US Open 2019: Australian legend Rod Laver says suspension might be only solution to Nick Kyrgios' bad behaviour

Legendary Rod Laver believes Nick Kyrgios should be suspended for his collection of bad behaviour. The young Australian has had numerous outbursts on the ATP Tour including on the US hardcourt season.

Kyrgios is under investigation for his behaviour during Cincinnati Masters last month where he was fined $113,000 after smashing the racket, disrespecting the chair umpire repeatedly audible obscenity, ball abuse, leaving the court and four counts of unsportsmanlike conduct.

"Whatever they have done hasn't worked so far, so maybe a suspension is the only answer," Laver, the 11-time Grand Slam champion told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age in an interview in New York.

"I'm not sure he's learned anything from any of the things that have gone on."

Kyrgios added problems for himself when he labelled ATP a "corrupt" organisation after the first round win at US Open. He later backtracked and clarified his position on social media.

Laver is the only player in history to win a calendar "grand slam" - the Australian, French, Wimbledon and US Open - two times, in 1964 and 1969.

ATP said after Cincinnati it was "looking further into what happened during and immediately after the match to see if additional action is warranted under the player major offence section of the code and that could result in an additional fine and/or suspension".

Kyrgios is scheduled to play in the Laver Cup named in the tennis legend's honour later this month in Geneva. The tournament, a brainchild of Roger Federer, pits players from Europa against the World.