *Zverev (* denotes server)
Zverev with a confident love hold. Blistering serves all through the game. Finishes it off with a backhand winner down the line.
16:23 (IST)
Thiem* 3-6, 6-4, 3-3 Zverev (* denotes server)
Zverev has the chance to break back and Massu has his head in his hands. A double fault hands Zverev two break point chances. One saved with a big serve down the tee. Under such pressure and Thiem goes for the break. It hasn't worked for him tonight. And this time, somehow, it crosses the net but Zverev is unable to get it back. Zverev goes down the line and puts the pressure on Thiem's usually reliable backhand but the slice is into the net. A third break point chance. And yet another backhand slice hits the top of the net. BREAK BACK!
16:17 (IST)
Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 3-2 *Zverev (* denotes server)
At 0-30, Thiem has the opportunity to make it 0-40 but he's almost too nice. Zverev at the net and Thiem has the ball on his backhand but having gone once for the body, he doesn't again. Keeps going for the lines and it gives Zverev the chance to shut the door. Thiem with a miss to make it 30-30. Zverev follows it up with a gorgeous cross court forehand winner that has Thiem scrambling but not enough to get the ball back. This time Thiem passes Zverev at the net with a well placed backhand. Thiem with another powerful forehand to send the ball into open court to bring up break point. Now he misses on the forehand! Tries to get down low enough to send the ball across court over the high part of the net but is unable to do so. On deuce, Thiem with a full stretch on the backhand volley and it sits up nicely for Zverev to come forward and dispatch for a winner. Becker-esque from Thiem. Zverev eventually holds after Thiem stops playing and the ball had landed in. Zverev thumbs up for Thiem for the sportsmanship to concede the point rather than ask to play it again.
16:08 (IST)
Thiem* 3-6, 6-4, 3-1 Zverev (* denotes server)
Thiem with a jittery service game. Error count rising, going for too much and handing the opportunities to Zverev. Couple of missed forehands and suddenly Zverev has a break point chance. Follows it up with a stining backhand down the line and then moves up to kill the point at the net. Two crucial big serves - both out wide - and Thiem holds.
16:00 (IST)
Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 2-1 *Zverev (* denotes server)
Looks like the gap has affected Zverev's concentration more. Flurry of errors and drop in quality suddenly hands Thiem three break point chances. Zverev with a powerful backhand cross court and Thiem is unable to keep it in play. A well angled serve follows to cut the chances once more. Thiem with a thundering backhand winner past Zverev at the net and he has the BREAK!
15:57 (IST)
Thiem* 3-6, 6-4, 1-1 Zverev (* denotes server)
A 10 minute break later, Dominic Thiem holds serve after dropping just a point. No harm done then with the break
15:50 (IST)
With play halted, crowd chants 'Sweet Caroline'!
15:47 (IST)
Play halted
Alexander Zverev walks up to the chair umpire and complains about the baseline coming off? Is that it? It appears the lights behind the baseline have gone off.
15:41 (IST)
Second set: Dominic Thiem!
15:39 (IST)
Thiem wins second set 6-4
Dominic Thiem levels the match at 6-4 with the solitary break of serve. He got pushed all the way while serving for the set but got there in the end. Both players have 14 winners each but the error count is heavier on Thiem's side (18 to 14). One set all!
15:37 (IST)
Thiem* 3-6, 6-4 Zverev (* denotes server)
Dominic Thiem serving for the second set. A big serve to get the ball rolling and Zverev is unable to get it back. A rushed backhand hits the net and it is 15-15. Thiem is unable to get enough zip on the smash and it falls kindly for Zverev to thrash it for a shot back. Another incredible point thereafter. Beautiful gets from Zverev at the net but Thiem holds his nerve to send it back for a winner. A missed forehand gives Zverev a break point. It is immediately shut down by Thiem. He goes for a cross court this time and the angle is far too much on it. Second break point chance for Zverev. WHAT A RALLY! So, so nervous tennis from both. And yet they go for the lines and stay within the point. But a 23-shot rally ends with Zverev missing the forehand. Back to deuce and much better point construction from Thiem this point. Pushes Zverev to the side and then moves up to kill the volley. An ace down the tee, a third for the set, and Thiem wins the second set 6-4
15:29 (IST)
Thiem 3-6, 5-4 *Zverev (* denotes server)
A 206 kmph ace out wide on the ad court gets Zverev out of a possible cage and help hold serve. It is now on the Austrian to serve it out in the second set
15:26 (IST)
Thiem* 3-6, 5-3 Zverev (* denotes server)
A very confident and perfect service effort from Thiem to hold serve. He is now one game from equalling the match.
15:23 (IST)
Thiem 3-6, 4-3 *Zverev (* denotes server)
Thiem with a remarkable backhand down the line attempt with Zverev at the net. Sascha reaches out but is unable to get it over the net. 0-30 and Thiem has an opportunity. Zverev follows it up with perfect groundstrokes and gets the point on the second smash. Not easy that smash with the ball well in the air. Luck of the net from Thiem's backhand and it gives Dominic two break points. A really attacking point from Thiem to force Zverev into a tame backhand slider and then punches it into open court. Zverev tries to get it back but it was always going to be a herculean job. BREAK BACK!
15:19 (IST)
Thiem* 3-6, 3-3 Zverev (* denotes server)
Zverev with incredible returns in the game. A crross court winner on the serve, Thiem errors bring up break point for the German. He picks up a drop shot with rather ease and smashes away the desperate lob. BREAK!
15:17 (IST)
Thiem 3-6, 3-2 *Zverev (* denotes server)
A backhand winner helps Zverev close the game out and hold serve. He stays within touching distance of equalling matters in the second set
15:12 (IST)
Thiem* 3-6, 3-1 Zverev (* denotes server)
Dominic Thiem drops a point to consolidate the break. 211 kmph ace to get the job done. Once again Thiem making the strategy very clear: attack Zverev's forehand. Making the German play numerous balls on that wing and hope for a miss.
15:07 (IST)
Thiem 3-6, 2-1 *Zverev (* denotes server)
After barely making a mistake on the serve throughout the opening set, Zverev makes two back-to-back double faults. A forehand missed presents Thiem with two break point chances. One saved with an ace. But on the second, Zverev sends the forehand into the net. BREAK! Couple of missed serves and Zverev threw the game away.
15:04 (IST)
Thiem* 3-6, 1-1 Zverev (* denotes server)
Zverev with a love hold and Thiem drops one point as both players start rather comfortably in the second set.
15:02 (IST)
First set in numbers
Notice the difference in first serve percentage between the two players....
15:00 (IST)
Zverev wins the opening set 6-3
Alexander Zverev wins the first set 6-3 in 40 minutes. The duo traded early breaks but almost against the run of play, Zverev got the break again later. Thiem unable to course correct and has conceded the set. Credit to Sascha for taking the game away from Thiem.
14:57 (IST)
Thiem* 3-5 Zverev (* denotes server)
Thiem goes for a drop shot but is unable to clear the net as he tries to. He's not happy with that attempt and rightfully so. He reduces the gap with a big forehand on the short ball to force an error from Zverev. Sascha goes for too much on the backhand and it lands long. Considers the challenge for a moment but the chair umpire, Thiem seem convinced that it had gone long. A one-two punch brings up game point. It quickly goes with Thiem erring on the forehand. Zverev's depth on the groundstrokes reducing the time available for the Austrian. He tries for too much on the forehand and it goes long. First set point for Zverev. Thiem with an almost lazy and weak backhand into the net. BREAK! Zverev wins the opener 6-3.
14:53 (IST)
Thiem 3-5 *Zverev (* denotes server)
A love hold from Zverev with a massive 214 kmph ace out wide. Unstoppable! Suddenly, out of nowhere, the German is in complete control.
14:49 (IST)
Thiem* 3-4 Zverev (* denotes server)
Dominic Thiem goes for a drop shot but there's plenty of air on it and placement is missing and Zverev moves forward to hit a top-spin heavy winner. A double fault later, two break points for Zverev. Incredible depth on the German's backhand and Thiem is unable to get his body out of the way enough to get the angles right on the forehand. It lands wide and Zverev has the BREAK!
14:46 (IST)
Thiem 3-3 *Zverev (* denotes server)
Now Zverev with his own comfortable hold. Moves up to the net to kill off a volley and does so with ease. Both players have improved on their serve following the early blip.
14:42 (IST)
Thiem* 3-2 Zverev (* denotes server)
A very straightforward hold for Thiem. He gets the job done with a love hold as Zverev misses a third of four serve replies.
14:40 (IST)
Thiem 2-2 *Zverev (* denotes server)
ACE! After the short delay to close the roof and to get the court dry, Sascha holds serve with a 197 kmph ace.
14:37 (IST)
Thiem 2-1 *Zverev (* denotes server)
With Zverev serving at 40-30, the play has been halted due to rain. Tiny bits of droplets coming through. The roof was open slightly and water has seeped in. The roof will be closed now.