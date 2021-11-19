Sports

ATP Finals 2021: Casper Ruud beats Andrey Rublev, sets up semi-final meeting with Daniil Medvedev

Ruud has joined top-ranked Novak Djokovic, No 2 Daniil Medvedev and No 3 Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the elite season-ending event

The Associated Press November 19, 2021 23:23:05 IST
Casper Ruud celebrates after beating Andrey Rublev in the 2021 ATP Finals. AP

Turin: A year ago, Casper Ruud had just cracked the top 30 in the rankings.

Look at him now.

As the eighth and final qualifier for the ATP Finals, the 22-year-old Norwegian has joined top-ranked Novak Djokovic, No 2 Daniil Medvedev and No 3 Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the elite season-ending event.

And he's done so in style.

Ruud showed off aggressive tactics in the decisive tiebreaker and served an ace on his second match point in a 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) victory over Andrey Rublev in his final round-robin match on Friday to secure his unexpected spot in the last four.

The fifth-ranked Rublev had beaten Ruud in all four of their previous matches.

“I can thank my arm that I was able to hit an ace on match point, because I was so nervous,” Ruud said.

Ruud will next face Medvedev, the US Open champion and the defending champion of this event, which is being played in Turin for the first time after 12 years in London.

Djokovic and Zverev will renew their budding rivalry in the other semi-final Saturday.

“Even though I’m the fourth guy I don’t consider myself the fourth-best player in the world,” Ruud said. “Tomorrow will be a fun day — probably the biggest match of my career.”

Round-robin play concludes later with Djokovic facing British alternate Cameron Norrie in a mostly meaningless match. Norrie replaced the injured Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is ranked No 4.

