Australian Open 2020: Rafael Nadal overcomes Nick Kyrgios challenge in four sets; Alexander Zverev enters quarter-final

Melbourne: Rafael Nadal has beaten Aussie hope Nick Kyrgios in four sets to reach the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam tournament for the 41st time.

The 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) win allowed Nadal to join Jimmy Connors in third place on the all-time list of Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances, behind only Roger Federer (57) and Novak Djokovic (46).

Nadal was broken while serving for the match, then was unable to convert two breakpoints in the next game but held his composure to clinch it in a tiebreaker.

The 19-time major champion won the Australian Open in 2009 and has reached four finals here times since. He will next play fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem, who is into the quarterfinals in Australia for the first time.

Alexander Zverev ended Andrey Rublev's 15-match winning streak and moved into the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over the Russian player at Melbourne Arena.

Rublev hadn't lost a match since October, having won four matches at the Davis Cup finals and winning titles in Doha and Adelaide to start this season.

It is the first Australian Open quarterfinal for Zverev, and his third at a Grand Slam event. The seventh-seeded Zverev will next play 2014 Australian champion Stan Wawrinka.

In another match, Stan Wawrinka has advanced to the last-eight stage with a five-set victory over fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev.

The 2014 Australian Open champion dominated the fourth-set tiebreaker and then broke Medvedev in the opening game of the deciding set. He won 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Medvedev's only other loss so far in 2020 was to Novak Djokovic in the ATP Cup. Wawrinka will play either Alexander Zverev or Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

Medvedev was given an unsportsmanlike conduct warning in the final set when he became upset with the umpire when he wasn't allowed to challenge a call.

It was his 300th tour-level win on hard courts.

Meanwhile, Bob and Mike Bryan have lost their third-round doubles match in their last trip to the Australian Open.

The US twins, six-time champions in Australia, lost 6-3, 6-4 to fourth-seeded Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek.

The 41-year-old Bryans, who first played at Melbourne Park in 2000, are planning to retire at the end of this year. This was their 85th Grand Slam tournament as a team. They have combined for 16 Grand Slam doubles titles and reached 30 finals at the majors, and are the most successful doubles combination of all time.

Earlier on Monday, two-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem is into the quarter-finals, which is an all-new experience for him.

He could face a familiar foe next, though. So he planned to be be kicking back on the couch watching TV later Monday when top-ranked Rafael Nadal and No 23 Nick Kyrgios met in a night match.

The fifth-seeded Thiem beat No 10 Gael Monfils 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena to extend his winning streak to six against the mercurial Frenchman.

“I played my best match so far. Very, very good feeling," Thiem said.

After losing a second consecutive final at Roland Garros to Nadal in June, Thiem didn't win another match at a Grand Slam tournament in 2019. He lost first-rounders at Wimbledon and the US Open, but has put together a run so far in Melbourne Park, where he'd previously reached the fourth round twice.

Having a day match, when the ball is moving quicker in the warm conditions than in the relative cool at night, worked well for Thiem.

