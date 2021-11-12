Djokovic famously came back from two sets to love down to beat Greece's Tsitsipas at the French Open final to win his second Roland Garros.

Rome, Italy: Novak Djokovic will face Stefanos Tsitsipas for the first time since their epic French Open title duel in June at the ATP Finals which start on Sunday.

World number one Djokovic, who is looking to equal Roger Federer's record of six end-of-season titles, was drawn with Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud in his group at the 14-21 November tournament in Turin.

Daniil Medvedev, the world number two and defending champion, is in the other pool alongside Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini and Hubert Hurkacz.

Djokovic famously came back from two sets to love down to beat Greece's Tsitsipas at the French Open final to win his second Roland Garros.

He also become the first man in the Open era to claim all four Grand Slam tournaments twice.

The 34-year-old Serb, a 20-time Grand Slam title winner, has won the ATP Finals five times in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

ATP Finals groups:

Green Group: Novak Djokovic (SRB), Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE), Andrey Rublev (RUS), Casper Ruud (NOR)

Red Group: Daniil Medvedev (RUS), Alexander Zverev (GER), Matteo Berrettini (ITA), Hubert Hurkacz (POL)