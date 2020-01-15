Auckland Open 2020: Divij Sharan-Artem Sitak trump top seeds John Peers-Michael Venus to move into quarter-finals

Auckland: Divij Sharan and his partner Artem Sitak shocked top seeds John Peers and Michael Venus in two close sets to move to the quarter-finals of the ATP Auckland Open on Wednesday.

The Indo-Kiwi pair edged out the Australian-Kiwi pair 7-6(4), 7-6(3) in the opening round of the $610,010 hardcourt tournament, the last in the run-up to the Australian Open, the season's first Grand Slam.

Left-handed Sharan and Sitak next face Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, who got a walkover from Leonardo Mayer and Joao Sousa.

Also moving to the last-eight stage were third seeds Rohan Bopanna from India and Finland's Henri Kontinen, who beat wild card entrants Cameron Norrie and Rhett Purcell 6-4, 6-2.

They are now up against Luke Bambridge and Ben McLachlan.

