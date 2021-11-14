ATP Finals: 'Zero pressure' as Daniil Medvedev wins opener against Hubert Hurkacz
Defending champion Daniil Medvedev triumphed 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4 over seventh seeded Hurkacz.
Turin: Defending champion Daniil Medvedev recovered from a set down to defeat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday on the opening day of the ATP Finals in Turin.
The Russian second seed triumphed 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4 over seventh seeded Hurkacz.
"I had zero break points to save, so in a way I was never under pressure," said US Open champion Medvedev who fired 15 aces in the match.
"I had only two games on Hubert's serve where I had break points. Super happy to make this work and that I managed to get both breaks."
Medvedev has now won 23 of his last 26 matches.
Later on Sunday, German third seed Alexander Zverev faces sixth-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy.
This year's ATP Finals are being played in Turin for the first time after being switched from London.
