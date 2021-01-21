ATP tweaks 2021 calendar with one US event axed, adding tournaments in Singapore, Marbella
Clay court tournament in Houston, Texas, usually scheduled in April, won't take place in 2021.
The ATP men's tennis tour announced adjustments to its 2021 calendar on Wednesday, axing one US event and adding tournaments in Singapore and Marbella.
The tour said in a statement posted on its website that it was making the changes as well as undertaking other measures to create increased playing opportunities "in the face of scheduling challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic."
Two new ATP 250 events have been granted single-year licenses for 2021, in Singapore and Marbella, Spain.
The Singapore event will be held at the OCBC Arena 22-28 February, after the conclusion of the upcoming Australian Open.
The Marbella tournament will follow the Miami Open in April.
Other measures to increase playing opportunities include an expanded draw size at several tournaments, including at Dubai in March and at the Cordoba Open in February and the Argentina Open in March.
The Hungarian Open, a clay court tournament usually held in Budapest in April, will be relocated in 2021 to Belgrade.
But the clay court tournament in Houston, Texas, usually scheduled in April, won't take place in 2021.
"All other tournaments on the original 2021 calendar remain unchanged at this time and are planned to take place as scheduled," the ATP said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
India records 15,223 new COVID-19 infections, 151 deaths in 24 hrs; active cases at 1.92 lakh
The number of people who have recuperated from the novel coronavirus surged to 1,02,65,706 on Thursday pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.75%
Delray Beach Open: Hubert Hurkacz wins second title, beating Sebastian Korda in final
Hurkacz's only other title was in 2019 at Winston-Salem, where he became the second Polish tour-level champion in the Open era.
Delray Beach Open: Hubert Hurkacz ends Christian Harrison's fairytale run to set up final against Sebastian Korda
Sebastian Korda, the 20-year-old son of former Australian Open champion Petr Korda, will be seeking a first tour title.