Australian Open 2020: 'Inspiring story' Sofia Kenin beats Garbine Muguruza to lift her maiden grand slam trophy

Melbourne: American Sofia Kenin counter-punched her way back from a set down against Garbine Muguruza to win her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open with a 4-6 6-2 6-2 win on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Kenin, seeded 14th at Melbourne Park, converted her second match point against the twice Grand Slam champion, who double faulted on the final point, to end an engrossing contest that lasted more than two hours.

“I just want to say my dream has officially come true ... I’m just so grateful standing here,” Kenin said after lifting the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

“I’m looking forward to coming back here next year ... These past two weeks have been the best two weeks of my life.”

Kenin and Muguruza produced a fitting and intense final under the closed roofs of a packed Rod Laver Arena.

“My dream has officially come true,” she told the crowd upon being handed over the trophy from former World No. 1 Lindsay Davenport. “Dreams come true. So if you have a dream, go for it, and it's going to come true.”

🏆 List of Grand Slam singles champions born after September 1988 🏆 Women's — Petra Kvitova, Victoria Azarenka, Garbine Muguruza, Jelena Ostapenko, Sloane Stephens, Caroline Wozniacki, Simona Halep, Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty, Bianca Andreescu, Sofia Kenin Men's —#AusOpen — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) February 1, 2020

Keninnnnnnnnnnn — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) February 1, 2020

Well done @SofiaKenin Inspiring story! To move to the states so young with not much to your name...other than an unmatched desire to succeed! And in her own way, she gave us a glimpse of what she's been through, what she's truly made of in every step she took out there today! — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) February 1, 2020

Congratulations to @SofiaKenin on winning her first grand slam title at the @AustralianOpen. The future of tennis is so bright! #AusOpen #AO2020 #DreamBig https://t.co/BRtFzXpM0E — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 1, 2020

A fifth double fault from the Spaniard gave Kenin a 4-2 lead, and she was suddenly within striking distance of victory, which she sealed by breaking her opponent again.

“I think I’m gonna keep it short because I’m going to get very emotional,” said Muguruza, before congratulating her opponent. “I have to thank my team ... they were over there suffering with me today.”

(With inputs from AP, Reuters)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.