ATP Next Gen Finals: Interactive timeline of Andrey Rublev's steep rise up the rankings, injury troubles and comeback

How Andrey Rublev qualified

Andrey Rublev has had a turbulent past few months, seeing impressive highs and difficult lows in equal measure. On one hand, the young Russian managed to achieve a career-high ranking of No 31 in February of 2018, but on the other, he suffered a lower back stress fracture, which kept him out of action from 17 April to 17 July. His performances in the earlier half of the season were more than enough to book him a berth in the Next Gen Finals, despite a few poor performances in recent tournaments.

Rublev's 2018 in 280 characters

Reached finals of Qatar ExxonMobil Open in January, where he lost to Gael Monfils. Achieved career-high ranking of No 31 in February. Picked up stress fracture in lower back in April. Missed 3 months of 2018 season with through injury, including French Open and Wimbledon.

Biggest scalp of the season

Rublev beat Spaniard David Ferrer en route to the Qatar Open final when Ferrer was ranked 33 in the world. The Round of 128 encounter was a marathon five-set match lasting 3 hours and 50 minutes, which the young Russian won 7-5, 6(6)-7(8), 6-2, 6(6)-7(8), 6-2.

One thing you didn't know about Andrey Rublev

Rublev's idols growing up were Marat Safin and Rafael Nadal. The Russian met Nadal in 2014 at Guillermo Vilas Academy in Mallorca, where he initially went on vacation. He ended up practising with Nadal.

Rublev also did extremely well in the US Open 2017, earning the biggest win of his fledgeling career after beating No 9 Dimitrov to enter the quarter-finals. At the age of 19, he became the youngest US Open quarter-finalist since Andy Roddick in 2001.

Why is Andrey Rublev the Next Gen?

Andrey Rublev has shown great promise over the course of the last two years. Armed with an explosive forehand and a decent serve, the Russian has proven to be a handful for the best players.

For the rest of the profiles of contenders at the ATP Next Gen Finals 2018, click here.