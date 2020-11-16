ATP Finals 2020: Novak Djokovic opens campaign with straight sets win over Diego Schwartzman
The world number one wobbled at the start of the match against the diminutive eighth seed, making his debut at the elite eight-man event but recovered to win 6-3, 6-2.
London: Novak Djokovic produced a masterclass against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman on Monday as he embarked on his campaign for a record-equalling sixth title at the ATP Finals in London.
Djokovic, who has already sealed the year-end number one spot for a record-equalling sixth time, is aiming to match Roger Federer, who holds the record of six ATP Finals wins.
The Serbian, 33, has enjoyed another sparkling season despite the coronavirus interruption, winning four titles including the Australian Open.
Schwartzman started impressively, breaking Djokovic in the third game but double-faulted in the following game to gift his opponent two break points and the Serbian levelled at 2-2.
Djokovic broke again in the eighth game and won the set.
He was immediately in the driving seat in set two, breaking the Argentine, who stands just 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall to take an iron grip on the match.
He repeated the feat in the fifth game when Schwartzman went wide with a forehand and although the Argentine added a bit of respectability to the scoreline with a hold, it just delayed the inevitable.
In the evening match in Group Tokyo 1970, Daniil Medvedev takes on 2018 champion Alexander Zverev in a rematch of last week's Paris Masters final, when Medvedev came out on top.
World number two Rafael Nadal, chasing his first ATP Finals crown, won his first match in Group London 2020 on Sunday, along with US Open Dominic Thiem.
The O2 Arena is hosting the ATP Finals for the 12th and final season before the year-end championships moves to Turin next year.
