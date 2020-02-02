Australian Open 2020 Final, Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score: Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic looks to defend title

Preview: Dominic Thiem knows what it's like to make it all the way through the rigours of a half-dozen best-of-five-set matches across two weeks in order to reach a Grand Slam final — only to run into that particular tournament's greatest champion.
It's happening to Thiem at the Australian Open, where he will face defending champion Novak Djokovic for the title on Sunday.
Just like it happened to Thiem at the French Open, where he was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal each of the past two years.
Djokovic already owns a record seven trophies from the hard courts of Melbourne Park. So far, he is a combined 15-0 in semi-finals and finals in Rod Laver Arena.
"It's absolutely his comfort zone here," Thiem said.
Nadal has been even more prolific on the red clay of Roland Garros, going 24-0 in the last two rounds en route to his 12 championships there.
Nadal is known as the "King of Clay," so Thiem joked after beating No 7 seed Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) in the semi-finals Friday night that Djokovic is the "King of Australia," then added: "I'm always facing the kings of a certain Grand Slam in the final."
Also at stake for Djokovic on Sunday will be a 17th Grand Slam trophy overall, which would push him closer to the two men he is chasing: Nadal with 19, and record-holder Roger Federer with 20.
In addition to his haul from here, Djokovic's major championship collection already includes five from Wimbledon, three at the US Open and one from the French Open.
Djokovic won his semi-final against Federer in straight sets Thursday night, so he gets an extra day of rest before facing Thiem.
With inputs from AP.
Feb 02, 2020
Highlights
Djokovic goes for 8, 17, 1
Defending champion Novak Djokovic is on a 13-0 run in Australian Open matches and is gunning for his eighth title. No one has more - in amateur era or Open Era. If the Serb wins, he would equal Roger Federer with eight grand slam titles at same venue (Federer has eight Wimbledon titles). A title tonight and Djokovic would take his grand slam tally closer to 'Fedal' at 17 with Nadal on 19 and Federer on 20. It would also be his 78th career title and eclipse him to World No. 1 ranking
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Australian Open men's singles final!
Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic finds himself up against fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem, who is set to play his first-ever final at Melbourne Park. Djokovic made his way into the final with a comprehensive straight-sets win over Swiss maestro Roger Federer, whilst Thiem got the better of highly-rated Alexander Zverev to book his berth in the finale. Stay tuned for the latest updates as we discuss the players, the strategies they might employ, and delve into some stats in the build-up to what is sure to be a thrilling contest.
13:32 (IST)
13:17 (IST)
Dominic Thiem's third slam final
Dominic Thiem has twice reached the grand slam finals - at Roland Garros - and both were against Nadal. The Austrian ran Nadal close but not enough to lift the trophy aloft. Not easy doing that against Rafa, King of Clay, on the Parisian red dirt. Now, he faces an equally arduous challenge in Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Park. The Serb is 7-0 in finals in Australia's grand slam. Each time he's reached the semis, he has gone on to lift the trophy. Talk about brutal luck!
13:00 (IST)
