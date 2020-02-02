You are here:
Australian Open 2020: 'Novak Djokovic's biggest weapon is self belief' say Twitterati as Serb wins eighth title

Sports FP Sports Feb 02, 2020 19:23:01 IST

  • Novak Djokovic beat Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open final after coming from two sets to one down

  • Djokovic now has 17 grand slam titles and trails Rafael Nadal (19) and Roger Federer (20)

  • Dominic Thiem has now made three grand slam finals and lost all three

Novak Djokovic endured a fierce challenge to his Melbourne Park reign before overhauling Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 on Sunday to clinch an eighth Australian Open crown and reclaim the world number one ranking.

Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovics biggest weapon is self belief say Twitterati as Serb wins eighth title

Novak Djokovic, left, holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem in the men's singles final of the Australian Open. AP

While Rafa Nadal rules Roland Garros with 12 titles, Djokovic holds sway in the title match at Rod Laver Arena having never lost a final in Melbourne Park. Yet on Sunday the Serb was under siege for much of the thriller.

For the first time in eight Melbourne finals, Djokovic was forced to come back when trailing after three sets, rocked by the power and determination of Thiem.

But as he so often does, the Serb found a way.

He captured the decisive break in the third game of the final set, then held firm as Thiem made desperate assaults on his serve.

Going for broke in a nerve-shredding final game, the fifth seeded Austrian went for the lines but missed twice to hand Djokovic one of his most hard-earnt triumphs.

Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer have now won 13 Grand Slam titles in succession, dating back to Federer’s 2017 title at Melbourne Park.

(With inputs from Reuters)

