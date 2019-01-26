Australian Open 2019, Naomi Osaka vs Petra Kvitova final, highlights: Japanese star claims first title in Melbourne

Melbourne: Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova meet in the Australian Open final with a championship and the No 1 ranking at stake.
Neither has ever won the title at Melbourne Park or been atop the WTA rankings.
Saturday's matchup is also the first time they have played against each other.
Osaka is trying to win a second consecutive Major trophy to go along with the one she earned at the US Open last September. She also would be the first player from Japan to be No 1.
Kvitova seeks her third Grand Slam title — and the first since she was stabbed in the hand by an intruder at her home in the Czech Republic a little more than two years ago.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
Updated Date: Jan 26, 2019 17:29:24 IST
Highlights
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4. Naomi Osaka wins the 2019 Australian Open!
Osaka begins with an ace out wide and follows it up with a forehand winner. She brings up three championship points. She loses one with a forehand long. But she doesn't make a mistake at the next time of asking. She sinks to her knees and hides her face with her visor. This has been an incredible performance from the Japanese ace to overcome Kvitova in two hours and 37 minutes.
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2). Naomi Osaka wins first set on tiebreak.
Osaka fires in an ace and goes 4-1 up with a clean forehand crosscourt winner. She gets another mini break with a powerful forehand passing winner. At 5-2, Osaka gets four set points and wins the first set at the first time of asking. Kvitova had five breakpoints in that set including a triple breakpoint but couldn't capitalise.
17:28 (IST)
That's it from us here!
Congratulations to Naomi Osaka and commiserations to Petra Kvitova. We'll be back tomorrow for the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Goodbye!
17:21 (IST)
Naomi Osaka with an Australian Open winner's speech for the ages!
17:19 (IST)
17:19 (IST)
17:18 (IST)
17:15 (IST)
17:14 (IST)
17:10 (IST)
17:06 (IST)
17:02 (IST)
The 2019 Australian Open champion speaks!
Hello. Public speaking is not my strongest suit so I'll just try to keep it short. Congrats Petra for playing in an amazing final after what you went through. I want to thank my team for being with me. I had notes for this but I can't remember them so thank you.
16:58 (IST)
A tearful Petra Kvitova speaks
It was a great final. Well done Naomi and congrats on being No 1 as well. It is a big honour to have this trophy in my hand. I want to thank my team for sticking with me. Thank you for being with me despite not knowing if I could be able to hold a racquet again.
16:52 (IST)
Despite the loss, this has been a magnificent comeback story from Petra Kvitova!
16:51 (IST)
16:51 (IST)
16:47 (IST)
Both players are on their seats with their face in their hands. Tears of joy and relief from one and tears of agony and loss from the other.
16:45 (IST)
Osaka begins with an ace out wide and follows it up with a forehand winner. She brings up three championship points. She loses one with a forehand long. But she doesn't make a mistake at the next time of asking. She sinks to her knees and hides her face with her visor. This has been an incredible performance from the Japanese ace to overcome Kvitova in two hours and 37 minutes.
16:40 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, *5-4
Kvitova gets the hold to 15. For the second time in the match, Osaka will serve for the tile.
16:37 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, 5-3*
Osaka takes a good review at 15-0. Her forehand is called long and she challenges it. Hawkeye shows the ball just clipped the line. At 40-0, Kvitova overcooks her volley from the net to give Osaka a hold to love.
16:33 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, *4-3
Osaka gets a triple breakpoint after forcing a couple of errors from Kvitova. But the Czech serves her way out of trouble. Osaka is still a break up though.
16:28 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, 4-2*
Osaka begins her service game with a crushing forehand winner down the line. Another brilliant forehand winner gets her to 30-15 but Kvitova gets to 30-30 with a blistering backhand return. Kvitova gets a breakpoint after Osaka nets her backhand. Osaka manages to save it with a serve out wide and gets the advantage with an ace out wide. She gets a tough hold with another fiery forehand winner.
16:23 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, *3-2
At 40-15, Osaka unleashes a crushing forehand winner. Kvitova gets the hold on the next point with a blistering ace down the T.
16:19 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, 3-1*
Osaka mixes her serve well to force a couple of errors from Kvitova. She gets to 40-15 and tries an instinctive delicate drop shot but nets it. She gets the hold with a powerful forehand winner.
16:16 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, *2-1
Osaka balloons a backhand out wide at 30-30. She has become subdued after that spectacular collapse in the second set. But she gets a breakpoint after a rare Kvitova double fault. She lets out a sigh of relief after she converts with a crushing backhand winner. She now needs to get her emotions in line and serve out a good hold.
16:13 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, 1-1*
Check out that backhand winner from Osaka!
16:11 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, 1-1*
Kvitova wins the first point with a volley at the net. Osaka gets to 15-15 with a backhand winner that clips the line. She closes out the hold to 15 with a clean forehand winner.
16:08 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, *0-1
Kvitova starts the game with a love-hold.
16:05 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, 0-0*
Take a look at the stats from the second set.
16:04 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7. Petra Kvitova wins the second set.
That is frustrating for Osaka. Twice a neet chord goes against her: Once her shot balloons wide and on the next point, her shot bounces back in. Her emotions are clearly getting the better of her as she commits a double fault to give Kvitova the break and the second set. What a turnaround from Kvitova! She faced three championship points but fought back to win four games in a row to clinch the second set and force the match into a deciding set.
16:00 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), *5-6
That was a very good review from Kvitova.
15:58 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), *5-6
Osaka plays a wonderful backhand winner which clips the line or does it? Kvitova challenges the call and the review shows that the ball landed millimetres out. At 30-30, Osaka hits a wonderful crosscourt backhand from a good angle to get a breakpoint. Kvitova saves it with a forehand winner from the net. Kvitova gets the hold.
15:54 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-5*
Kvitova wins the first point with a clean backhand return. Osaka gets to 15-30 with a powerful forehand winner. She goes two breakpoints down with a double fault. She hits her forehand long to give the break. She smashes the ball away in disgust and holds her head in hands.
15:51 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), *5-4
The game starts against Kvitova after a net chord goes against her. Osaka wins the next point with a strong backhand return. She gets three championship point after Kvitova hits long. The Czech star saves on with a clean forehand winner. Another point is saved after Osaka's forehand lands just outside and Kvitova gets to deuce with a good serve. Two good serves let Kvitova get away with her hold. Osaka will now serve for the title.
15:46 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-3*
At 30-0, Osaka overcooks her forehand to give Kvitova a point. She fires in a big serve down the T that Kvitova returns long. A good return from Kvitova on the next serve forces Osaka to net her forehand. She gets the hold nevertheless and moves to be within a game from winning her second Major.
15:43 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), *4-3
Kvitova hangs on to her serve and gets the hold with an outrageous backhand winner. She was backpedalling and smacked a backhand from close to her body. Crucial hold from the eighth seed there.
15:39 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), *4-2
Osaka battles back from 0-30 down to get the hold. The momentum is clearly in the 21-year-old's favour. She has now won four games in a row after going a break down.
15:35 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), *3-2
Two uncharacteristic forehand errors from Kvitova to go 0-30 down. She hits a wild forehand to give Osaka a triple breakpoint. She converts and that's a huge break for the Japanese ace.
15:32 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), 2-2*
Osaka misses an easy backhand winner at the net and sends it long on the first point. She gets the hold to 30.
15:28 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), *1-2
Osaka is getting frustrated here. She throws her racquet down after losing the first point and lets out a groan after hitting an easy backhand wide. She responds with a fiery forehand winner to get to 30-30. Osaka challenges a line call from a Kvitova backhand to get to 40-30 but Osaka gets to deuce. The Japanese ace gets a breakpoint after Kvitova overhits her forehand. It's back to deuce after Osaka can't keep her backhand in. An Osaka forehand gets us back to deuce. Kvitova gets another gamepoint with a clinical backhand winner but squanders it. Kvitova double faults to give Osaka her second breakpoint. A net chord goes against Kvitova and Osaka gets the break back.
15:19 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), 0-2*
Two blistering forehand winners from Kvitova sets up a breakpoint for the Czech star. Osaka hammers at Kvitova's backhand and gets to deuce. She fires in an ace out wide but Kvitova gets back to deuce on the next point. She gets another breakpoint and converts it with a blistering forehand return.
15:14 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), *0-1
Kvitova holds to 30 in the first game.
15:12 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), 0-0*
Can Kvitova break Osaka's streak?
15:11 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2), 0-0*
Check out the stats from the first set.
15:08 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 7-6 (2). Naomi Osaka wins first set on tiebreak.
Osaka fires in an ace and goes 4-1 up with a clean forehand crosscourt winner. She gets another mini break with a powerful forehand passing winner. At 5-2, Osaka gets four set points and wins the first set at the first time of asking. Kvitova had five breakpoints in that set including a triple breakpoint but couldn't capitalise.
15:04 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 6-6 (*2-1)
Osaka gets a mini break with a vicious backhand return from out wide. She overcooks it on the next point but is still up a break.
15:02 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova *6-6
Osaka gets a setpoint but Kvitova saves it with a blistering forehand winner. She gets another setpoint but Kvitova sends in a body-serve and Osaka's return balloons just long. Kvitova gets the hold and forces the first set into a tiebreaker.
14:56 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 6-5*
Kvtiova is forced out with a wide serve and she's wrongfooted as Osaka slams in a forehand winner to the same side. Osaka gets to 40-0 with a brilliant forehand winner. Kvitova wins a point with a clean forehand winner of her own. An exciting 18-shot rally sees three net chords, the third of which gives Kvitova the point. That was the longest rally of the match and each shot was punctuated with 'oohs' and 'aahs' from the crowd. Osaka manages to get the hold in the next point. Kvitova will now serve to take the first set into a tiebreaker.
14:51 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova *5-5
Kvitova commits a double fault at 15-0. A delicious backhand drop shot from the two-time Major winner is followed by a powerful forehand winner. She gets the hold with another delightful drop shot.
14:47 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 5-4*
Osaka starts her service game with an ace and gets to 40-0 in quick time. Kvitova nets her return to give Osaka a comfortable hold to love.
14:46 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova *4-4
A crushing forehand winner sees her go 30-0 up. She goes 40-0 up but loses a point after netting her backhand. That was off a deep Osaka backhand. On the next point, Osaka does well to anticipate the direction of Kvitova's backhand from the net but can't control her shot. Kvitova gets the hold to 15.
14:42 (IST)
Osaka vs Kvitova 4-3*
Osaka commits a double fault at 0-15 and sees herself face a triple breakpoint. She saves all three of them and gets the hold with a blistering forehand winner! This is turning out to be one of those classic Grand Slam finals.