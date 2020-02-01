Australian Open 2020, men's final Live Streaming: How to watch final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem knows what it's like to make it all the way through the rigours of a half-dozen best-of-five-set matches across two weeks in order to reach a Grand Slam final — only to run into that particular tournament's greatest champion.

It's happening to Thiem at the Australian Open, where he will face defending champion Novak Djokovic for the title on Sunday.

Just like it happened to Thiem at the French Open, where he was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal each of the past two years.

Djokovic already owns a record seven trophies from the hard courts of Melbourne Park. So far, he is a combined 15-0 in semi-finals and finals in Rod Laver Arena.

"It's absolutely his comfort zone here," Thiem said.

Nadal has been even more prolific on the red clay of Roland Garros, going 24-0 in the last two rounds en route to his 12 championships there.

Nadal is known as the "King of Clay," so Thiem joked after beating No 7 seed Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) in the semi-finals Friday night that Djokovic is the "King of Australia," then added: "I'm always facing the kings of a certain Grand Slam in the final."

Also at stake for Djokovic on Sunday will be a 17th Grand Slam trophy overall, which would push him closer to the two men he is chasing: Nadal with 19, and record-holder Roger Federer with 20.

In addition to his haul from here, Djokovic's major championship collection already includes five from Wimbledon, three at the US Open and one from the French Open.

Djokovic won his semi-final against Federer in straight sets Thursday night, so he gets an extra day of rest before facing Thiem.

Here's everything you need to know about watching the Australian Open 2020 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem.

When will the Australian Open 2020 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem be played?

The Australian Open 2020 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem will be played on 2 February.

At what time will the Australian Open 2020 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem start?

The Australian Open 2020 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem will start at 2.00 PM IST.

Where I can watch the Australian Open 2020 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem?

The Australian Open 2020 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem will be broadcast on Sony Six in India.

How can I live stream the Australian Open 2020 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem?

The Australian Open 2020 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem can be streamed on SonyLiv. You can also follow it live firstpost.com.

With AP inputs

