Australian Open 2020: Fifth-seeded duo Barbora Krejcikova, Nikola Mektic clinch mixed doubles title with comeback victory

Melbourne: Fifth seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Nikola Mektic completed a remarkable comeback win over American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Briton Jamie Murray to clinch the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open on Saturday.

Krejcikova and Mektic proved too strong for the reigning US Open champions in the tiebreak, winning eight straight points on their way to a 5-7, 6-4, (10-1) victory on Rod Laver Arena.

Czech Krejcikova successfully defended her title after winning the event with American Rajeev Ram last year, while Croatia’s Mektic captured his maiden Grand Slam trophy.

Krajcikova contacted Mektic once she realized American Rajeev Ram wasn't available this time.

"I had Nikola's number in my phone. I just wrote him a text message. In five minutes I got the response back. He was just so happy to play. I'm like, Yeah, let's go and try to win the title," she said.

Mektic added: "Yeah, I texted 'yes' before she has time to change her mind."

Krejcikova is now 4-0 in Grand Slam finals, also claiming women's doubles titles with fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova at the French Open and Wimbledon in 2018.

Mektic, a doubles specialist in Croatia's winning Davis Cup campaign in 2018, was playing only his second Grand Slam final after finishing runner-up in the 2018 US Open mixed doubles with Polish partner Alicja Rosolska — losing that time to Murray and Mattek-Sands.

With inputs from Agencies.

