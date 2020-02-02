Australian Open 2020 Final, Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score: Djokovic takes first set after Thiem double-fault

Preview: Dominic Thiem knows what it's like to make it all the way through the rigours of a half-dozen best-of-five-set matches across two weeks in order to reach a Grand Slam final — only to run into that particular tournament's greatest champion.
It's happening to Thiem at the Australian Open, where he will face defending champion Novak Djokovic for the title on Sunday.
Just like it happened to Thiem at the French Open, where he was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal each of the past two years.
Djokovic already owns a record seven trophies from the hard courts of Melbourne Park. So far, he is a combined 15-0 in semi-finals and finals in Rod Laver Arena.
"It's absolutely his comfort zone here," Thiem said.
Nadal has been even more prolific on the red clay of Roland Garros, going 24-0 in the last two rounds en route to his 12 championships there.
Nadal is known as the "King of Clay," so Thiem joked after beating No 7 seed Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) in the semi-finals Friday night that Djokovic is the "King of Australia," then added: "I'm always facing the kings of a certain Grand Slam in the final."
Also at stake for Djokovic on Sunday will be a 17th Grand Slam trophy overall, which would push him closer to the two men he is chasing: Nadal with 19, and record-holder Roger Federer with 20.
In addition to his haul from here, Djokovic's major championship collection already includes five from Wimbledon, three at the US Open and one from the French Open.
Djokovic won his semi-final against Federer in straight sets Thursday night, so he gets an extra day of rest before facing Thiem.
With inputs from AP.
Updated Date: Feb 02, 2020 15:32:50 IST
Highlights
Djokovic* 6-4, 1-2 Thiem (* denotes server)
Djokovic wins first set 6-4
Djokovic 4-3 *Thiem (* denotes server)
Djokovic 2-0 *Thiem (* denotes server)
Djokovic to serve first
Thiem goes for 1, 2, 150
Djokovic goes for 8, 17, 1
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Australian Open men's singles final!
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
15:32 (IST)
Thiem out-Djokoing Djokovic.
15:30 (IST)
Djokovic 6-4, 1-3 *Thiem (* denotes server)
Djokovic celebrates a divine drop shot which Thiem is unable to get around to. But the Austrian challenges and it has indeed landed slightly wide. Thiem holds to consolidate the break
15:25 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-4, 1-2 Thiem (* denotes server)
15:21 (IST)
Djokovic 6-4, 1-1 *Thiem (* denotes server)
Comfortable service holds for both players at the start of the second set. Love hold for both
15:17 (IST)
WHAT. A. SHOT. Incredible from Novak Djokovic! Came out of absolutely nowhere!
15:13 (IST)
First set summed up by Somdev Devvarman
15:11 (IST)
Djokovic wins first set 6-4
15:09 (IST)
Djokovic 6-4 *Thiem (* denotes server)
Thiem with forehand and backhand unforced errors to start the game and Djokovic has a look in. On the second serve, Djokovic attacks but sends the reply long. That was a huge chance to make it three break point opportunities. An off forehand from Thiem results in a loopy shot and Thiem smashes it into the crowd. But he errs on the 30-30 point and hand Novak a set point. A 19 shot rally ensues with Djokovic doing really well to keep himself in it but Thiem is far too good to fetch a miss. A miss on the forehand from Novak but Thiem is unable to close the game out: goes for too much on the forehand and it lands wide. Low ball for Thiem to deal with but he slices it into the net. Second set point for Djokovic: a double fault! Djokovic wins first set 6-4
15:03 (IST)
Djokovic* 5-4 Thiem (* denotes server)
Pressure and occasion telling here? At the end of the first point of the game, Djokovic yells out loud 'SHUT UP!' at a member in the crowd for shouting out or celebrating in the middle of the point. The chair umpire asks the crowd to stay silent during the point. Djokovic goes on to hold after dropping one point
14:57 (IST)
Djokovic 4-4 *Thiem (* denotes server)
Once again Thiem has to get the rabbit out of that hat with a huge groundstroke opening up the court and then moving up for a volley winner on break point. Incredible hitting from Thiem. Couple of big hits later, Thiem holds. Crowd is incredibly loud as Thiem holds and levels the first set
14:53 (IST)
Restarting the final here then?
14:51 (IST)
Djokovic 4-3 *Thiem (* denotes server)
14:47 (IST)
Djokovic 4-2 *Thiem (* denotes server)
14:41 (IST)
Djokovic* 4-1 Thiem (* denotes server)
14:40 (IST)
Not going to make it easy for Thiem
14:39 (IST)
Djokovic 3-1 *Thiem (* denotes server)
Dominic Thiem holds! And what a Herculean challenge it has been to get on the board. 30-30, 40-30 and Djokovic keeps coming at him. Keeps making him play one more ball and keeps the pressure alive. Even on game point as Thiem looked to hold, Djokovic prolonged the effort by moving up to the net, then a tweener on the lob before Thiem closed it out at the net.
14:37 (IST)
So far this holds true
14:30 (IST)
Djokovic* 3-0 Thiem (* denotes server)
Novak Djokovic has raced away to a three-love lead and we've only played 13 minutes. Djokovic absolutely sensational at the start and Thiem needed to nullify the early pressure but so far its proven difficult.
14:28 (IST)
Djokovic 2-0 *Thiem (* denotes server)
14:24 (IST)
Djokovic has faced little pressure on his serve this past two weeks. We know why!
14:20 (IST)
Djokovic* 1-0 Thiem (* denotes server)
A point dropped in the opening game but a comfortable hold for Novak Djokovic to get the match going.
14:11 (IST)
Djokovic to serve first
14:09 (IST)
Out come the players...
Dominic Thiem is the first one out. Loud reception for the finalist. Then comes Novak Djokovic and an even bigger reception. Seven-time champion looking to make it eight and odds-on favourite to do so.
14:07 (IST)
Minutes away now. Both players are out of the locker room and putting in the final warm-up exercises. Dominic Thiem has been waiting for a while now. Nervous energy? Definitely!
14:04 (IST)
Look who we have here!!
13:59 (IST)
Thiem goes for 1, 2, 150
13:54 (IST)
Preview: Thiem vs Djokovic
With 10 minutes to scheduled start time, how about a read on the Djokovic vs Thiem matchup and what you can look forward to? Deepti Patwardhan writes on the challenge ahead - physically and emotionally - for Thiem. But it is also going to be tough for Djokovic against a player that has arguably taken the biggest steps in improving on hard courts in the last 12 months.
13:50 (IST)
Thiem on the final against Djokovic
"Of course, I have to risk a lot. I have to go for many shots," the 26-year-old said after beating Zverev in four sets. "At the same time, of course, not too much. That's a very thin line. In the last match against him, I hit that line perfectly in London. Of course, I'm going to take a look at that match, how I played, and try to repeat it. But for sure he's the favourite. I mean, he won seven titles here, never lost a final, going for his eighth one."
13:47 (IST)
Interesting stat from long-time tennis journalist Christopher Clarey and a justified response from coach Roger Rasheed. Thiem comes in with lesser rest than Djokovic but how much does it matter?
13:39 (IST)
Head-to-head: Djokovic leads 6-4
Novak Djokovic leads their head-to-head 6-4 with 3-1 on hard courts. Their most recent meeting was at the ATP World Tour Finals in London. It was an incredible contest in which Thiem prevailed 6-7, 6-3, 7-6 including coming from 1-4 down in the tiebreak. The courts play very different with London faster than Melbourne.
13:32 (IST)
Djokovic goes for 8, 17, 1
13:17 (IST)
Dominic Thiem's third slam final
Dominic Thiem has twice reached the grand slam finals - at Roland Garros - and both were against Nadal. The Austrian ran Nadal close but not enough to lift the trophy aloft. Not easy doing that against Rafa, King of Clay, on the Parisian red dirt. Now, he faces an equally arduous challenge in Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Park. The Serb is 7-0 in finals in Australia's grand slam. Each time he's reached the semis, he has gone on to lift the trophy. Talk about brutal luck!
13:00 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Australian Open men's singles final!
