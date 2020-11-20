Sports

ATP Finals 2020: Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev to set up semi-final with Dominic Thiem

Novak Djokovic, five-time winner finishes second in Group Tokyo 2020 behind Medvedev and will play third-seed Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Agence France-Presse November 20, 2020 21:58:28 IST
ATP Finals 2020: Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev to set up semi-final with Dominic Thiem

Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev in straight sets to qualify for semi-finals of ATP Finals. AP

London: Novak Djokovic out-battled Alexander Zverev to qualify for the last four at the ATP Finals on Friday, staying on track to match Roger Federer's record of six titles at the end-of-season event.

The Serbian top seed, who was beaten comprehensively by Daniil Medvedev in his second round-robin match, was again below his best at London's O2 Arena but did enough to win 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).

The five-time winner finishes second in Group Tokyo 2020 behind Medvedev and will play third-seed Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Second-seed Rafael Nadal, seeking his first win at the elite eight-man event, will face Medvedev in the other semi-final after finishing second in Group London 2020.

Djokovic broke Germany's Zverev at the first time of asking in the empty stadium and raced into a 3-0 lead, threatening to run away with the match - a repeat of the 2018 final, which Zverev won in straight sets.

The 33-year-old looked focused after his uncharacteristic mauling by Medvedev, serving himself out of trouble when he found himself trailing 15-40 in the seventh game.

That proved to be the last chance for Zverev in the set and 17-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic hammered a backhand winner down the line to take it 6-3.

Djokovic handed Zverev a break point in the fourth game of the second set after double-faulting but the German could not capitalise.

The 23-year-old fifth seed saved two break points on his serve in the following game, letting out a roar as he kept his nose in front.

The set went to a tie-break. Zverev earned an early mini-break but Djokovic levelled and the pressure was back on the German, who faltered to hand the Serbian victory.

Djokovic, who recently equalled Pete Sampras's record of six year-end number one finishes, has the chance to end the coronavirus -truncated 2020 season on a high by joining the absent Federer on six titles.

Medvedev will take on eighth-seed Diego Schwartzman, in the evening match, which is a dead rubber.

The O2 Arena is hosting the event for the 12th and final season before the championships move to Turin.

Updated Date: November 20, 2020 21:58:28 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

ATP Finals 2020: Dominic Thiem secures victory over Rafael Nadal; Stefanos Tsitsipas outlasts Andrey Rublev
Sports

ATP Finals 2020: Dominic Thiem secures victory over Rafael Nadal; Stefanos Tsitsipas outlasts Andrey Rublev

Nadal, who lost the 2010 and 2013 finals of the event, has to beat Tsitsipas in his last group match to reach the semi-finals of the prestigious season-ending tournament.

Paris Masters 2020: Daniil Medvedev in 'better shape' for ATP Finals after Bercy triumph
Sports

Paris Masters 2020: Daniil Medvedev in 'better shape' for ATP Finals after Bercy triumph

Medvedev's first final since last year's ATP Tour Finals saw him come from a set behind to beat Alexander Zverev 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 at Bercy Arena on Sunday.

ATP Finals 2020: Nadal earns hard-fought win over Tsitsipas to reach semi-finals; Rublev downs Thiem in dead-rubber
Sports

ATP Finals 2020: Nadal earns hard-fought win over Tsitsipas to reach semi-finals; Rublev downs Thiem in dead-rubber

Nadal, whose haul of 86 singles titles includes just one on indoor hard courts, is chasing the biggest prize missing from his resume at the eight-man elite event.