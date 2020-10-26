ATP rankings: Alexander Zverev closes on top six after Cologne win; Novak Djokovic still on top
Paris: German Alexander Zverev edged closer to the world's top six on Monday after his weekend triumph in Cologne, while Novak Djokovic chalked off another week in his bid for the record amount of time as World No 1.
Zverev beat Diego Schwartzman on home soil in Sunday's final to secure a second straight title.
He remains seventh in the ATP rankings, but cut the gap to World No 6 Daniil Medvedev and the fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Roger Federer has been World No 1 for a record 310 weeks in his career.
But Djokovic, who is at the ATP tournament in Vienna this week having not played since Roland Garros earlier this month, has now spent 292 weeks as the world's best player.
ATP top 20:
1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,740 pts
2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,850
3. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 9,125
4. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,630
5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,925
6. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,890
7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5,015
8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 3,429
9. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3,285
10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3,075
11. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,860
12. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,830
13. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2,710
14. David Goffin (BEL) 2,555
15. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,400
16. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,400
17. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,265 (+2)
18. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,245 (-1)
19. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,230 (-1)
20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2,215
