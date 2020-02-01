Australian Open 2020 Final, Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza Highlights: 21-year-old Kenin wins her maiden grand slam title

Preview: Sofia Kenin upset top-ranked Ash Barty to reach her first final at a Grand Slam, where she'll face two-time major champion and former No. 1 Garbin Muguruza.
The 14th-seeded American had never been past the fourth round of a major until her run at the Australian Open, where she took out 15-year-old rising star Coco Gauff and local hope Barty in Week 2. She says the wins over high-profile players, including Serena Williams at last year's French Open, have set her up for big things.
Muguruza is into her fourth major title match and is the only woman to beat each Williams sister at that stage, defeating Serena at the French Open in 2016 and Venus at Wimbledon in 2017.
Muguruza dropped out of the top 30 after two relatively quiet seasons and is unseeded at a major for the first time since 2014.
"At the end, the racket has to speak out there. Doesn't matter how many Grand Slams you have," Muguruza said after her semifinal win over two-time major champion Simona Halep. “It's a tennis match. Even if you have 15 Grand Slams, you go out there and you have somebody that can beat you.”
With AP inputs
Highlights
Kenin 4-2 Muguruza* (*denotes server)
Kenin breaks! And now the American has 4-2 lead. She is two games away from the title. Muguruza had a good service game, hit ace as well but Kenin took it to deuce, took break point as Muguruza double faulted and converted it
Kenin draws level!
Kenin 3-1 Muguruza* (*denotes server)
Kenin breaks! No more points going to serve in this game as Kenin took a break point and then Muguruza made a return too long to get broken first in second set. Critical lead this for a brave Kenin.
Muguruza wins first set 6-4!
Muguruza is winning 81% points on first serve but most of them are not going in but when they do, they create difficult angles for Kenin as the Spaniard created two set points. Kenin saved first one by forcing an unforced error but hit her forehand wide later as Muguruza won the first set.
Kenin 4-4 Muguruza* (*denotes server)
Very weak service game by Muguruza as she gave two break points to the American with a DF and can you believe it, she committed a double fault again to get broken. Kenin back in the game.
Kenin* 1-2 Muguruza (*denotes server)
Muguruza breaks and this one has come early. Kenin saved two break points but Muguruza finally converted the third one as Kenin placed her forehand wide.Big moment in the match this.
Alert: The roof has been shut at Rod Laver Arena and will stay shut for the final due to rain in the city
Muguruza's road to final:
1R: Shelby Rogers (USA) 0-6, 6-1, 6-0
2R: Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
3R: Elina Svitolina (UKR) 6-1, 6-2
4R: Kiki Bertens (NED) 6-3, 6-3
QF: 30-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 7-5, 6-3
SF: Simona Halep (ROU) 7-6 (10-8), 7-5
Kenin's road to final:
1R: Martina Trevisan (USA) 6-2, 6-4
2R: Ann Li (USA) 6-1, 6-3
3R: Zhang Shuai (CHN) 7-5, 7-6 (9-7)
4R: Coco Gauff (USA) 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-0
QF: Ons Jabeur (TUN) 6-4, 6-4
SF: Ash Barty (AUS) 7-6 (8-6), 7-5
Head-to-head
Sofia Kenin won the only match she played against Garbine Muguruza last year at Beijing (6-0, 2-6, 6-2).
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
16:50 (IST)
That's all from our side! It was a great evening in Melbourne as 21-year-old Sofia Kenin won her maiden singles title. She surely has more trophies coming her way. Tomorrow, Dominic Thiem takes on 'King of Australia' Novak Djokovic in the men's final. Join us at 2 PM for all the live updates from that match. For now, good bye!
16:47 (IST)
Sofia Kenin was a star even in her childhood!
16:38 (IST)
Kenin: I want to congratulate Garbine on a great match, tournament. If you have a dream, go for it. Dreams do come true. These past two weeks have been the best of my life. Thanks to the crowd and I love you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you to my team. To my dad, my agent for putting up with me. We've worked hard for this. I love you to my mom who is watching at home. Thank you to everyone.
16:36 (IST)
Sofian Kenin receives her Australian Open title from Lindsay Davenport!
16:34 (IST)
Muguruza: I'll keep it short because I'm going to get very emotional....I have to say thank you to my team, they were out there suffering with me today. A fantastic match, Sofia, I think we are going to see you play many more finals, for sure. It has been incredible playing out here in this environment, the crowd is what makes it special - we play for you guys, so thank you for coming.
16:31 (IST)
It's time for the presentation ceremony. An emotional Muguruza is on the stage with her runner up shield.
16:28 (IST)
Young and brave!
16:25 (IST)
There's more than one way to win a Slam!
16:23 (IST)
Maiden slam is an unbelievable feat!
16:19 (IST)
16:13 (IST)
Kenin* 5-2 Muguruza (*denotes server)
After the break, Kenin needed to hold and she did so to 30. The American raced to 40-0 lead but then gave away two points with a wide forehand and after an unforced error but then took the next point to hold. Muguruza will now be serving to stay in the match.
16:09 (IST)
Kenin 4-2 Muguruza* (*denotes server)
Kenin breaks! And now the American has 4-2 lead. She is two games away from the title. Muguruza had a good service game, hit ace as well but Kenin took it to deuce, took break point as Muguruza double faulted and converted it
16:05 (IST)
Everyone is loving it!
16:03 (IST)
Kenin* 3-2 Muguruza (*denotes server)
What an amazing game! Muguruza raced to a 40-0 lead but can you believe it, Kenin still held onto her serve. Two brilliant back-to-back backhand winners and then a forehand magic to take the game to deuce. She wins the remaining points on trot with aggressive tennis. This girl deserves the title just for that comeback.
15:57 (IST)
Kenin 2-2 Muguruza* (*denotes server)
Good service game by Garbine as she holds to 30. The good thing for her in the decider is that she is getting most of her first serve in, in fact 90 percent of it, and that is forcing Kenin to make unforced errors.
15:52 (IST)
Kenin* 2-1 Muguruza (*denotes server)
Muguruza came back strongly after the first game to hold to love but lead stays in third set with Kenin. She holds her second game, we are all on serve but she was pushed in the game by Muguruza as she took two points.
15:48 (IST)
The only good thing from second set for Muguruza!
15:46 (IST)
Kenin* 1-0 Muguruza (*denotes server)
Another solid start for Kenin as she holds to 15. And with the American serving first, she's going to be difficult for Muguruza to negotiate. The only point Muguruza won in the game was when the ball hit the net and dropped short for Kenin.
15:43 (IST)
It took just 32 minutes!
15:41 (IST)
15:37 (IST)
Kenin* 5-2 Muguruza (*denotes server)
A brilliant crosscourt backhand winner by Kenin to win first point after a long rally. Muguruza pushed her after that to make it 30-40 but Kenin holds. Muguruza will now be serving to stay in the set.
15:33 (IST)
Kenin 4-2 Muguruza* (*denotes server)
Muguruza with an important hold which came to 15 and she closed out the game with her fifth ace of the match.
15:28 (IST)
Kenin* 4-1 Muguruza (*denotes server)
15:24 (IST)
Kenin 3-1 Muguruza* (*denotes server)
Kenin breaks! No more points going to serve in this game as Kenin took a break point and then Muguruza made a return too long to get broken first in second set. Critical lead this for a brave Kenin.
15:18 (IST)
Kenin* 2-1 Muguruza (*denotes server)
Terrific game for Kenin. She got on board with her first ace of the match and then earned a point which was beautifully constructed by a wide backhand followed by a forehand winner. Wins remaining points to hold to serve.
15:16 (IST)
Kenin 1-1 Muguruza* (*denotes server)
Muguruza returns the favour immediately by holding to love. The Spaniard haven't had a good service game but this time it was all good as she closed out the set with her 4th ace of the match.
15:12 (IST)
She is pumped up!
15:12 (IST)
Kenin* 1-0 Muguruza (*denotes server)
Kenin gets off to a strong start in second set by holding it to love. Not a good game for Muguruza as she commits some silly error.
15:08 (IST)
15:03 (IST)
Kenin* 4-5 Muguruza (*denotes server)
14:59 (IST)
Kenin 4-4 Muguruza* (*denotes server)
Very weak service game by Muguruza as she gave two break points to the American with a DF and can you believe it, she committed a double fault again to get broken. Kenin back in the game.
14:56 (IST)
Kenin* 3-4 Muguruza (*denotes server)
Kenin saved three break points to take the game into deuce from being 0-40 down. Gave away one more break point at deuce but still managed to hold and that happened with a lovely cross court drop shot for advantage and then an unforced error from Muguruza.
14:49 (IST)
Kenin 2-4 Muguruza* (*denotes server)
This is a critical game win for Muguruza who holds despite being taken to deuce. The most important point win was when Muguruza went 40-30 up by winning a 23-shot rally.
14:43 (IST)
Kenin* 2-3 Muguruza (*denotes server)
Kenin started weakly and gave away 15-30 lead to her opponent but then won the next three points to hold. Kenin is making Mugurza work hard with her covering of the court.
14:37 (IST)
Kenin 1-3 Muguruza* (*denotes server)
14:31 (IST)
Kenin* 1-2 Muguruza (*denotes server)
Muguruza breaks and this one has come early. Kenin saved two break points but Muguruza finally converted the third one as Kenin placed her forehand wide.Big moment in the match this.
14:22 (IST)
Kenin 1-1 Muguruza* (*denotes server)
Lovely forehand winner by Kenin to go 0-30up after Muguruza netted on first point. But Muguruza makes a comeback to hold to 30. This should help her to settle the nerves.
14:18 (IST)
Kenin* 1-0 Muguruza (*denotes server)
Long rally on the first point as Kenin serves and wins with Muguruza netting. Kenin takes another point as her opponents lobs the drop shot long. And she continues the good run to hold to 15. Kenin doesn't have a strong serve but she is mixing it up well.
14:12 (IST)
Kenin to serve first
We are moments away from the final. Both players are on the court. Important thing to note is that the crowd is behind Kenin. Muguruza won toss and elected to recieve.
14:00 (IST)
Alert: The roof has been shut at Rod Laver Arena and will stay shut for the final due to rain in the city
13:57 (IST)
Our readers are favouring Muguruza today in the final. Who is your pick?
13:52 (IST)
Muguruza's road to final:
1R: Shelby Rogers (USA) 0-6, 6-1, 6-0
2R: Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
3R: Elina Svitolina (UKR) 6-1, 6-2
4R: Kiki Bertens (NED) 6-3, 6-3
QF: 30-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 7-5, 6-3
SF: Simona Halep (ROU) 7-6 (10-8), 7-5
13:52 (IST)
Kenin's road to final:
1R: Martina Trevisan (USA) 6-2, 6-4
2R: Ann Li (USA) 6-1, 6-3
3R: Zhang Shuai (CHN) 7-5, 7-6 (9-7)
4R: Coco Gauff (USA) 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-0
QF: Ons Jabeur (TUN) 6-4, 6-4
SF: Ash Barty (AUS) 7-6 (8-6), 7-5
13:49 (IST)
Key stats
13:46 (IST)
Head-to-head
Sofia Kenin won the only match she played against Garbine Muguruza last year at Beijing (6-0, 2-6, 6-2).
13:44 (IST)
Earlier, Australia's Dylan Alcott won his sixth Australian Open wheelchair quad singles.
13:42 (IST)
Girls' & Boys' Singles finals also took place today: Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva and Harold Mayot are the Australian Open Junior Girls' & Boys' Singles champions.
13:37 (IST)
Former world No.1 Muguruza is unseeded in the tournament but fought through her way to the final, beating Simona Halep in the semi-final. Her opponent Sofia Kenin is the player who could be called the 'find' of tournament. Her previous best was fourth round at a Slam but now she is in the final, beating local hero Ash Barty in semi. Muguruza is a two-time Grand Slam champion but has no Australian Open title in her kitty. Both players will fight today for their maiden title at Melbourne Park.
13:29 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open women's singles final between Sofia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza. It's not the final we expected but both the athletes have defied all the expectations to reach to the summit clash and promise a thrilling contest.