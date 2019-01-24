Australian Open 2019, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Rafael Nadal, Men's Singles Semi-finals, highlights: Rafa storms into final

Preview: Rafael Nadal lines up against exciting young prospect Stefanos Tsitsipas Thursday as he targets a fifth Australian Open final as form player Petra Kvitova looks to extend a 10-match win streak.
In Day 11 of action at the opening Grand Slam of the year, one of the men's finalists will be decided and both the women's.
Nadal has blasted through the draw without dropping a set, but Tsitsipas could be a tougher proposition after he pulled off the win of his life to knock out Roger Federer in four sets in the last 16.
The Spanish second seed, who plays the night match, is wary of the new Greek star, who he called "one of the best players in the world".
But he also declared his own time was not yet up as he chases an 18th Grand Slam title.
"They can wait a little bit," said Nadal of the new kids on the block. "But looks like they don't want to."
Seeded 14, Tsitsipas has plenty of respect for the world number two but is also surging with confidence at his best Grand Slam ever.
"I feel like I can do something good against him," said the 20-year-old.
The second men's semi-final, between six-time winner Novak Djokovic and Lucas Pouille, who is in his first last four match at a major, will played on Friday.
Two-time Wimbledon champion and eighth seed Kvitova faces tournament surprise package Danielle Collins, who stunned world number two Angelique Kerber on her way to her first Slam semi.
The unheralded American has adopted an aggressive approach during her campaign and is looking forward to meeting Kvitova, who beat her at the warm-up Sydney International in three tight sets.
"She's an incredible champion, has gone through a lot," Collins said, referring to the knife attack on Kvitova in December 2016 that almost derailed her career.
"We had a really great battle a couple weeks ago, one of the best matches I've played and I didn't even win. So I'm very familiar with her."
In the second women's semi-final, US Open champion Naomi Osaka takes on dangerous Czech Karolina Pliskova, who sensationally bounced back from 5-1 down in the third set to knock out Serena Williams in the last eight.
The Japanese fourth seed is looking to win back-to-back Grand Slam titles and is expecting a testing encounter from the never-say-die seventh seed.
"She's really tough to play. Like, I can barely read her serve, so it's very difficult for me," she said.
With inputs from AFP
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Jan 24, 2019 16:23:11 IST
Highlights
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, 4-6, 0-6. Game, set and match, Rafael Nadal!
This has been an exhibition of top-class tennis from the World No 2. Tsitsipas barely got a sniff in the entire match as Nadal made quick work of his younger opponent to book his spot in his fifth Australian Open final. This has been a humiliating defeat for Tsitsipas who was gunning to end the older guard's monopoly. Nadal will now wait to see who among Novak Djokovic and Lucas Pouille he will face in Sunday's final.
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, 4-6. Rafael Nadal clinches second set.
Nadal opens up his body to power in a forehand to the corner and stretches Tsitsipas. He makes the return but watches helplessly as Nadal volleys it into the empty half of the court to go 30-0 up. Nadal holds to love to clinch the second set.
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6. Rafael Nadal wins the first set.
At 30-15, Nadal fires an ace down the T which Tsitsipas challenges. That's a poor challenge as the review shows the serve landed on the right side. Nadal then plays a very good volley and closes the set on the next point. This is brilliant tennis from the legend. He takes just 30 minutes to win the first set.
Pliskova vs Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 4-6. Naomi Osaka is through to the final!
Pliskova hits her return long but gets the next point after Osaka nets her backhand. At 30-30, Osaka serves and volleys to set up matchpoint. She fires in an ace and celebrates but the linesman calls it out. She challenges the call. Osaka looks on at the screen with folded palms and celebrates once again after Hawkeye shows the ball clipped the line. A huge cheer goes up at Rod Laver Arena. Naomi Osaka is through to her first final at Melbourne.
Kvitova vs Collins 7-6 (2), 6-0. Petra Kvitova storms into the final!
Kvitova dishes a bagel to Collins in the second set to book her spot in the final. She was absolutely ruthless today against the unseeded American. The closing of the roof only helped her cause as she won 8 of the 10 games after the roof was closed. Take a bow, Petra!
Kvitova vs Collins 7-6 (2). Petra Kvitova wins first set
Kvitova wins the first set! She hits an ace down the T to get four setpoints and clinches the set with a serve and volley routine.
16:22 (IST)
That's it from us!
Thank you for following us as we brought you all the latest updates from the semi-final matches today. Don't forget to come back tomorrow for the men's singles semi-final between World No 1 Novak Djokovic and 28th seed Lucas Pouille. Goodbye!
16:16 (IST)
Rafael Nadal storms into his fifth Australian Open final!
16:15 (IST)
Rafael Nadal storms into his fifth Australian Open final!
16:05 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, 4-6, 0-6. Game, set and match, Rafael Nadal!
This has been an exhibition of top-class tennis from the World No 2. Tsitsipas barely got a sniff in the entire match as Nadal made quick work of his younger opponent to book his spot in his fifth Australian Open final. This has been a humiliating defeat for Tsitsipas who was gunning to end the older guard's monopoly. Nadal will now wait to see who among Novak Djokovic and Lucas Pouille he will face in Sunday's final.
15:59 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, 4-6, 0-5*
Nadal gets another break, this time to love. Nadal will serve for the match and try and end Tsitsipas' Greek tragedy. Will he dish a bagel to go with it though?
15:55 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, 4-6, *0-4
Tsitsipas is giving up by the looks of it. Nadal's forehand looked like it landed out and was worthy of a challenge. Tsitsipas thinks that it would be called out and pauses mid-point but after the call doesn't come, instead of reviewing, he continues and nets an easy forehand later in the rally. Nadal goes on to get another easy hold.
15:52 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, 4-6, 0-3*
Amen to that!
15:51 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, 4-6, 0-3*
Triple breakpoint for Nadal and he brings it up with a well-placed lob. Nadal runs Tsitsipas to the ground and gets the break with an overhead smash.
15:46 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, 4-6, *0-2
Nadal fires in two aces in another love-hold. He's running away with the match!
15:45 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, 4-6, 0-1*
Hi, John McEnroe!
15:43 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, 4-6, 0-1*
Tsitsipas gets off to a bad start in the third set. Nadal breaks him to 15. An already difficult task has become even more tougher.
15:37 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, 4-6, *0-0
Take a look at the stats from the second set.
15:34 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, 4-6. Rafael Nadal clinches second set.
15:34 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, 4-6. Rafael Nadal clinches second set.
Nadal opens up his body to power in a forehand to the corner and stretches Tsitsipas. He makes the return but watches helplessly as Nadal volleys it into the empty half of the court to go 30-0 up. Nadal holds to love to clinch the second set.
15:29 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, 4-5*
At 15-15, Tsitsipas overcooks his forehand to gift Nadal a point he had given up on. He gets a double breakpoint; one of which Tsitsipas saves at the net. However, Nadal gets the break after Tsitsipas nets his volley. The Greek star is staring at a 2-0 deficit as Nadal will now serve for the second set now.
15:24 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, *4-4
Nadal responds in kind with a quick love-hold.
15:21 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, 4-3*
Tsitsipas smashes in two aces and a ferocious forehand winner to get a love-hold.
15:18 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, *3-3
Nadal races through his serve to take a 40-0 lead. Tsitsipas hits a venomous return to nick a point but Nadal gets the hold.
15:13 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, 3-2*
How's that for a forehand!
15:12 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, 3-2*
What a shot from Nadal. He is forced outside by Tsitsipas forehand but he whips in a crazy forehand down the line to win the point. Nadal gets three breakpoints after a lucky bet cord takes the ball away from Tsitsipas as he was about to volley. He fights back to deuce and gets a gamepoint with a serve and volley and gets the hold with an ace out wide.
15:09 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, *2-2
A beautiful forehand winner from Tsitsipas lands on the corner for 30-15. Nadal gets to 40-15 with an ace but not before it is challenged by Tsitsipas. Once again, it's a ridiculous review from the 20-year-old as the ball landed on the line. Nadal gets the hold.
15:02 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, 2-1*
Tsitsipas plays a glorious backhand down the line and gets to 40-0 with a winner of his forehand. Nadal approaches the net and swats away an attempted lob from Tsitsipas. The Greek starlet grabs the hold with an ace out wide.
14:59 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, *1-1
Nadal hammers at Tsitsipas' forehand and finally gets a backhand past it. A very good serve takes him to 40-0. He narrowly avoids a time violation at 40-15 and gets the hold off a wild Tsitsipas' forehand.
14:54 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, 1-0*
A good start to the second set from Tsitsipas. Gets the hold to love.
14:52 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6, *0-0
Take a look at the stats from the first set
14:51 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-6. Rafael Nadal wins the first set.
At 30-15, Nadal fires an ace down the T which Tsitsipas challenges. That's a poor challenge as the review shows the serve landed on the right side. Nadal then plays a very good volley and closes the set on the next point. This is brilliant tennis from the legend. He takes just 30 minutes to win the first set.
14:47 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-5*
Tsitsipas goes to his chair for a change of shoes. He forces an error off Nadal's forehand. He gets to gamepoint at 40-15 but allows Nadal back in the game with back-to-back double faults. His father and coach Apostolos Tsitsipas shakes his head in disappointment. You can't do that against players of Nadal's quality. The Spaniard senses an opportunity to attack and runs Tsitsipas around the court and the Greek's backhand goes high into the Melbourne sky and lands well outside the line. Nadal gets the break with a backhand winner.
14:40 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal *2-4
Nadal powers through his service game to get back-to-back love-holds.
14:37 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 2-3*
Tsitsipas responds with a quick hold to love.
14:32 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal *1-3
Nadal consolidates the break with a quick hold to love. Brilliant from the World No 2.
14:32 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 1-2*
At 15-15, Nadal hits a clean backhand winner. Tsitsipas gets makes it 30-30 with a fierce forehand winner but Nadal gets a breakpoint with a forehand winner of his own and he gets the break after Tsitsipas' backhand loops wide.
14:24 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal *1-1
Nadal loses a 14-shot rally on the first point after his drop shot lands just wide. He uses his review to challenge a long call but is unsuccessful. Hi fires in a198km/hr ace to get to 30-30 before a long backhand from Tsitsipas gives him a gamepoint. Nadal goes on to hold.
14:20 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal 1-0*
Tsitsipas begins the game with a serve and volley. He loses just one point in the game which he wraps up with relative ease.
14:17 (IST)
Tsitsipas vs Nadal *0-0
Ready? Play! Tsitsipas gets us underway.
14:12 (IST)
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Rafael Nadal
Tsitsipas walks on to the Rod Laver Arena to a rousing reception from the crowd. There is a sizeable Greek population in Melbourne and it seems like half of it has descended at Melbourne Park to cheer for one of their top stars.
Nadal strides in to an equally huge applause. The 17-time Grand Slam champion has only won once in Melbourne but is still loved by Aussie fans for his memorable finals clashes against Federer and Djokovic.
13:58 (IST)
Stefanos Tsitsipas' evolution with each passing match is giving tennis fans plenty to savour
You tend to think of players’ weapons and weaknesses as permanent, eternal things. Every player starts out with specific strong areas in their game and specific holes that are exploitable, and the growing up years are spent trying to maximize the former and protect the latter. But the overall status quo usually continues till the end of their careers; some areas remain strengths and some weaknesses. Is it a little scary, then, that Stefanos Tsitsipas has already started turning his weaknesses into strengths before he has even turned 21? Musab Abid writes on Stefanos Tsitsipas' evolution.
12:49 (IST)
Up next, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Rafael Nadal!
The first men's singles semi-finals sees 20-year-old Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas take on World No 2 and 17-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal for a place in the final. That match gets underway in an hour's time. We'll be back after taking a quick break.
12:47 (IST)
Naomi Osaka is through to the final!
Take a look at the stats from the match.
12:43 (IST)
Naomi Osaka is through to the final!
12:39 (IST)
Pliskova vs Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 4-6. Naomi Osaka is through to the final!
Pliskova hits her return long but gets the next point after Osaka nets her backhand. At 30-30, Osaka serves and volleys to set up matchpoint. She fires in an ace and celebrates but the linesman calls it out. She challenges the call. Osaka looks on at the screen with folded palms and celebrates once again after Hawkeye shows the ball clipped the line. A huge cheer goes up at Rod Laver Arena. Naomi Osaka is through to her first final at Melbourne.
12:34 (IST)
Pliskova vs Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 4-5*
Pliskova gets a tricky hold. She is not only battling Osaka, but also a partisan crowd here and she has done well not to lose her composure so far. Osaka will now serve for the match.
12:29 (IST)
Pliskova vs Osaka 2-6, 6-4, *3-5
Clutch serving from Osaka there! Facing a breakpoint, she fires in an ace out wide. Pliskova nets her forehand to give Osaka a gamepoint. Pliskova's return is long and Osaka lets out a 'Come on!' to cheers from the crowd.
12:23 (IST)
Pliskova vs Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 3-4*
Osaka's backhand balloons out wide before a good body serve gives Pliskova a 30-0 lead. At 40-0, Osaka smacks in a powerful return off the backhand but that's the only point she wins as Pliskova seals a comfortable hold.
12:20 (IST)
Pliskova vs Osaka 2-6, 6-4, *2-4
Excellent service game from Osaka. Holds to love.
12:17 (IST)
Pliskova vs Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 2-3*
Pliskova gets a quick love-hold.
12:15 (IST)
Pliskova vs Osaka 2-6, 6-4, *1-3
Beautiful drop shot from Pliskova at 0-40. Osaka gets the hold with an ace out wide.
12:12 (IST)
Pliskova vs Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 1-2*
Osaka hits a ferocious backhand winner on Pliskova's second serve and backs it up with her 46th winner of the match to get a triple breakpoint. Pliskova hits her backhand long to give Osaka the break. Loving the intensity of the match!
12:09 (IST)
Pliskova vs Osaka 2-6, 6-4, *1-1
The crowd is clearly behind the Japanese ace. Twice she goes a breakpoint down and both time she's encouraged by the very vocal crowd. She saves a third breakpoint after Pliskova nets her running forehand. Pliskova misses a backhand and nets her return on the next point to give Osaka a tough hold.
12:04 (IST)
Pliskova vs Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 1-0*
Pliskova gets the hold to 30 with an ace.
11:59 (IST)
Pliskova vs Osaka 2-6, 6-4, *0-0
Take a look at the stats from the second set.