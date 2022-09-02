AUS vs ZIM Head to Head Matches in ODIs: Head to Head record, venue record and key stats

Australia have already taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match One Day International series against Zimbabwe. They displayed sheer dominance in the first two games.

Though the third ODI is a mere formality now, Zimbabwe will try to rise from the ashes and put up a tough competition. Australia and Zimbabwe will lock horns for the final ODI of the series tomorrow at the Riverway Stadium in Queensland at 5:10 AM IST.

In the last match, Zimbabwe endured a significant batting failure. They batted first and were bundled out for just 96 runs on the board. Except Sean Williams’s 45-ball 29, there was no batter who managed to breach the 20-run mark. Their star all-rounder Sikandar Raza left for the pavilion for 17 runs. From Aussie bowlers, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Stark picked up three wickets each. Cameron Green also made a notable contribution and got two under his belt.

The chase was an easy assignment for Australia. However, the opening pair of David Warner and skipper Aron Finch could not stay longer on the crease. After their dismissals, Steve Smith and Alex Carey took charge of the game. Both of them remained unbeaten. While Smith became the highest run-getter by scoring 47 off 41 deliveries, Carey recorded 33 runs in 26 balls.

Australia vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 32

Australia: 29

Zimbabwe: 02

No Result: 01

Australia vs Zimbabwe Previous ODI:

In the last clash between these two sides, Australia beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets at the Riverway Stadium, Queensland on 31 August 2022.

Last 5 ODI Results:

Australia won by 8 wickets.

Australia won by 5 wickets.

Zimbabwe won by 3 wickets.

Australia won by 198 runs.

Australia won by 91 runs.

Possible Playing 11s:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.

URL: third ODI: AUS vs ZIM Head to Head record and venue record of Riverway Stadium Queensland