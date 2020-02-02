Australian Open 2020 Final, Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic, Highlights: Djokovic wins eighth title at Melbourne Park

Preview: Dominic Thiem knows what it's like to make it all the way through the rigours of a half-dozen best-of-five-set matches across two weeks in order to reach a Grand Slam final — only to run into that particular tournament's greatest champion.
It's happening to Thiem at the Australian Open, where he will face defending champion Novak Djokovic for the title on Sunday.
Just like it happened to Thiem at the French Open, where he was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal each of the past two years.
Djokovic already owns a record seven trophies from the hard courts of Melbourne Park. So far, he is a combined 15-0 in semi-finals and finals in Rod Laver Arena.
"It's absolutely his comfort zone here," Thiem said.
Nadal has been even more prolific on the red clay of Roland Garros, going 24-0 in the last two rounds en route to his 12 championships there.
Nadal is known as the "King of Clay," so Thiem joked after beating No 7 seed Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) in the semi-finals Friday night that Djokovic is the "King of Australia," then added: "I'm always facing the kings of a certain Grand Slam in the final."
Also at stake for Djokovic on Sunday will be a 17th Grand Slam trophy overall, which would push him closer to the two men he is chasing: Nadal with 19, and record-holder Roger Federer with 20.
In addition to his haul from here, Djokovic's major championship collection already includes five from Wimbledon, three at the US Open and one from the French Open.
Djokovic won his semi-final against Federer in straight sets Thursday night, so he gets an extra day of rest before facing Thiem.
With inputs from AP.
Feb 02, 2020
18:47 (IST)
With that we bid you goodbye! It has been an incredible two weeks and it culminates in Novak Djokovic winning his eighth Australian Open title. A recap of all the winners then...
18:41 (IST)
Yikes! The huge difference!
18:40 (IST)
Dominic Thiem is getting closer. Title coming closer.
18:39 (IST)
Djokovic got the trophy from Marat Safin
18:37 (IST)
Novak Djokovic: "I would like to start by saying congratulations to Dominic for an amazing tournament. Tough luck, and you were very close to winning it, but you have a lot of time in your career and I’m sure you’ll win more than one of these Grand Slam trophies."
"I would like to thank my team, my family. My brother is here, thank you for coming all the way to Australia to spend some quality time."
"As Dominic said, there was a devastating start to 2020 with the bushfires. Also, someone who I considered a mentor to me, Kobe Bryant, passed away with his daughter, and I think it’s a reminder to stay close to the people that love you, that care about you. We’re athletes, we play sports, but it’s important to remember there are more important things in life."
"I would like to thank the fans, who showed up every day. This tournament sets a high standard, and I’m so glad to have won this trophy yet again."
18:32 (IST)
Dominic Thiem: "I would like to thank Novak. Amazing achievement and also to your team. Unreal what you're doing all through years. You and other two guys have brought immense level to the sport. I fell short today but I hope to come back again. Very well done."
"This beautiful country is going through many things. Australian Open was a great distraction, but hope the country continues to recover and something like this never happens again."
"I experienced huge support throughout these two weeks. Thanks to everyone for coming, the organisers, it is an absolute pleasure to be here. Looking forward to coming in next year already and thanks to everyone who comes in to support us."
18:28 (IST)
Tournament officials state over 6 million Australian dollars have been raised for the bushfire relief over the course of the tournament. Remember, money went for every ace hit.
18:26 (IST)
Andy Murray was 0-4 in slam finals before he won
18:25 (IST)
13 of them going o the Big 3....
18:24 (IST)
Something about being 33?
18:21 (IST)
How the Big 3 stake up now after Djokovic's win
18:20 (IST)
The clincher!
18:19 (IST)
18:17 (IST)
18:12 (IST)
Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 5-4 *Thiem (* denotes server)
Dominic Thiem gets an eye on the Novak Djokovic serve in the previous game but the Serb stays alive. Now the Austrian with the big challenge of holding serve and forcing Djokovic to hold nerverve it out. Thiem drops a point and holds serve.
18:03 (IST)
Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 4-3 *Thiem (* denotes server)
An ace down the tee, confirmed on a challenge, helps Thiem stay alive in the game and keep it to 30-30 rather than a possible 15-40. A well played point from Thiem: moving Novak side-to-side and ekes a high reply at the net and kills it off by moving up. Thiem is unable to get himself in the right place, right footing and the forehand sails long. Massu urges Thiem on even as crowd chants 'Nole, Nole, Nole'. Djokovic with a missed forehand and he's visibly upset. Djokovic has Thiem on the run around this time and the Austrian goes for a down the line forehand winner on the run but it goes long. Net clippers for both: it goes over for Djokovic but not for Thiem. Is that luck deciding things in this match? Break point and instantly shut down with a big serve. Another big serve, an ace, to bring up game point. Make that three great serves from Thiem to hold serve.
17:52 (IST)
Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 3-2 *Thiem (* denotes server)
Dominic Thiem somehow, just somehow, stays alive. Djokovic getting many more balls back into play, many rallies and suddenly the depth and zest on the shots is back. But Thiem holds to keep it to one break
17:48 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 3-1 Thiem (* denotes server)
Thiem has the chance to break right back but after an incredible rally, Thiem sends the forehand into the net. But there's another opportunity now with Thiem's powerful groundstrokes rushing Novak. A backhand error and Thiem has another go at it. A serve and volley from Djokovic and it was placed well deep, on Thiem's backhand, but the reply goes long. On deuce, Djokovic gets the drop right and Thiem gets to it but the gentle push surges long. A backhand error later, Djokovic sees his break advantage being consolidated. The Novak box is up and pumped!
17:42 (IST)
Mood.
17:39 (IST)
Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 2-1 *Thiem (* denotes server)
Dominic Thiem sees his forehand go long after the challenge confirms it didn't clip the line as he hoped. 30-30 and a chance for Djokovic. A 20-shot rally sees Thiem send the forehand into the net and it brings up the first break point of the fifth for Djokovic. A missed backhand and Djokovic has the BREAK! Novak clenches his fist, looks at his camp and takes the seat
17:32 (IST)
Sensing his 17th?
17:30 (IST)
Best of 3 or Best of 5? What do you want?
17:29 (IST)
17:27 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3 Thiem (* denotes server)
Boosted by that break of serve, Novak Djokovic holds and takes the fourth set! A love hold for Novak and he forces a decider. ACE to take it! Looked down and out at the start of the fourth and now he's back in it!
17:25 (IST)
Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 5-3 *Thiem (* denotes server)
BREAK! Djokovic had the look-in in the last game and he has another this time. Helped by Thiem. A double fault gives Novak two break point chances. Thiem with a well placed serve out wide and then a winner on the short ball to cut it to one. Thiem sends the forehand long and Djokovic has the break advantage!
17:18 (IST)
Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 3-3 *Thiem (* denotes server)
Dominic Thiem is going NOWHERE! An absolutely huge point, on deuce, with Thiem serving, as the rally gets long and tension builds but Thiem persists and closes it out with a smash. Big point and he follows it up with forcing Novak into a miss.
17:11 (IST)
As Djokovic holds to make it 3-2, on serve, in the fourth set
17:04 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 2-1 Thiem (* denotes server)
After both players held serve at the start of the fourth, Djokovic's serve is under pressure. He sends the forehand long and Thiem, at 30-40, has a break point. Djokovic with a well constructed point to kill it off at the net to brings things to deuce. Follows it up with a perfectly placed drop volley. Djokovic doesn't look 100% and is improvising by moving up when he can. It does help that the sliced backhand hits the net and trickles over. Novak looks up and thanks god for something finally going his way!
16:54 (IST)
Djokovic's record when down two sets to one
Novak Djokovic is 14-19 when down by two sets to one at grand slams. It is 16-20 overall and 1-2 at Australian Open (beat Murray while going down to Wawrinka and Goldstein)
16:50 (IST)
One more to go for Thiem. Can he go all the way?
16:49 (IST)
Medical time out
Novak Djokovic has gone off the court with the doctors. Not clear whether it is an injury or an escelation of some sort. Djokovic got up and walked off the court with the doctor. Chair umpire letting Thiem know on the updates. For now, there's a wait...
16:47 (IST)
16:45 (IST)
Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 *Thiem (* denotes server)
If a rally goes long, it is going in Thiem's favour. Dominic doing really well to push the ball deep and forcing Djokovic off his guard. A wild forehand doesn't help the cause and it is 30-30. But he returns with a pin-point forehand winner to brig up set point. It is saved with Thiem pinging the net. Novak had the chance to capitalise on a weak Thiem smash but sends it into the net. A double fault, his fourth, on the second set point brings the game to deuce. Lovely serve out wide on deuce court and Djokovic's stretched return lands long. Third set point chance. On the kick second serve, Djokovic with a backhand winner down the line. Deuce once again. Once again Novak goes for the deep backhand reply and closes the point out with a second smash. Break point opportunity now. This time the return lands wide on the backhand wing. Djokovic goes for a backhand on the sideline but it lands wide. Fourth set point now for Thiem. This time Djokovic hits the top of the tape and Thiem takes it 6-2.
16:36 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-4, 4-6, 2-5 Thiem (* denotes server)
Djokovic with his own confident serve of hold now. An ace and a winner to shut things down. Djokovic looks sapped of energy as the set wears down. Only smart to focus on the fourth now....
16:33 (IST)
Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 1-5 *Thiem (* denotes server)
Thiem with an ace and a backhand winner down the line to close out the game with the new balls. Djokovic not even getting close to matching Thiem on energy level right now.
16:31 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-4, 4-6, 1-4 Thiem (* denotes server)
Novak Djokovic gets on the board with a backhand winner down the line. And immediately calls for the trainer. Novak said something felt "tight". No extended medical timeout though for Djokovic. He labours on for now.
16:26 (IST)
Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 0-4 *Thiem (* denotes server)
Djokovic has a chance to make inroads into the Thiem serve but the Austrian is in perfect touch. At 30-30, he sends in a gorgeous lob with Novak at the net. Follows it up with a 191 kmph ace out wide to hold serve
16:19 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-4, 4-6, 0-3 Thiem (* denotes server)
BREAK! What is going on here! Novak Djokovic is in all sorts of trouble and Thiem is making the most of drop in effort from Novak. A powerful backhand winner down the line from Thiem brings up two break points. An overrule, kind of, helps Djokovic on a deep return from Thiem. On the replayed point, Djokovic closes things with a second smash. One break point gone, one to come. A forehand unforced error sees Thiem go two breaks ahead in the third!
16:15 (IST)
Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 0-2 *Thiem (* denotes server)
From 0-30 down, Thiem brings it to 30-30 with help from Djokovic's depleted groundstrokes. Djokovic follows it up with a perfect drop shot and then takes a volley into open court. But Thiem closes the ajar door with a powerful backhand which Novak can only see touch the middle of the net. A big forehand kisses the side of the line and brings up game point for Dominic. Djokovic sends the serve into the net. Shoulders drop even more!
16:09 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-4, 4-6, 0-1 Thiem (* denotes server)
BREAK! A break of serve to start the third set and Djokovic looks wounded all of a sudden. From 30-15, Thiem turns it around and brings it to break point with a pulsating forehand winner down the line. On the break point, Djokovic goes for a drop volley and it sits up very nicely for Thiem but he hits the top of the net to see the ball land wide. Djokovic helps Thiem with a missed forehand and that's second break point chance. Djokovic goes for the sideline on the backhand and misses. Djokovic looks tired, looks spent, looks totally out of ideas
16:06 (IST)
Djokovic and the umpire in focus Damien Dumusois
16:02 (IST)
Thiem the more aggressive of the two players and maybe the more level-headed as well
16:00 (IST)
15:59 (IST)
Djokovic 6-4, 4-6 *Thiem (* denotes server)
Thundering forehand winner from Thiem and it brings up three set points. Moments earlier, it was on the plate for Novak and it has turned around so quickly. A backhand cross court on the second serve and Thiem's stretched reply is into the net. One set point saved, two to come. Djokovic with an errant backhand and Thiem wins the second 6-4
15:56 (IST)
Djokovic has a go at the chair umpire
Djokovic walks back to his chair and taps the chair umpire on the foot for 'good job'. He tells the chair umpire: 'Good job! You made yourself famous!' The chair umpire stays quiet through the rant.
15:55 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-4, 4-5 *Thiem (* denotes server)
At 15-30, Djokovic gets a time violation warning. He goes for a drop shot on the point but fails to clear the net. At 15-40, another time violation and he loses the first serve. On second serve, Djokovic makes a forehand unforced error. BREAK ONCE AGAIN!
15:49 (IST)
Djokovic 6-4, 4-4 *Thiem (* denotes server)
Djokovic ambles across and appplauds Thiem for a sublime drop shot. He moved Djokovic around the court and with the Serb well behind the baseline, changes grip for an exquisite drop shot. A forehand winner and then an error brings the game to deuce. A hurried backhand into the net and Djokovic has a break point. A wild backhand from Thiem and it goes well long. BREAK! Djokovic roars and the crowd joins in. Some fans begin to chant 'Nole-Nole-Nole' as Novak restores parity
15:43 (IST)
This Australian Open final hasn't gone the same way as the last year. A lot due to Djokovic's error count with Thiem not making things easy.
15:41 (IST)
How crucial was that hold in the grand scheme of things?
15:40 (IST)
Djokovic 6-4, 2-4 *Thiem (* denotes server)
Having held his serve with ease, Djokovic is back on the mission to bring the second set to serve. Has the game drawn at 30-30 before Thiem serves a double fault to bring up break point. One forehand down the line, inside in, and then another off forehand, inside out, for a bullet of a winner to bring things to deuce. Quickly shuts the door does Thiem with Novak sending his sliced backhand into the net. The crowd is well and truly in Thiem's corner.