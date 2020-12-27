Australian golf legend Greg Norman quarantining at home in COVID-19 scare

On Friday, Norman had posted a photo of himself with medical equipment in the background, an NFL Pittsburgh Steelers mask over his lower face and the caption: 'This sums it all up. My Christmas Day.'

Miami:Australian golf great Greg Norman said Saturday he was quarantining at home after spending Christmas Day in the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

The 65-year-old Aussie, a former world number one who won the 1986 and 1983 British Opens, said in an Instagram post on Saturday that he still had fever, joint and muscle aches and headaches "but on a lesser level."

Although he had yet to get results of his latest COVID-19 test, Norman said he had a chest X-Ray and blood test in the hospital "where 2 markers showed up leading the Doc to say, assume you are positive with these symptoms and markers.

"They released me to continue quarantining at home on medication in our guest house away from the main house," added Norman, who posted a picture of himself on the balcony of the guest house.

On Friday, Norman had posted a photo of himself with medical equipment in the background, an NFL Pittsburgh Steelers mask over his lower face and the caption: "This sums it all up. My Christmas Day."

Norman competed in last week's PNC Championship at Orlando with his son Greg Jr., finishing in a share of ninth.

He tested negative for COVID-19 prior to the event and again as recently as Tuesday.

"Until I get 2 consecutive negative tests I will continue to isolate with my dog Apollo keeping me company," he wrote, thanking fans and friends for messages of support and concern.