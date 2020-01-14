Australian Open 2020: Men's doubles world No 1 Robert Farah opts out of tournament citing personal reasons

Melbourne: Colombian Robert Farah, ranked world number one in men’s doubles, has withdrawn from the Australian Open for personal reasons, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

Canada-born Farah won Wimbledon and the US Open doubles titles with long-time partner and fellow Colombian Juan Sebastian Cabal.

A moment to treasure… Colombian duo Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah are #Wimbledon men’s doubles champions for the first time after being Mahut/Roger-Vasselin on Centre Court 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/i2rMHreMVb — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2019

The pair, who made the 2018 doubles final at Melbourne Park and were awarded the ATP’s doubles team of the year in 2019, had already pulled out of this week’s Adelaide International warmup event.

A Tennis Australia spokeswoman told Reuters 32-year-old Farah’s decision to pull out was not injury related.

Cabal, 33, was expected to remain in Melbourne and play in the doubles with another partner, she added.

The Australian Open starts on Monday.

