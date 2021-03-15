Sports

ATP rankings: Daniil Medvedev overtakes Rafael Nadal to take second spot behind Novak Djokovic

Medvedev, who was beaten by world number one Novak Djokovic in this year's Australian Open final, was elevated to second thanks to his win in the final of the Marseille tournament on Sunday.

Agence France-Presse March 15, 2021 18:23:54 IST
File image of Daniil Medvedev. AP

Daniil Medvedev moved into second place in the ATP rankings on Monday, overtaking Rafael Nadal.

The 25-year-old Russian, who was beaten by world number one Novak Djokovic in this year's Australian Open final, was elevated to second thanks to his win in the final of the Marseille tournament on Sunday.

His 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4 victory against Pierre-Hugues Herbert made him just the fifth player to occupy the number two spot in the 16 years since July 2005.

Apart from Djokovic and Nadal, only Roger Federer and Andy Murray have held the position in that time.

Djokovic last week broke Federer's record for the number of weeks spent in the top spot.

ATP rankings as of 15 March:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12008 pts

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9940 (+1)

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9670 (-1)

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 8625

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6765

6. Roger Federer (SUI) 6375

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5635

8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5011

9. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3640

10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3453

11. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2910 (+2)

12. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2865 (-1)

13. David Goffin (BEL) 2795 (+1)

14. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2770 (-2)

15. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2630 (+1)

16. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2620 (+1)

17. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2530 (+1)

18. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2516 (+1)

19. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2450 (-4)

20. Cristian Garin (CHI) 2385 (+2)

