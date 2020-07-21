ATP Tour announce cancellation of Citi Open in Washington, uncertainty remains over US Open

Citi Open, scheduled to hold only the men's event in 2020, has now been cancelled owing to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Governing body of men's tennis, ATP Tour, with the organisers of the Citi Open have decided to cancel the 2020 event due to uncertainty related to COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament, which was scheduled to begin 13 August, marked the planned resumption of men's tennis for the first time since March.

“It’s disappointing that due to these unprecedented times, the Citi Open will not be able to go ahead this year,” said ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.

“I know how hard Mark Ein and his team have worked to adapt to new and continually changing conditions and would like to recognise their outstanding commitment to staging the event. Unfortunately for the moment there are still large factors at play which are outside of our control. We look forward to the Citi Open returning as one of our signature American events in 2021.”

Ein, chairman of the Washington based tournament said: “After months of tireless work by our team and close collaboration with our many stakeholders, we are heartbroken to announce that we must unfortunately postpone the 52nd Citi Open until the summer of 2021."

"With only 23 days left until the start of the tournament, there are too many unresolved external issues, including various international travel restrictions as well as troubling health and safety trends, that have forced us to make this decision now in fairness to our players, suppliers and partners, so that they can have certainty around their planning.”

Next on the ATP Tour is the Western & Southern Open, moved from Cincinnati to New York. The ATP 1000 tournament forms part of a Flushing Meadows doubleheader leading into the US Open, will now serve as ATP’s new starting point. The women's tour, WTA Tour, is scheduled to begin again on 3 August in Palermo, followed by events in Lexington and Prague.