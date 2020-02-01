Australian Open 2020 Final, Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza Highlights: 21-year-old Kenin wins her maiden grand slam title

KENIN WINS AUSTRALIAN OPEN

The young American Kenin beats Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to clinch her maiden Slam title. The fearless youngster came back from a set down. What a final!

Muguruza had an ace in the final game but then came up with back-to-back double faults to take it to deuce. Kenin got the championship point then, gave it away. Got another one with a cross-court forehand winner and finally another double-fault by Muguruza gave Kenin the title.