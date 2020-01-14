Australian Open 2020: India No 1 Prajnesh Gunneswaran advances to second round of qualifiers; Ramkumar Ramanathan bows out

Melbourne: Prajnesh Gunneswaran advanced to the second round of the Australian Open qualifiers but Ramkumar Ramanathan frittered away a one-set advantage to make an exit on Tuesday.

Prajnesh knocked out local wild card Harry Bourchier 6-2, 6-4 to set up a second-round clash with Germany's Yannick Hanfmann.

Ramkumar led against 15th seed Argentine before losing steam to suffer a 6-4, 4-6, 1-6 defeat to yet again collapse in the Qualifiers of a Grand Slam.

Prajnesh had last year competed in main draws of all four majors of the season.

Sumit Nagal, who enjoyed a breakthrough 2019 season, will open his campaign in the qualifiers against Egypt's Mohamed Safwat.

In the women's qualifiers, India's lone contender Ankita Raina went down fighting 2-6, 6-7(2) against Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.