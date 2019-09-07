Australian Formula Three driver Alex Peroni unhurt after his car takes flight in horrific crash at Monza

Formula Three driver Alex Peroni escaped unhurt from a spectacular crash at Monza on Saturday.

The Australian lost control of his car on a 'sausage' kerb at the Parabolica curve and was launched, spinning, somersaulting and rolling high into the track-side fencing.

Alex Peroni walked away from this shocking crash in F3 at Monza, but the outside kerb at Parabolica is sure to draw scrutiny from F1. pic.twitter.com/TqG33h76aM — F1i (@F1icom) September 7, 2019

Saturday's airborne accident came a week after the death of French driver Anthoine Hubert in a Formula Two race at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The incident led to race organisers announcing a delay to third practice for Sunday's F1 Italian Grand Prix while the kerb was examined and removed.