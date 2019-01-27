Australian Open 2019: Fifth-seeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut claim men's doubles title in Melbourne

Melbourne: Fifth-seeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won their fourth Grand Slam men's doubles title when they were crowned Australian Open champions on Sunday in a tough final 6-4, 7-6 (7/1).

The French pair overcame Finland's Henri Kontinen and Australia's John Peers, seeded 12, to become one of an elite group of just eight to claim doubles titles at all four of the major tournaments.

"Nicolas, our first tournament together was here in 2015 and we went all the way to the final," said Herbert.

"Now we have won all of the Grand Slams. Thanks for sharing the court with me. It has been fun."

They are the second all-French pair to win in Australia after Michael Llodra and Fabrice Santoro, who won back-to-back titles in 2003-04.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.