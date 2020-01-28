Australian Open 2020: Leander Paes bids final goodbye to tournament after defeat in mixed doubles second round

Melbourne: Veteran Leander Paes' last Australian Open outing came to and end after he and partner Jelena Ostapenko were knocked out of the mixed doubles competition, going down in straight sets to Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old Paes and Lativia's Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, lost to the British-American pair 2-6 5-7 in a second round match that lasted one hour and seven minutes.

Paes had earlier announced that 2020 would be his final year on the Pro circuit.

Rohan Bopanna is the only Indian left in the fray now. The 39-year-old and Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine will take on fifth seed Nikola Mektic and Barbora Krejcikova in the mixes doubles quarterfinals on Wednesday.

