Australian Open 2020 Final, Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic, Highlights: Djokovic wins eighth title at Melbourne Park

Novak Djokovic: "I would like to start by saying congratulations to Dominic for an amazing tournament. Tough luck, and you were very close to winning it, but you have a lot of time in your career and I’m sure you’ll win more than one of these Grand Slam trophies."

"I would like to thank my team, my family. My brother is here, thank you for coming all the way to Australia to spend some quality time."

"As Dominic said, there was a devastating start to 2020 with the bushfires. Also, someone who I considered a mentor to me, Kobe Bryant, passed away with his daughter, and I think it’s a reminder to stay close to the people that love you, that care about you. We’re athletes, we play sports, but it’s important to remember there are more important things in life."

"I would like to thank the fans, who showed up every day. This tournament sets a high standard, and I’m so glad to have won this trophy yet again."