Australian Open 2019, highlights: Novak Djokovic sets up final against Rafael Nadal after semi-final demolition of Lucas Pouille

Novak Djokovic storms into the final!

Djokovic: It was definitely the best match I ever had on this court. Everything worked according to my plan and I played my best tonight. Lucas had a good tournament and he can definitely be a top-10 player. This was his first semi-final and there will be more to come in the future.

On his comeback from injury: It was highly unlikely 12 months ago that I would be here today. I always had plenty of belief in myself and self-belief is something that always prevails.

On playing the replay of his epic 2012 final against Nadal: That would be a match I'd buy a ticket for. We have different rules this year with the super tiebreak so it won't go that long.