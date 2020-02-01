You are here:
Australian Open 2020: 'Inspiring story' Sofia Kenin beats Garbine Muguruza to lift her maiden grand slam trophy

Sports FP Sports Feb 01, 2020 17:17:25 IST

  • Kenin, seeded 14th at Melbourne Park, converted her second match point against the twice Grand Slam champion, who double faulted on the final point, to end an engrossing contest that lasted more than two hours.

  • “I just want to say my dream has officially come true ... I’m just so grateful standing here,” Kenin said after lifting the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

  • Kenin and Muguruza produced a fitting and intense final under the closed roofs of a packed Rod Laver Arena.

Melbourne: American Sofia Kenin counter-punched her way back from a set down against Garbine Muguruza to win her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open with a 4-6 6-2 6-2 win on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Kenin, seeded 14th at Melbourne Park, converted her second match point against the twice Grand Slam champion, who double faulted on the final point, to end an engrossing contest that lasted more than two hours.

“I just want to say my dream has officially come true ... I’m just so grateful standing here,” Kenin said after lifting the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

“I’m looking forward to coming back here next year ... These past two weeks have been the best two weeks of my life.”

Kenin and Muguruza produced a fitting and intense final under the closed roofs of a packed Rod Laver Arena.

“My dream has officially come true,” she told the crowd upon being handed over the trophy from former World No. 1 Lindsay Davenport. “Dreams come true. So if you have a dream, go for it, and it's going to come true.”

A fifth double fault from the Spaniard gave Kenin a 4-2 lead, and she was suddenly within striking distance of victory, which she sealed by breaking her opponent again.

“I think I’m gonna keep it short because I’m going to get very emotional,” said Muguruza, before congratulating her opponent. “I have to thank my team ... they were over there suffering with me today.”

(With inputs from AP, Reuters)

