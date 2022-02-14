Medvedev could end Djokovic's record-breaking two-year domination of the rankings from 28 February next, with the Serb set to compete in Dubai and Medvedev in Acapulco the same week.

Novak Djokovic holds on to the world number one spot ahead of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday.

But the Russian could end the Serb's record-breaking two-year domination of the rankings from 28 February next, with Djokovic set to compete in Dubai and Medvedev in Acapulco the same week.

There were no changes in the top 10 this week, with Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime edging closer to eighth place after capturing his first ATP title in Rotterdam on Sunday with victory over world number four and top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 21-year-old triumphed 6-4, 6-2 in 78 minutes, backing up his semi-final win over second seed and defending champion Andrey Rublev.

American Taylor Fritz moves up two places to 17th after his quarter-final run in the Dallas Open, with tournament winner Reilly Opelka jumping three spots to enter the top 20.

ATP rankings:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10875 pts

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9635

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7865

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7355

5. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6875

6. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 5018

7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4700

8. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4065

9. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 4018

10. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3429

11. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3336

12. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2930

13. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2910

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2655 (+1)

15. Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 2633 (-1)

16. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2380 (+1)

17. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2310 (+2)

18. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 2265 (-2)

19. Christian Garín (CHI) 2193 (+1)

20. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2051 (+3)