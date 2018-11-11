ATP Finals: From winning the Argentina Open to giving Rafael Nadal a bagel at the US Open, Dominic Thiem's remarkable 2018 campaign

How Dominic Thiem qualified for the ATP Finals

Dominic Thiem has been an ever-present name in the top-10 men's singles tennis rankings for a couple of years now, and the 25-year-old Austrian's 2018 campaign has shown why he is so highly rated. Thiem has won three titles this year, with his first coming in February at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires, where he defeated Gael Monfils and Aljaz Bedene en route to the title.

His second trophy of the year came in May, at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Lyon in France, where he saw off Gilles Simon and Dusan Lajovic. His triumph at the Lyon Open was part of an extremely successful campaign on clay, which saw him reach the finals of Roland-Garros and the Madrid Open, which he lost to Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev respectively.

Thiem struggled at Wimbledon, retiring in a first-round match against Marcos Baghdatis with a back injury. He was losing 4-6, 5-7, 0-2 at the time of retirement. However, he did well in the other two Grand Slams, reaching the Round of 16 at the Australian Open and quarter-finals of the US Open, where he famously handed Nadal a bagel in the first set, before eventually slumping to defeat over five sets.

The Austrian's third title of 2018 came at the Saint Petersburg Open in September, where he beat Daniil Medvedev and Roberto Bautista Agut on his way to the final, in which he defeated Martin Klizan.

One thing you didn't know about Dominic Thiem The Austrian may be a top-10 tennis player, but football is one of his favourite sports, and he is a fan of English Premier League side Chelsea Football Club. Thiem's admiration for the sport has driven him to create his own football team, named 1. TFC Matzendorf.

Dominic Thiem's best performance of the season

Thiem has played a couple of great matches against Nadal over the course of 2018, testing the Spanish veteran in difficult defeats at the US Open quarter-finals, the Roland-Garros final and the Monte-Carlo Masters quarter-finals. However, his best result against Rafael Nadal came in the Madrid Open, where he beat the then World No 1 7-5, 6-3 in the quarter-finals.

Dominic Thiem's head-to-head record against Group Lleyton Hewitt opponents

Dominic Thiem 2 vs 6 Kevin Anderson

Dominic Thiem 2 vs 1 Roger Federer

Dominic Thiem 1 vs 3 Kei Nishikori

