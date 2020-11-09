ATP rankings: Daniil Medvedev overtakes Roger Federer; Novak Djokovic holds on to top spot
Novak Djokovic has already clinched the year-end number one ranking for the sixth time as he heads into the ATP Masters starting at London's O2 Arena on Sunday.
Paris: Daniil Medvedev's first title of the year in the Paris Masters moved the Russian up to fourth in the ATP rankings released on Monday as the world's top players move onto London.
Medvedev's 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win against Alexander Zverev on Sunday lifted him above 39-year-old Roger Federer who has sat out most of the season following an operation.
Milos Raonic made the biggest move of the week, rising three places to 14th after reaching the semi-finals in Paris.
ATP rankings (change in brackets)
1. Novak Djokovic, 11830 pts
2. Rafael Nadal, 9850
3. Dominic Thiem, 9125
4. Daniil Medvedev, 6970 (+1)
5. Roger Federer, 6630 (-1)
6. Stefanos Tsitsipas, 5925
7. Alexander Zverev, 5525
8. Andrey Rublev, 3919
9. Diego Schwartzman, 3455
10. Matteo Berrettini, 3075
11. Gael Monfils, 2860
12. Denis Shapovalov, 2830
13. Roberto Bautista, 2710
14. Milos Raonic, 2580 (+3)
15. David Goffin, 2555 (-1)
16. Pablo Carreno, 2535 (-1)
17. Fabio Fognini, 2400 (-1)
18. Stan Wawrinka, 2320 (+2)
19. Grigor Dimitrov, 2260 (-1)
20. Karen Khachanov, 2245 (-1)
