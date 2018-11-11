ATP Finals 2018: Roger Federer looking to win season-finale trophy for unprecedented seventh time

How Federer qualified

As odd as it may sound, but Roger Federer actually must thank Novak Djokovic for him making it to his 16th ATP Finals.

More accurately, Federer must be thankful for Djokovic making it to the US Open final earlier this year, which set the wheels in motion for the Swiss ace's entry into the season finale.

How? The ATP Finals have a 'Grand Slam Champion rule', which stipulates that a spot in the elite eight-man field must be reserved for a Grand Slam champion who finishes between Nos 8-20 in the ATP Race to London.

By virtue of having won the Australian Open earlier this year, Federer made the cut. He did not need the rule to qualify, seeing as he finished as the World No 3.

Past record at ATP Finals

Having qualified for the event a whopping 15 times before this, the Swiss ace has laid hands on the coveted trophy six times — 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010 and 2011. He was also in the final four other times.

Federer's 2018 in a tweet

Roger #Federer in 2018: Titles >>> 4

Grand Slam Titles >>> 1

Masters 1000 Titles >>> 0

Top-Ten Wins >>> 2 Hasn't been his finest season, but victory at the Nitto ATP Finals can salvage an average campaign. Read more >>> https://t.co/FAvuCT0Npb pic.twitter.com/cZkWOP625N — Live Tennis (@livetennis) November 9, 2018

Best performance of the season

This one was special as much for the drama involved as for the occasion. Roger Federer's victory over Marin Cilic in the Australian Open final gave the Swiss maestro his 20th Grand Slam silverware, but it didn't come easy. In a five-set roller-coaster, Federer eventually triumphed with a 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 scoreline. What lent the spectacle an emotional touch was the sight of not just Federer but also his father sobbing after his victory speech while Rod Laver took pictures on his cell phone.

Federer's quirks or foibles

Federer is known to be obsessed with the number eight. He's known to take eight tennis racquets to the court for games and reportedly even serves eight aces before the start of a match. Curiously, he was born on the eighth of August.

Head-to-head against other players

Vs Kei Nishikori: 7-2

Vs Dominic Thiem: 1-2

Vs Kevin Anderson: 4-1