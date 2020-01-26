Australian Open 2020: Petra Kvitova plays a match of contrasting halves to beat relentless Maria Sakkari

Mid-way through her fourth round match against Maria Sakkari, Petra Kvitova started doing something that’s very unusual for her: grunting. Normally, the only sounds you hear from Kvitova on the court are the ‘crack’ of her racquet bludgeoning the ball, and the bark she emits at striking a particularly spectacular winner. But on Sunday she was visibly straining with the effort of putting the ball out of Sakkari’s reach, and couldn’t prevent a few grunts from escaping.

Would anyone have been able to tell that the Greek was playing in the fourth round of a Slam for the first time in her career? Starting the match with the positive, nerveless intent of a veteran, Sakkari broke Kvitova in the very first game, and stayed ahead for the next hour. She couldn’t match her opponent for raw power so she made up for that with smartness and consistency, and for a while it looked like she would ride her game-plan all the way to the quarterfinals.

Although Sakkari failed to serve out the first set at both 5-4 and 6-5, as Kvitova connected on a few big returns to break back each time, she kept her foot to the pedal in the tiebreaker. The Greek was clearly the better player over the first half of the match, and when she sent down an inch-perfect serve at 6-5 to seal the set, you knew she had earned just reward for her persistence.

Petra Power Last year's finalist @Petra_Kvitova is the first through to a fourth #AusOpen quarter-finals as she dashes Sakkari's hopes 6-7(4) 6-3 6-2.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/SDVSZ6A4tp — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2020

What did Sakkari do in those early stages to establish her superiority over the much more accomplished Czech? For one thing, the 24-year-old was relentless with her footwork and shot-making, no matter what the score was. She stood close to the baseline at all times, re-directing her opponent’s big groundstrokes with depth, and that elicited a slew of errors from Kvitova.

Sakkari was also incredibly efficient with her putaways. You don’t get a lot of short balls when you play Kvitova, and the pressure of making the best use of the few that come your way is enough to make you flub them. That wasn’t a problem for Sakkari; she calmly rifled forehand winners whenever she had the chance, and that in turn made Kvitova start going for too much too early in the rallies.

When Sakkari went up two break points at 2-1 in the second set, Kvitova looked dead and buried. The effort of generating pace out of Sakkari’s deep drives seemed to have taken a toll on her, and at 15-40 she uncharacteristically took a step back and just tried to keep the ball in play. Fortunately for her though, Sakkari missed a regulation backhand to squander the opportunity.

The Greek let out a rueful smile that suggested she knew she should have done better, but that it wasn’t the end of the world. She still had one more break point to play with, after all.

Sakkari couldn’t have known it at the time, but that moment was where it would all turn around.

Kvitova played a much better point at 30-40, working the rally in her favour before finishing with a magnificent down-the-line forehand winner. That seemed to fire a shot of electricity through the Czech, as she rediscovered the range on her serve and backhand to hold for 2-2.

From then on, the match assumed a completely different complexion. Kvitova often goes through ups and downs on the court, and has earned the nickname ‘P3tra’ for the large number of three-setters that her wild fluctuations in level force her to play. But the way she flipped a switch against Sakkari so suddenly after being outplayed for an hour, was rare even for her.

Perhaps it was the fact that she was made to work so hard by Sakkari in the early going that helped her finally loosen up.

Petra Kvitova gets the early break with a superb forehand! #Ausopen pic.twitter.com/yicVrar2GQ — くれふぁ (@umbre_sports53) January 26, 2020

“I just kept playing,” Kvitova said after the match, when asked to describe how she had managed to mount the comeback. “It’s pretty tough to play Maria. I knew it was going to be difficult. Suddenly I got used to her game a little bit.”

That last bit is quite the understatement from the Czech. She didn’t just get ‘used’ to Sakkari’s game in the second half of the match; she walked all over it. Kvitova dropped just three games after holding in that all-important game at 1-2, and by the end was looking like her dominant self of old.

Kvitova is known for her wicket lefty serve and the angles she generates with it, but it was perhaps her return that played a bigger part in her win on Sunday. In the first set that shot hurt her big time, as she repeatedly let Sakkari off the hook with return errors – especially on the second serve. So over the next two sets she did the only thing that a champion like her would be expected to do. She cleaned up her act, sacrificing power for accuracy, and literally halved the errors she made off it (six in the first set, compared to three each in the next two sets).

Once Kvitova had regained control over her return, her groundstrokes started flowing too. Sakkari was still managing to get depth on her counterpunches, but with Kvitova being more patient in the rallies that was never going to be enough. The Czech used all of her physical gifts to get on top of the baseline and push Sakkari behind, even using the backhand slice a couple of times to great effect. And when she went up a break in the third set, the result wasn’t in doubt any more.

Petra Kvitova is the first player into the #AusOpen singles QFs, as she beats Maria Sakkari 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2. 12th Grand Slam QF for Kvitova:

Aus Open - 4

Roland Garros - 1

Wimbledon - 5

US Open - 2 [getty] pic.twitter.com/ZZpyy7BIFQ — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 26, 2020

This was still not the cleanest of matches from Kvitova, as she finished with 33 winners to 46 unforced errors, but her ability to stay in the match and turn adversity into success bodes well for the rest of her tournament. There will be even tougher matches coming up, most notably a potential quarterfinal against World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, but if we’ve learned anything from Kvitova over the years we know she has the ability to overcome any hurdle.

As for Sakkari, while she may have fallen just short of her maiden Slam quarterfinal, it wasn’t for lack of trying. The 24-year-old has made steady progress over the last couple of years, and if she continues playing with the relentlessness and clarity of thought that she displayed on Sunday, there’s no reason why she can’t rise even further up the rankings.

Not everyone can make Kvitova start grunting in the middle of rallies. That is a good enough indication that Sakkari is here to stay.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.