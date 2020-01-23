Australian Open 2020: Daniil Medvedev survives nose bleed to see off Pedro Martinez and clinch spot in third round

Melbourne: Fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev needed a medical timeout for a nose bleed before beating Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 7-5, 6-1, 6-3 and advancing to the third round.

The U.S. Open finalist called for a medical timeout while leading 5-0 in the second set and needed treatment to stop the bleeding.

Medvedev fended off four breakpoint chances to hold in the sixth game of the third set, and finished off strongly.

