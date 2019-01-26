Australian Open 2019, Naomi Osaka vs Petra Kvitova final, highlights: Japanese star claims first title in Melbourne

Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), *1-2

Osaka is getting frustrated here. She throws her racquet down after losing the first point and lets out a groan after hitting an easy backhand wide. She responds with a fiery forehand winner to get to 30-30. Osaka challenges a line call from a Kvitova backhand to get to 40-30 but Osaka gets to deuce. The Japanese ace gets a breakpoint after Kvitova overhits her forehand. It's back to deuce after Osaka can't keep her backhand in. An Osaka forehand gets us back to deuce. Kvitova gets another gamepoint with a clinical backhand winner but squanders it. Kvitova double faults to give Osaka her second breakpoint. A net chord goes against Kvitova and Osaka gets the break back.